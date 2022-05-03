Horse Ownership is No More A Dream: Metahorse Announces The First-ever Real Horse MYKONOS 50, an Anglo-Arabian Crossbreed Horse, is Entering the Metaverse with its New Owner Very Soon.

Dubai, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since childhood, humans have dreamed of having luxury assets. Although the choices vary from person to person. Few like to own a Rolls Royce, and few want Ferrari but the majority want to experience the royal passion, the real-horse ownership. Unfortunately, only a few privileged people have access to horses but now gone are those days. Thanks to the most futuristic and lucrative yet engaging GameFi Metahorse, now everyone will stand a chance to own a real horse.





According to the chairman of Metahorse, MetaWin, “Metahorse is an idea that, unlike other Metaverse projects, will connect the real world with the Metaverse – the parallel virtual universe. To transform this idea into reality, the Metahorse team is concentrating its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art digital horse ecosystem that will connect the physical horse ecosystem with Metaverse. It has already signed several MOUs with the various stakeholders of the physical horse industry and as per its views, the time has almost come to connect reality with the digital.

Now that the beta version launch of Metahorse is near, it is soon putting up the first real horse, MYKONOS 50, in the Metaverse space. The MYKONOS 50 is a cross-breed Anglo-Arabian horse. An offspring of a thoroughbred Anglo and an Arabian racehorse with a remarkable track record of crossing the final check post in the top spots. This bay-coloured horse was born in Spain in January 2010 and currently, it is in Al Dhabi Horse Riding Stable (Dubai, UAE.)

To celebrate the entry of MYKONOS 50 into the Metaverse, MetaWin wants the community members to witness the event. He has said that the MYKONOS 50 will be the first horse to enter the Metaverse, and it will also be the first horse to get Meta in his name. After renaming it will be called METAKONOS in the Metaverse. Besides that, Metahorse will soon find a new owner for METAKONOS and it will take its owner into the Metaverse. That blessed owner of METAKONOS will also be given a Meta title and a personalized NFT to ensure a smooth entry into the Metaverse.

According to the official details, the ownership rights of METAKONOS will be transferred to the new owner via Metahorse NFT. The ownership of METAKONOS will be pegged with METAKONOS NFT by Metahorse. If the new owner will sell the METAKONOS NFT, the horse rights will also be transferred to the next buyer. So, holding the METAKONOS NFT is fundamental to the ownership of real-horse and for having a representation in the Metaverse too.

Now that with the Metahorse, horse ownership has become so simple, and extremely fast, don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity of becoming a real horse owner. Stay tuned for further updates from Metahorse, a gateway into the futuristic Metaverse.

For more information and queries about MetaHorse, please get in touch with us through the following mediums:

For media queries, please reach out to metalinx@themetahorse.io.