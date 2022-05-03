Isola Communities and HercuTech Start Home Construction at Peralta Vista in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Ariz., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Isola Communities, a premier Seattle-based, multi-family developer, and Tempe-based HercuTech have kicked off the initial phase of home construction at Isola's first build-to-rent community, Peralta Vista. Vertical construction began in the community at the end of January 2022 with the framing of the leasing office and resident clubhouse. On April 28, 2022, construction began on the community's first homes.

"It's always exciting to watch our plans and renderings come to life and become someone's future home. Peralta Vista has been a unique experience because we have the privilege of creating a large, inclusive community while also getting to work with the talented crews at HercuTech for the first time," said Harry Nayyar, an Isola Communities Partner.

Upon their expansion into Arizona, Isola Communities found a like-minded business partner in HercuTech thanks to their shared ideals for creating quality, sustainable housing solutions that enhance the neighborhoods in which they're built. "HercuTech is proud to partner with Isola Communities to build better housing. Isola's use of the HercuWall system at Peralta Vista in Mesa significantly benefits their project, not only during construction but long after the community is complete," said Jason Rhees, HercuTech CEO.

"As a developer, we have a responsibility to provide worthwhile contributions to the housing or rental market. With our Arizona build-to-rent communities, that responsibility includes attending to quality-of-life factors for our residents," said Isola Communities Partner, Jeff LePage. Adds Rhees, "At Peralta Vista, residents will experience lower monthly energy bills, a quieter environment, healthier air quality, a safer structure, and a more sustainable home. This superior living environment is a result of HercuWall's energy-efficient technology. Isola's decision to build with HercuWall is affording residents peace, comfort, and protection that can only come from building better."

Peralta Vista's Grand Opening is anticipated for Fall 2022 with the community expected to be fully completed in early 2023.

About HercuTech

HercuTech is an innovative building technology company that manufactures HercuWall— an ICC-certified panelized exterior and demising wall system. These prefabricated wall panels are made of EPS foam, reinforced with a patented steel ShearStrip, and laminated with a weather-resistant barrier, resulting in a stronger, more energy-efficient, and sustainable building solution.

About Isola Communities

Established in 2008, Isola Homes and its affiliated companies have focused on providing beneficial housing solutions to the communities in which they build. Its homes are designed to enhance each neighborhood's livability and accessibility. After the company's expansion into apartment building in 2015 under Isola Communities, it successfully completed four apartment projects. Presently, Isola Communities has 10 multi-family buildings coming soon to 8 different Seattle neighborhoods as well as one near the University of Washington Tacoma. Additional information about Isola Communities and its affiliates can be found at isolacommunities.com.

Contact:

Danielle North

(206) 737 - 9700

media@isolacommunities.com

