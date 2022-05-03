Staci Hughes Named Manager of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties’ Newport Beach and Corona del Mar Offices

Newport Beach and Corona del Mar, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce Staci Hughes has been named Branch Manager of the Newport Beach and Corona Del Mar offices.



Staci brings more than 20 years of management and sales expertise to her new role with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. A consummate professional, learner and natural leader, Staci rapidly rose to management positions at Douglas Elliman Real Estate and RE/MAX Fine Homes in Newport Beach, where she led agents and offices to many award-winning sales milestones. Staci is well-known and respected throughout the Orange County real estate coastal communities. Moreover, her in-depth insights and ability to maximize each agent’s career potential set her apart as an acclaimed mentor, coach, and manager.



”We know Staci will inspire our agents to reach new heights,” said Martha Mosier, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. “She is the perfect fit to lead with zeal and determination our dedicated, client-focused agents in Newport Beach and Corona del Mar.”



“Staci’s track record of recruiting great agents and fostering a close-knit office culture is truly impressive,” said Jeana Sander, Regional Vice President of Orange County. “Her strong leadership skills and upbeat personality are admired by agents and staff alike.”



“I am excited to return to the brand where my real estate career started and prepared me for my future accomplishments,” Staci said. “I have wonderful memories of working here and look forward to expanding the already thriving culture in both offices.”



A Southern California native, graduate of Chapman University, and lifelong athlete, Staci believes athletics has given her an excellent conceptual understanding of teamwork, dedication, and leadership. She lives in Corona del Mar, where she enjoys an active and healthy lifestyle.



If you are an agent looking to advance to the next stage of your career, contact Staci at 949-981-5200 and StaciHughes@bhhscal.com for a confidential consultation.

