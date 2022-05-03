Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Conference Call/Webcast Information:
|Date:
|Tuesday, May 10, 2022
|Time:
|4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time)
|Dial-In Number:
|855-779-9075
|International Dial-In:
|631-485-4866
|Conference ID:
|2263884
The webcast will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.
