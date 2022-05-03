Miami Botox Bar Introduces First-of-Its-Kind, Membership-Based Concept

MIAMI, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLUR Tox Bar is a first-of-its-kind, focus-based medspa featuring personalized aesthetic skincare concentrating solely on Botox®️ Cosmetic that offers a tiered membership pricing program. By offering this type of payment method, their main goal is to democratize and destigmatize Botox®️ Cosmetic, setting them apart from traditional med spas. By offering affordable membership packages starting at just $15 to $65 per month, BLUR Tox Bar clients are easily able to maintain their ageless look. Founder, Dr. Jegasothy (Miami Skin Institute) has over 25 years of experience and aims to give her clients a high-end and high-quality service at reasonable pricing without the hassle.

To our knowledge, BLUR Tox Bar is the first medspa focused exclusively on the FDA-approved Botox®️ Cosmetic, offering treatments to the forehead, frown, crows' feet and underarms. This enables the expert injectors to deliver reliable, reproducible results consistently over the course of decades for members. "We have done all the thinking so that more people can enjoy the benefits of Botox®️ Cosmetic without the previous hassles associated with it," says CEO and Founding Partner Colton Chase. In addition, BLUR Tox Bar also includes POLY LED Light facials in each membership package, a medical-grade red light therapy system that helps boost collagen production, reduce fine lines, wrinkles, even skin tone, and reduce inflammation. Just like Botox®️ Cosmetic, it's safe for all skin types and can potentially lengthen Botox®️ Cosmetic results.

The BLUR Method™ is BLUR Tox Bar's exclusive system of Botox® delivery, Dr. Jegasothy has personally trained their licensed injectors with this standardized method to deliver the same exceptional results for their clients in a precise and cost-effective manner. Dr. Jegasothy adapted her 25-year proven Botox®️ Cosmetic injection technique using specialized medical equipment to standardize injection delivery. CEO Colton Chase has implemented a unique software-driven workflow that allows the injectors to effectively track each client's personalized BLUR Method™ treatment quickly and completely resulting in excellent & repeatable results in shorter appointment times for BLUR Tox Bar members.

BLUR Tox Bar offers a three-tier membership program starting at just $15 with the "Smidge", the "Pinch" at $35 and the "Dash" at $65, where, depending on the price of the package, the cost of Botox®️ Cosmetic per unit decreases as the price of membership increases. For example, with the "Dash" package, Botox®️ Cosmetic price per unit is just $7. On average, clients will be paying $245 for a full face with the "Dash" package, $315 with the "Pinch" and $350 with the "Smidge." Total pricing per appointment will also vary depending on how much Botox® the client needs. In addition, all packages feature a certain number of POLY LED Light facials per month, and higher-priced packages include take-home face masks.

The 600-square-foot medspa features two injection treatment rooms and one POLY LED Light facial room. The décor is very Miami-esque, from the pastel color scheme to the fun neon artwork that lines the walls. The overall vibe can be described as Art Deco meets medical chic. BLUR Tox Bar is open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

PRESS CONTACT: Cheryl Kate Mazor / Cheryl@TrinityGroupPR.com

Related Images











Image 1: BLUR Tox Bar





Interior shot, front desk view









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment