JLab Brings Its Signature Innovation To The Work-From-Home Category With New Product Categories And Additions To Existing

San Diego, CA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JLab is turning up the volume on the overlooked work-from-home category by expanding its signature innovation with surprising value to its new Work Collection of keyboards, mice, webcams and microphones. Studies have cited that the shift to remote work during the pandemic has brought a heightened level of productivity among office workers, and a recent Gallup State of the Workforce study found with 70% of workers would prefer a hybrid office arrangement in the future. To satisfy the diverse and evolving needs of the work-from-home contingent to a neglected category, JLab’s new computer peripherals include mice and keyboards that seamlessly switch between three devices further evolving to today’s evolving work-life blending. The new Work Collection will be available in three tiers of product categories, GO, JBuds, and Epic, making their way to retail shelves in May and June of this year.

"The work-from-home category has had very little innovation in the last 10 years, which is very surprising in light of how people prefer hybrid office environments and the number of businesses accommodating this shift. JLab is injecting new life into the productivity category with our new Work Collection, providing a range of innovative options that include our signature level of innovation and surprising value across a range of price tiers. This category needed a challenger and I’m thrilled with the real innovation consumers will enjoy," said JLab CEO Win Cramer.

According to a survey by Global Workplace Analytics, remote employees are the most successful when they have the tools they need on hand at their home to do their job. Still, employers are often not required to provide support or reimbursement for equipment to create first-class and productive remote-work environments. JLab’s new Work Collection follows the same direction as its previous introductions by providing leading-edge features at tiered-price points with specific user groups in mind.

As with its other product categories, JLab’s new Work Collection is divided into three tiers, each offering a mix of surprising value and innovation.

GO: Deliberately crafted to be ultra-compact and minimalist, great for on-the-go work life and use with tablet devices. The collection includes the compact 4-button GO Mouse ($15) and 6-button GO Charge Mouse ($20), both with multi-device connectivity. It also includes the 1080p GO Cam ($40) with light correction technology, and compact GO Keyboard ($20) with multi-device connectivity and media knob for full volume control. Available in early May.

JBuds: Designed for performance and great for those who want to level up their work-from-home setup. Highlights include the rechargeable JBuds Keyboard ($40) with multi-device connectivity as well as a media knob for full volume control and 7-button JBuds Mouse ($30), both of which feature multi-device connectivity. The collection also includes the JBuds Cam ($60) with HD autofocus, interchangeable faceplates, and dual microphones. Available in June.

EPIC: Intended for the workplace pro looking for the ultimate experience that can comes from custom settings, top-tier technologies, and presets to maximize productivity. The line includes the 5-megapixel Epic Cam ($80), which features 2k recording and autofocus, the Epic Keyboard ($70) with its illuminated keyboard and which has multi-device connectivity as well as a media knob for full volume control, and the 9-button multichannel Epic Mouse ($60) with adjustable DPI. Available in June.

The new Work Collection will also include upgrades to the existing JLab range of USB microphones, which includes the GO Talk ($50), JBuds Talk ($99), and Epic Talk ($159). As with all of JLab's products, items in the new Work Collection are backed with an industry-leading 2-year warranty vs. the standard 1 year that most manufacturers offer. The GO Series of products will be available in May with JBuds and Epic following in June on jlab.com.

About JLab

JLab imagines and delivers the personal technology products that consumers want. With our line of personal audio gear and office accessories, we’re innovating absolutely everything to make way better personal tech. Based in San Diego, we’ve been offering the right sound, the right features, and the right value since 2005.

Attachments