Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, which is consistent with the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021. Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $34.47 on May 2, 2022, the dividend yield is approximately 3.2%. The common stock dividend is payable on June 3, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of May 20, 2022.



The Board also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A preferred stock”). The Series A preferred stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of Series A preferred stock. The dividend of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on June 1, 2022 to holders of record as of May 17, 2022.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Nasdaq: AUB) is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank. Atlantic Union Bank has 114 branches and approximately 130 ATMs located throughout Virginia, and in portions of Maryland and North Carolina. Certain non-bank financial services affiliates of Atlantic Union Bank include: Atlantic Union Equipment Finance, Inc., which provides equipment financing; Dixon, Hubard, Feinour & Brown, Inc., which provides investment advisory services; Atlantic Union Financial Consultants, LLC, which provides brokerage services; and Union Insurance Group, LLC, which offers various lines of insurance products.

