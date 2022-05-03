Savaria Changes its 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to a Virtual Mode Only

English French

LAVAL, Quebec, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savaria Corporation (“Savaria”) (TSX: SIS) a global leader in the accessibility industry, announced today an update relative to its shareholders’ annual general meeting scheduled for May 12, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. (EDT). The location of Savaria’s 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the “Meeting”) has been changed to a virtual format only due to the health and safety risks associated with the evolution of COVID-19 in the Province of Québec.



Participants who wish to attend the Meeting will be able to join the webcast at https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1547543&tp_key=a82aecf732 or by phone in listen-only mode at 416-764-8651 or 514-225-7344 (conference number 44664939). All the details to access the Meeting are also available on our website.

Shareholders will be able to submit questions to management of the Corporation through the webcast at the conclusion of the Meeting. In order to exercise such right, Shareholders will need to register one hour before the start of the Meeting by using the control number they have on their proxy voting card.

Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Meeting, Savaria urges all shareholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials provided to shareholders for the Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shareholder shares in connection with the Meeting.

A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Savaria Corporation would like to thank its shareholders and other stakeholders for their understanding.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria.com) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Europe and China.

