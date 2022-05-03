Province supports MedTech Centre of Excellence at Medical Innovation Xchange (MIX)

Kitchener, ON, Canada,, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Innovation Xchange (MIX) is pleased to announce an innovative partnership with the Ontario Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development through the Skills Development Fund, to strengthen the provincial health innovation and MedTech ecosystem, build successful domestic MedTech companies and ensure the talent, IP and solutions developed in Ontario can succeed while staying in Ontario.

A $1.6M investment will be made to support talent development and retention within the MedTech sector through a program called the Medical Innovation Knowledge Xchange (MIX-KT). The Skills Development Fund will also help to facilitate the purchase of advanced MedTech equipment to help upskill new and existing talent in the MIX Acceleration Zone (MIX-AZ), a 10,000 square foot MedTech Centre of Excellence located at MIX headquarters in Kitchener. These investments will help to train and upskill up to 400 people in the sector, create and sustain job growth as well as local product development. MIX looks forward to accepting applications for the MIX-KT later this year.

"Ontario is a global leader in healthcare innovation and technology, and we need to ensure employers have the skilled workers they need to grow their businesses,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “This Medical Innovation Knowledge Xchange program will help 400 people in medical technology get the skills they need to earn even bigger paycheques for themselves and their families.”

The MIX-KT is also an integral part of Ontario’s recently announced Life Sciences Strategy. MIX is looking forward to its partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development as well as the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade as it presents a unique opportunity accelerate the growth of the domestic medtech ecosystem through driving company growth, the creation of jobs and retention of IP and talent in Ontario.

“This investment by the Province of Ontario helps to realize MIX’s vision of establishing Ontario as a world class destination for MedTech talent, product development and economic development” states Elliot Fung, MIX Executive

Director. “MedTech companies across the ecosystem will benefit from the learning and development opportunities, and will be able to advance their talent and product growth as a result of the Skills Development Fund.”

“The Medical Innovation Knowledge Xchange meets a critical Emmetros need: to quickly equip our team with the skills, knowledge, and resources that will not only help us compete, but succeed globally”, states Mary Pat Hinton, Co-Founder and CEO of Emmetros, a MIX resident company.

"This strategic investment from the province will support upskilling of our domestic medtech ecosystem and the people who work in this sector every day,", states Armen Bakirtzian, co-founder and CEO of Intellijoint Surgical, a MIX resident company. "Talent development is an essential piece of the puzzle that will enable our Region and Province to be centre of excellence for medtech innovation"

About Medical Innovation Xchange

MIX is Canada’s first industry-led medical technology hub, located in Kitchener, ON. Its focus is to create a thriving ecosystem that develops, sustains, and retains domestic medical technology companies and establishes the Kitchener-Waterloo Region as a leader in medical innovation. Its 40,000 square foot facility includes current residents Intellijoint Surgical, Vena Medical, Bloom Care Solutions, Emmetros and NERv Technology. To learn more about the residency program, visit https://www.medicalinnovationxchange.com/

For all media enquiries, please contact Elliot Fung, Executive Director, MIX at elliot@medicalinnovationxchange.ca