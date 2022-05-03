Jim Mecham Receives Practitioner of the Year Award

KENOSHA, Wis., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-owner and COO of OccuPro and OccuCare Injury Prevention, Jim Mecham, recently received the Practitioner of the Year Award at the 25th Annual Applied Ergonomics Conference. Sponsored by Liberty Mutual Insurance, the award recognizes achievements in the creative application of ergonomics, including process improvement, education, applied instrumentation, and product development. Winners can be recognized and receive the award for a specific achievement or for a series of achievements.

"What an unbelievable honor to have been given this most prestigious award. I have enjoyed my 25 years of providing ergonomic services to employers throughout North America simply due to the fact that when you make a work area safer for an employee, you are helping a human being be safer and spend more quality time with their loved ones," said Mecham. "Thank you, Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., and thank you Applied Ergonomics Conference for an outstanding awards ceremony."

Jim is a board-certified ergonomist through the Board of Certification in Professional Ergonomics. He received his bachelor of science in occupational therapy in 1996 and his master's in engineering in 2002. Jim performs industrial and office ergonomic continuing education courses for individual attendees and corporations, and he has taught thousands of professionals how to perform high-level ergonomics.

Known for utilizing a hands-on approach, Jim has received rave reviews from both past attendees as well as the corporations he has assisted. Since 1996, he has provided countless North American companies with injury cost reduction ergonomic consultation services that positively influenced their bottom line. His ergonomic consultation experience includes individual and entire assembly line redesign within manufacturing, warehousing, and medical practices.

"I am so excited to see Jim Mecham win this important and well-earned award after all his years of dedicated service to our profession," said Applied Ergonomics Conference Chair Dr. Mark Benden, CPE.

Established in 2002, OccuPro and OccuCare Injury Prevention have specialized in the prevention and elimination of workplace injuries for over two decades. Their software is designed to help companies boost employee retention, increase workplace safety, and reduce worker's compensation claims by 50-70%.

Visit OccuPro and OccuCare Injury Prevention to learn more about Jim Mecham's acceptance of the Practitioner of the Year Award.

