FORMER NIKE AND APPLE MARKETING VETERAN ROBBIE LABELLE JOINS BOOSTA TRAINING AS CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER

Long Beach, CA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boosta Training today announced the appointment of marketing veteran Robbie LaBelle, 48, to the position of Boosta, Inc. Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective immediately. LaBelle is a brand marketing leader with deep expertise in spearheading disruptive innovation and leading high-performing teams to deliver transformational growth for the world's leading sports and technology brands. LaBelle will report directly to Boosta CEO and Co-Founders Tim Donnelly & Shelby Erickson and will serve on the Boosta leadership team.

“I was immediately attracted to the potential of Boosta as a platform for good in the world,” said LaBelle. “We envision a marketplace that provides access to world-class teachers, coaches and mentors to help people maximize their true human potential. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join the Boosta team and build the brand’s momentum in the years to come.”

"Robbie is a highly-experienced, talented, strong business leader with a proven track record of building and modernizing some of the world's most iconic and beloved brands," said Donnelly. "With his extensive brand transformation experience, consumer-centric approach to marketing, and ability to build and inspire teams, we're confident that he will propel Boosta to our next stage of growth."

During his seven-year tenure at Apple, LaBelle oversaw global brand marketing across the entire brand’s product portfolio. He was responsible for building long-term strategic plans, seasonal campaigns, and award-winning creative in support of over sixty global athletes and artists. Having led record-setting holiday campaigns each of the ﬁrst six years since Apple acquired Beats in 2014, LaBelle also oversaw partnerships with the NBA and FaZe Clan. Most notably, LaBelle led one of the biggest brand turnarounds in company history with the launch of Powerbeats Pro in 2019. Prior to Apple, LaBelle spent twelve years at Nike in various regional, national and global brand marketing positions, including key roles as Nike Brand Marketing Director Soccer, North America and Global Football Brand Marketing. LaBelle is a UCLA graduate where he was Men’s Soccer Captain and member of the U.S. Men’s U20 World Cup Soccer Team.

To access the Boosta training content, download the Boosta Training app from the iOS app store, https://apps.apple.com/us/app/boosta-training/id1491523357. The app for Android will be available soon.

About BOOSTA TRAINING

Boosta is a subscription-based platform with an interactive step-by-step teaching-learning system that enables teachers (i.e. coaches) and students (i.e. players) to train 1-to-1 remotely and asynchronously. The proprietary software is designed to maintain the power of training 1-to-1, at scale. Boosta’s easy-to-use platform brings a new level of accessibility to proven mentors and programs within sports, focusing initially on youth soccer. The larger vision for Boosta includes making an impact far beyond sports & physical health, to include skills across a broad spectrum of learning that reinforce emotional, cognitive and social well-being. Learn more about Boosta at www.boostatraining.com.

