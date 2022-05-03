SeaSpine® Announces New Senior Leadership Team Appointments

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that John Bostjancic, previously the Company’s Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, has assumed expanded responsibilities and the title of Chief Operating and Financial Officer. In addition, the Company announced that Hollis Winkler joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Human Resources. With her hiring, Ms. Winkler joined the SeaSpine Senior Leadership Team.



Mr. Bostjancic has served as SeaSpine’s Chief Financial Officer since 2015. He has been an influential leader in enabling and financing SeaSpine’s growth and has assumed increasing operational responsibilities during his tenure. In his expanded role, John will drive operational excellence and continuous improvement initiatives across product development, marketing, quality, regulatory, and supply chain operations for the global spinal implants portfolio. He will be responsible for implementing an operating strategy that drives gross margin and operating leverage while generating revenue growth well above market.

“We believe that SeaSpine has never been in a better position to capitalize on tremendous growth opportunities in the current spine market,” stated Keith Valentine, President and CEO. “With John’s expanded leadership role, I am confident that together we can further scale the business and facilitate deeper cross-functional collaboration that will drive operating efficiencies and better predictability and accountability for improved results that match our accelerated revenue growth. John’s new focus will also enable me to engage in a stronger customer-facing mission with a greater emphasis on our commercial efforts.”

Ms. Winkler will be responsible for architecting SeaSpine’s human resources strategy, including talent acquisition, talent management, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, and employee engagement. In collaboration with senior leadership, Hollis will continue to build a culture that attracts, retains and develops the talent needed to provide the best in spine patient care. Hollis has over 20 years of experience leading human resources strategy, with a focus on business and culture transformation, mergers and acquisitions, and organizational effectiveness. Prior to joining SeaSpine, she served as Vice President, Human Resources at GenMark Diagnostics and, before that, Vice President, Human Resources at Thermo Fisher Scientific.

“Hollis has experience as a transformational Human Resources leader with numerous organizations,” said Mr. Valentine. “She appreciates how the pandemic has created new challenges and changed the workplace environment, and I look forward to seeing her leverage her extensive experience as we navigate a very challenging labor market and seek to further strengthen our employee engagement and retention to enable our growth plans.”

SeaSpine (www.seaspine.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. SeaSpine’s complete procedural solutions feature its market-leading FLASH™ Navigation, a system designed to improve accuracy of screw placement and provide a cost-effective, rapid, radiation-free solution to surgical navigation, and a comprehensive portfolio of spinal implants and orthobiologics to meet the varying combinations of products that neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons need to facilitate spinal fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), and complex spinal deformity procedures on the lumbar, thoracic and cervical spine. With product development expertise in advanced optics, software, orthobiologic sciences and spinal implants, SeaSpine can offer its surgeon customers a complete solution to meet their patients’ evolving clinical needs. SeaSpine currently markets its products in the United States and in approximately 30 countries worldwide.

