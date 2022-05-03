Xenon Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

BURNABY, British Columbia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.



Conference Call/Webcast Information:

Date: Tuesday, May 10, 2022 Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) Dial-In Number: 855-779-9075 International Dial-In: 631-485-4866 Conference ID: 2263884

The webcast will also be broadcast live on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.



About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com