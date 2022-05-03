Compass Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Highlighting Clinical Data from CTX-009

Call scheduled for Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET



Key Opinion Leader to Participate

BOSTON, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer, today announced that it will host a webinar on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review clinical data from its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial assessing CTX-009. A Key Opinion Leader will join management for the discussion.

Webinar Details: Date: May 04, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. ET Webcast: Registration Link Replay availability: A replay will be available on the Compass website for 6 months.

About Compass Therapeutics



Compass Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. Compass’s scientific focus is on the relationship between angiogenesis, the immune system, and tumor growth. The company pipeline of novel product candidates is designed to target multiple critical biological pathways required for an effective anti-tumor response. These include modulation of the microvasculature via angiogenesis-targeted agents, induction of a potent immune response via activators on effector cells in the tumor microenvironment, and alleviation of immunosuppressive mechanisms used by tumors to evade immune surveillance. Compass plans to advance its product candidates through clinical development as both standalone therapies and in combination with proprietary pipeline antibodies based on supportive clinical and nonclinical data. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit the Compass Therapeutics website at https://www.compasstherapeutics.com.

