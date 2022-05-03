USO Activities Foster Community, Connections Between Civilians and Service Members During Military Appreciation Month

Arlington, VA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Military Appreciation Month, the United Service Organizations (USO) – the leading nonprofit organization supporting U.S. service members and their families – is proud to announce a series of activities designed to strengthen the resiliency and morale of the U.S. military community worldwide. Programs and services throughout the month help raise awareness of service members’ sacrifices and provide Americans with opportunities to support our Armed Forces.

“One percent of all Americans serve in the military, but 100 percent of our citizens benefit from their service. While we should always appreciate the work of those in uniform, Military Appreciation Month is when we can give special focus to honoring our service members’ selflessness and bravery,” said Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes, who is also a Rear Admiral in the U.S. Navy Reserves.

USO programming during Military Appreciation Month includes:

Operation Play It Forward (throughout May): Spectators, streamers, and military supporters can participate in Operation Play It Forward. Service members and civilians will have the chance to connect through gaming, with funds raised by supporters going toward USO efforts to keep our military members and their families strong.

Spectators, streamers, and military supporters can participate in Operation Play It Forward. Service members and civilians will have the chance to connect through gaming, with funds raised by supporters going toward USO efforts to keep our military members and their families strong. USO MVP featuring Top Gun: Maverick cast members (May 3): USO is going right into the Danger Zone! Open to the military community only, Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer join for a live discussion and Q&A on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30pm EST. Register at USO.org/MVP.

USO is going right into the Danger Zone! Open to the military community only, Top Gun: Maverick stars Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, and producer Jerry Bruckheimer join for a live discussion and Q&A on Tuesday, May 3 at 4:30pm EST. Register at USO.org/MVP. T-Shirt Campaign Kick-Off (May 21): In its twelfth year, the USO’s T-shirt campaign encourages civilians to don a patriotic T-shirt, allowing all to proudly express their gratitude for those who bravely serve our country. The USO T-shirt, the official uniform of the military supporter, can be purchased on USO.org beginning May 21 through July 4, 2022.

In its twelfth year, the USO’s T-shirt campaign encourages civilians to don a patriotic T-shirt, allowing all to proudly express their gratitude for those who bravely serve our country. The USO T-shirt, the official uniform of the military supporter, can be purchased on USO.org beginning May 21 through July 4, 2022. New York City Fleet Week (May 25-31) and Los Angeles Fleet Week (May 27-30): The USO invites the public to visit experiences to show their appreciation for all our service members do to keep us safe. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen will have access to USO Mobiles for meals and respite, Rock the Fleet featuring Gavin DeGraw (NYC), and more, in both cities.

The USO invites the public to visit experiences to show their appreciation for all our service members do to keep us safe. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen will have access to USO Mobiles for meals and respite, Rock the Fleet featuring Gavin DeGraw (NYC), and more, in both cities. USO Entertainment Tour (May 27): The USO will host the rock band Foreigner across Poland to bring music and uplifting entertainment to those deployed nearby.

The USO will host the rock band Foreigner across Poland to bring music and uplifting entertainment to those deployed nearby. USO at NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 (May 29): At NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, the public is invited to tour a visiting Mobile USO and learn how these USO vehicles deliver rest, relaxation, and entertainment to our Armed Forces, wherever the mission takes them.

To learn how to get involved this Military Appreciation Month, visit www.USO.org.

Follow the USO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and join the conversation using #BetheForce on social media.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

###