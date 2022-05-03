Benefitfocus Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Delivered Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Excess of Guidance Ranges
Executing on Strategic Plan to Return to Sustainable Growth

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announces its first quarter 2022 financial results:  

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2022:

  • First quarter 2022 revenue of $61.2 million was above the high end of the guidance range of $59 to $61 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $11.2 million during the first quarter was above the high end of the guidance range of $7 to $9 million.
  • GAAP net loss available to common stockholders was ($3.9) million, compared to ($3.7) million in the first quarter of 2021.  
  • GAAP loss per share was ($0.12) in the first quarter of 2022 and non-GAAP income per share was $0.01.  

Operational Highlights for the First Quarter:

  • The recent acquisition of Tango Health delivered another ACA season with 100% ontime performance in client IRS filings. Migration of Benefitfocus clients to the Tango Health platform has now begun, which is expected to deliver even stronger client performance in all areas going forward.
  • Selected for inclusion in Aon’s Connected Benefit Solution panel. Aon is one of the top brokers in the country.
  • Kristin Adams was appointed as our new Chief People Officer, further enhancing and diversifying the leadership team.

“We hit a number of strategic milestones in the quarter and we believe we are on our way to repositioning Benefitfocus for sustainable growth,” said Matt Levin, president and chief executive officer. “We have improved our go-to-market relationships and have a solid sales pipeline. We believe our efforts to date will enable us to grow market share and solidify our position as an industry leader.”

“We were once again able to deliver financial results at or better than our guidance ranges for this quarter,” said Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer. “I am pleased with the progress we are making on executing our strategy to drive sustainable growth.   We look forward to providing additional insight into our strategy and longer-term financial targets at our Investor Day on May 10.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $61.2 million, down approximately 6% compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Software services was $49.7 million, down 7% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue.
    • Subscription revenue was $43.1 million, down 5% compared to the first quarter of 2021.
    • Platform revenue was $6.6 million, down 16% compared to the first quarter of 2021.
  • Professional services revenue was $11.6 million, down 1% compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income

  • GAAP net loss was ($2.3) million, compared to ($2.1) million in the first quarter of 2021. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.12), based on ($3.9) million net loss available to common stockholders and 33.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to ($0.11) for the first quarter of 2021, based on ($3.7) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.5 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

  • Non-GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $0.4 million for both the first quarter 2022 and 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.01 based on both 33.5 million basic and 35.2 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. This compares to $0.01 in the first quarter of 2021, based on both 32.5 million basic and 34.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $11.2 million, compared to $14.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Cash used in operations was ($3.0) million and free cash flow was ($4.2) million, compared to cash from operations of $8.8 million and $8.3 million of free cash flow in the first quarter of 2021.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at March 31, 2022 totaled $59.0 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $68.1 million at the end of the of 2021, a decline driven by the timing of working capital changes. Our debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.4x as of March 31, 2022.

The full $50.0 million line of credit remains available to the company.

Business Outlook

Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022 as indicated below.

Second Quarter 2022

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $55 million to $57 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $4 million to $6 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders is expected to be between ($6.0) million and ($4.0) million, or between ($0.17) and ($0.11) per share based on 34.0 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $252 million to $258 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million.
  • Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $24 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.  Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense; transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed; restructuring costs; impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; other costs not core to our business; and loss on settlement of lawsuits. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate cash paid for restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our need to increase sales and achieve consistent GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; our reliance on channel relationships; market developments and opportunities; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2022  2021 
Revenue $61,225  $65,063 
Cost of revenue(1)(2)  29,886   28,593 
Gross profit  31,339   36,470 
Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3)        
Sales and marketing  9,924   10,891 
Research and development  11,157   10,832 
General and administrative  9,289   9,862 
Restructuring costs  1,006   1,400 
Total operating expenses  31,376   32,985 
(Loss) income from operations  (37)  3,485 
Other income (expense):        
Interest income  12   57 
Interest expense  (2,482)  (5,555)
Other income (expense)  246   (42)
    Total other expense, net  (2,224)  (5,540)
Loss before income taxes  (2,261)  (2,055)
Income tax expense  16   42 
Net loss  (2,277)  (2,097)
Preferred dividends  (1,600)  (1,600)
Net loss available to common stockholders $(3,877) $(3,697)
Comprehensive loss $(2,277) $(2,097)
         
Net loss per common share:        
Basic and diluted $(0.12) $(0.11)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:        
Basic and diluted  33,496,846   32,490,811 
         
         
(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:        
Cost of revenue $196  $326 
Sales and marketing  636   580 
Research and development  231   118 
General and administrative  126   499 
         
(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items:        
Cost of revenue $622  $337 
Sales and marketing  142   76 
Research and development  216   113 
General and administrative  93   42 
         
(3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items:        
General and administrative $83  $154 


Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  As of
March 31,
2022		  As of
December 31,
2021		 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $58,972  $31,001 
Marketable securities     37,049 
Accounts receivable, net  23,504   16,491 
Contract, prepaid and other current assets  25,757   27,615 
Total current assets  108,233   112,156 
Property and equipment, net  25,657   27,202 
Financing lease right-of-use assets  54,332   56,474 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  722   774 
Intangible assets, net  20,061   21,134 
Goodwill  34,237   34,237 
Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets  8,076   8,864 
Total assets $251,318  $260,841 
Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $6,466  $10,565 
Accrued expenses  9,353   9,451 
Accrued compensation and benefits  16,270   16,411 
Deferred revenue, current portion  27,600   27,756 
Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion  5,753   7,378 
Contingent consideration  675   675 
Total current liabilities  66,117   72,236 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  2,799   2,377 
Convertible senior notes  119,774   107,281 
Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net current portion  74,434   75,758 
Other non-current liabilities  310   313 
Total liabilities  263,434   257,965 
Commitments and contingencies        
Redeemable preferred stock:        
Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares
authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding
   at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively,
liquidation preference $45 per share as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively		  79,193   79,193 
Stockholders' deficit:        
Common stock, par value $0.001, 95,000,000 shares authorized,
33,521,117 and 33,460,545 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively		  33   33 
Additional paid-in capital  378,490   431,874 
Accumulated deficit  (469,832)  (508,224)
Total stockholders' deficit  (91,309)  (76,317)
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $251,318  $260,841 


Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2022  2021 
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net loss $(2,277) $(2,097)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  6,737   6,353 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,189   1,523 
Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes  188   2,868 
Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities  17   1,879 
Rent expense less than payments  (27)  (13)
Non-cash accretion income from investments  29   227 
Impairment or loss on disposal of right-of-use assets and property and equipment     45 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
    Accounts receivable, net  (7,014)  (2,256)
    Accrued interest on investments  284   (136)
    Contract, prepaid and other current assets  1,859   463 
    Deferred costs and other non-current assets  789   823 
    Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (4,899)  5,835 
    Accrued compensation and benefits  (141)  (7,208)
    Deferred revenue  266   426 
    Other non-current liabilities     32 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (3,000)  8,764 
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of investments held-to-maturity     (22,329)
Maturities of investments held-to-maturity     22,500 
Maturities of investments available-for-sale  22,045    
Sales of investments available-for-sale  14,691    
Business combination, net of cash acquired  (500)   
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,010)  (1,893)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  34,226   (1,722)
Cash flows from financing activities        
Payments of preferred dividends  (1,600)  (1,600)
Change in amounts payable on behalf of customer members  1,151    
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP     155 
Payments on financing obligations     (223)
Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities  (2,806)  (2,034)
Net cash used in financing activities  (3,255)  (3,702)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  27,971   3,340 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  31,001   90,706 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $58,972  $94,046 
         
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities        
Property and equipment purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses $31  $88 


Benefitfocus, Inc.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
March 31,		 
  2022  2021 
Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:        
Gross profit $31,339  $36,470 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  622   337 
Stock-based compensation expense  196   326 
Total net adjustments  818   663 
Non-GAAP gross profit $32,157  $37,133 
         
Reconciliation from Operating (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Operating Income:        
Operating (loss) income $(37) $3,485 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  1,073   568 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,189   1,523 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed  83   154 
Costs not core to our business  1,955   1,881 
Total net adjustments  4,300   4,126 
Non-GAAP operating income $4,263  $7,611 
         
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA:        
Net loss $(2,277) $(2,097)
Depreciation  3,234   3,623 
Amortization of software development costs  2,430   2,162 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  1,073   568 
Interest income  (12)  (57)
Interest expense  2,482   5,555 
Income tax expense  16   42 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,189   1,523 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed  83   154 
Restructuring costs  1,006   1,400 
Costs not core to our business  1,955   1,881 
Total net adjustments  13,456   16,851 
Adjusted EBITDA $11,179  $14,754 
         
Reconciliation from Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income:        
Net loss $(2,277) $(2,097)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  1,073   568 
Stock-based compensation expense  1,189   1,523 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed  83   154 
Costs not core to our business  1,955   1,881 
Total net adjustments  4,300   4,126 
Non-GAAP net income $2,023  $2,029 
         
Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:        
Non-GAAP net income $2,023  $2,029 
Preferred dividends  (1,600)  (1,600)
Undistributed earnings allocated to preferred stockholders  (58)  (61)
Non-GAAP net income available to common stockholders $365  $368 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  33,496,846   32,490,811 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  35,159,370   34,352,380 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - basic  33,496,846   32,490,811 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP net income per share - diluted  35,159,370   34,352,380 
Non-GAAP net income per common share - basic $0.01  $0.01 
Non-GAAP net income per common share - diluted $0.01  $0.01 
         
Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow:        
Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by operating activities $(3,000) $8,764 
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,010)  (1,893)
Cash paid for restructuring costs  786   1,379 
Total net adjustments  (1,224)  (514)
Free Cash Flow $(4,224) $8,250 


