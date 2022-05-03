Werner Enterprises Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to first quarter 2021)



Total revenues of $764.6 million, up 24%

Operating income of $83.5 million, up 34%; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $86.2 million, up 37%

Operating margin of 10.9%, up 80 bps; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 11.3%, up 110 bps

Diluted EPS of $0.82, up 20%; non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96, up 40%

OMAHA, Neb., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“The Werner team once again achieved strong first quarter results in our Truckload Transportation Services and Logistics segments,” said Derek J. Leathers, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This was our seventh consecutive quarter of record quarterly adjusted earnings per share. We are delivering superior service with valued capacity solutions for our winning customers. Our durable and resilient business model is performing well, and Werner is built to thrive over the long-term regardless of the economic and freight environments.”

Total revenues for the quarter were $764.6 million, an increase of $148.2 million compared to the prior year quarter, due to Truckload Transportation Services (“TTS”) revenues growth of $95.5 million and Logistics revenues growth of $51.2 million.

Operating income of $83.5 million increased $21.0 million, or 34%, while operating margin of 10.9% increased 80 basis points. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income of $86.2 million increased $23.5 million, or 37%. Adjusted operating margin of 11.3% increased 110 basis points from 10.2% for the same quarter last year.

Operating income in the Truckload Transportation Services segment increased $18.5 million due to fleet growth, higher freight rates and increased gains on sale of equipment, offset by cost increases for driver pay and driver sourcing, equipment maintenance and insurance and claims. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income in TTS increased $19.4 million, or 33%. Werner Logistics operating income increased $4.1 million resulting from improved revenue growth and an expanded operating margin. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating income in Logistics increased $5.6 million, or 158%.

Interest expense of $1.4 million increased from $0.8 million due to an increase in average debt outstanding, partially offset by a decrease in the average effective interest rate incurred on our debt. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 24.1%, compared to 24.9% in first quarter 2021.

During first quarter 2022, our strategic minority equity investments in autonomous technology companies had market valuation changes causing an unrealized loss on equity securities, which resulted in lower non-operating income of $9.8 million, or $0.11 per share. Consistent with prior reporting, market value increases or decreases for these strategic minority investments are adjusted for determining non-GAAP adjusted net income and non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share.

Net income attributable to Werner of $53.7 million increased 16%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income attributable to Werner of $63.0 million increased 35%. Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter of $0.82 increased 20%. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.96 increased 40%.

Key Consolidated Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 764,605 $ 616,446 24 % Truckload Transportation Services revenues 558,417 462,949 21 % Werner Logistics revenues 189,008 137,853 37 % Operating income 83,511 62,471 34 % Operating margin 10.9 % 10.1 % 80 bps Net income attributable to Werner 53,749 46,492 16 % Diluted earnings per share 0.82 0.68 20 % Adjusted operating income (1) 86,191 62,716 37 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 11.3 % 10.2 % 110 bps Adjusted net income attributable to Werner (1) 62,984 46,676 35 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) 0.96 0.68 40 %

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Consolidated.





Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment

Revenues of $558.4 million increased $95.5 million

Operating income of $76.1 million increased $18.5 million; non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $78.3 million increased $19.4 million

Operating margin of 13.6% increased 120 basis points from 12.4%; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 14.0% increased 130 basis points from 12.7%

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel, of 16.4% increased 220 basis points from 14.2%

Average segment trucks in service totaled 8,238, an increase of 448 trucks year over year, or 5.8%

Dedicated unit trucks at quarter end totaled 5,185 or 63% of the total TTS segment fleet, compared to 4,920 trucks, or 64%, a year ago

8.8% increase in TTS average revenues per truck per week



During first quarter 2022, Dedicated continued to experience strong freight demand from its customers. One-Way Truckload experienced customer freight demand during first quarter 2022 that was strong in January and February and moderated in March from strong to very good, relative to March freight demand over the last five years. During April, Dedicated freight demand remained strong and One-Way Truckload demand remained very good.

Comparisons of key financial metrics for the TTS segment, including operating ratios (actual and net of fuel surcharge revenues), are shown in the table below.

Key Truckload Transportation Services Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge $ 472,361 $ 410,652 15 % Trucking fuel surcharge revenues 79,815 47,459 68 % Non-trucking and other revenues 6,241 4,838 29 % Total revenues $ 558,417 $ 462,949 21 % Operating income $ 76,093 $ 57,628 32 % Operating margin 13.6 % 12.4 % 120 bps Operating ratio 86.4 % 87.6 % (120) bps

Adjusted operating income (1) $ 78,273 $ 58,886 33 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 14.0 % 12.7 % 130 bps Adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge (1) 16.4 % 14.2 % 220 bps Adjusted operating ratio (1) 86.0 % 87.3 % (130) bps Adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge (1) 83.6 % 85.8 % (220) bps

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Truckload Transportation Services (TTS) Segment.





Werner Logistics Segment

Revenues of $189.0 million increased $51.2 million, or 37%

Operating income of $8.7 million increased $4.1 million

Operating margin of 4.6% increased 130 bps

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin of 4.9% increased 230 bps from 2.6%

Logistics revenues of $189.0 million increased 37%. Logistics revenues increased 55%, when excluding Werner Global Logistics (WGL) revenues from first quarter 2021. Werner sold WGL in first quarter 2021.

Truckload Logistics revenues (67% of total Logistics revenues) increased 46%, driven by a 24% increase in revenues per shipment and a 19% increase in shipments.

Intermodal revenues (23% of Logistics revenues) increased 29%, supported by a 37% increase in revenues per shipment, partially offset by a 6% decrease in shipments.

Final Mile revenues (10% of Logistics revenues) increased $18.1 million, primarily due to growth from the November NEHDS acquisition.

Logistics adjusted operating income improved $5.6 million in first quarter due to the 37% revenue growth and 230 bps of operating margin expansion.

Key Werner Logistics Segment Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended

March 31, (In thousands) 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Total revenues $ 189,008 $ 137,853 37 % Operating expenses: Purchased transportation expense 157,521 120,527 31 % Other operating expenses 22,806 12,752 79 % Total operating expenses 180,327 133,279 35 % Operating income $ 8,681 $ 4,574 90 % Operating margin 4.6 % 3.3 % 130 bps Adjusted operating income (1) $ 9,181 $ 3,561 158 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 4.9 % 2.6 % 230 bps

(1) See attached Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Werner Logistics Segment.





Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

Cash flow from operations in first quarter 2022 was $155.0 million compared to $135.9 million in first quarter 2021, an increase of 14%.

Net capital expenditures in first quarter 2022 were $37.1 million compared to $37.9 million in first quarter 2021, a decrease of 2%. We plan to continue to invest in new trucks and trailers and our terminals to improve our driver experience, optimize operational efficiency and more effectively manage our maintenance, safety and fuel costs. The average ages of our truck and trailer fleets were 2.3 years and 4.6 years, respectively, as of March 31, 2022.

Gains on sales of equipment in first quarter 2022 were $20.5 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $10.5 million, or $0.11 per share, in first quarter 2021. Year over year, we sold fewer trucks and trailers and realized substantially higher average gains per truck and trailer due to the significantly improved pricing market for our used equipment. Gains on sales of assets are reflected as a reduction of Other Operating Expenses in our income statement.

During the quarter, we repurchased 845,100 shares of common stock for a total cost of $36.2 million, or an average price of $42.81 per share. As of March 31, 2022, we had 4.2 million shares remaining under our share repurchase authorization.

As of March 31, 2022, we had $126 million of cash and over $1.3 billion of stockholders’ equity. Total debt outstanding was $426 million at March 31, 2022. After considering letters of credit issued, we had available liquidity consisting of cash and available borrowing capacity as of March 31, 2022 of $442 million.

2022 Guidance Metrics and Assumptions

The following table summarizes our updated 2022 guidance and assumptions:



2022 Guidance

Prior

(as of 2/3/22)

Actual

(as of 3/31/22)

New

(as of 5/3/22) Commentary TTS truck growth from BoY to EoY 2% to 5%

(annual) (1)%

(1Q22) 2% to 5%

(annual) Subject to driver availability and timing of delivery of new trucks from OEM’s Net capital expenditures $275M to $325M

(annual) $37.1M

(1Q22) $250M to $300M

(annual) Subject to timing of delivery of new trucks and trailers from OEM’s TTS Guidance Dedicated RPTPW* growth 3% to 5%

(annual) 7.3%

(1Q22 vs. 1Q21) 4% to 6%

(annual) Strong rate levels partially offset by lower miles per truck One-Way Truckload RPTM* growth 16% to 19%

(1H22 vs. 1H21) 20.8%

(1Q22 vs. 1Q21) 14% to 17%

(2Q22 vs. 2Q21) Continued strong contractual rate increases, moderating spot rates combined with fleet mix changes Assumptions Effective income tax rate 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) 24.1%

(1Q22) 24.5% to 25.5%

(annual) Truck age

Trailer age 2.2 years

4.8 years 2.3 years

4.6 years 2.2 years

4.8 years Subject to availability and timing of delivery of new trucks and trailers from OEM’s

* Net of fuel surcharge revenues

Consolidated Financial Information

INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 $ % $ % Operating revenues $ 764,605 100.0 $ 616,446 100.0 Operating expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 241,996 31.6 204,853 33.2 Fuel 88,421 11.6 50,838 8.2 Supplies and maintenance 57,025 7.5 46,147 7.5 Taxes and licenses 23,833 3.1 23,233 3.8 Insurance and claims 27,492 3.6 22,056 3.6 Depreciation and amortization 67,229 8.8 63,951 10.4 Rent and purchased transportation 185,237 24.2 146,493 23.8 Communications and utilities 3,926 0.5 3,022 0.5 Other (14,065 ) (1.8 ) (6,618 ) (1.1 ) Total operating expenses 681,094 89.1 553,975 89.9 Operating income 83,511 10.9 62,471 10.1 Other expense (income): Interest expense 1,439 0.2 838 0.1 Interest income (275 ) (0.1 ) (297 ) — Loss on investments in equity securities 9,806 1.3 — — Other 73 — 42 — Total other expense (income) 11,043 1.4 583 0.1 Income before income taxes 72,468 9.5 61,888 10.0 Income tax expense 17,433 2.3 15,396 2.5 Net income 55,035 7.2 46,492 7.5 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,286 ) (0.2 ) — — Net income attributable to Werner $ 53,749 7.0 $ 46,492 7.5 Diluted shares outstanding 65,878 68,223 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.68





CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET (In thousands, except share amounts) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 125,949 $ 54,196 Accounts receivable, trade, less allowance of $9,539 and $9,169, respectively 449,602 460,518 Other receivables 25,907 24,449 Inventories and supplies 12,105 11,140 Prepaid taxes, licenses and permits 13,716 17,549 Other current assets 51,075 63,361 Total current assets 678,354 631,213 Property and equipment 2,600,896 2,557,825 Less – accumulated depreciation 991,296 944,582 Property and equipment, net 1,609,600 1,613,243 Goodwill 74,404 74,618 Intangible assets, net 53,956 55,315 Other non-current assets (1) 232,712 229,324 Total assets $ 2,649,026 $ 2,603,713 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 113,657 $ 93,987 Current portion of long-term debt 5,000 5,000 Insurance and claims accruals 66,818 72,594 Accrued payroll 50,367 44,333 Accrued expenses 30,061 28,758 Other current liabilities 24,368 24,011 Total current liabilities 290,271 268,683 Long-term debt, net of current portion 421,250 422,500 Other long-term liabilities 47,757 43,314 Insurance and claims accruals, net of current portion (1) 241,690 237,220 Deferred income taxes 269,361 268,499 Total liabilities 1,270,329 1,240,216 Temporary equity - redeemable noncontrolling interest 37,233 35,947 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 80,533,536 shares issued; 65,057,763 and 65,790,112 shares outstanding, respectively 805 805 Paid-in capital 121,157 121,904 Retained earnings 1,713,046 1,667,104 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,820 ) (20,604 ) Treasury stock, at cost; 15,475,773 and 14,743,424 shares, respectively (477,724 ) (441,659 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,341,464 1,327,550 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders’ equity $ 2,649,026 $ 2,603,713

(1) Under the terms of our insurance policies, we are the primary obligor of the damage award in the previously mentioned adverse jury verdict, and as such, we have recorded a $79.2 million receivable from our third-party insurance providers in other non-current assets and a corresponding liability of the same amount in the long-term portion of insurance and claims accruals in the unaudited condensed balance sheets as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Capital expenditures, net $ 37,074 $ 37,866 Cash flow from operations 154,957 135,867 Return on assets (annualized) 8.4 % 8.6 % Return on equity (annualized) 16.0 % 15.4 %

Segment Financial and Operating Statistics Information

SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues Truckload Transportation Services $ 558,417 $ 462,949 Werner Logistics 189,008 137,853 Other (1) 17,513 15,399 Corporate 389 379 Subtotal 765,327 616,580 Inter-segment eliminations (2) (722 ) (134 ) Total $ 764,605 $ 616,446 Operating Income Truckload Transportation Services $ 76,093 $ 57,628 Werner Logistics 8,681 4,574 Other (1) 445 866 Corporate (1,708 ) (597 ) Total $ 83,511 $ 62,471

(1) Other includes our driver training schools, transportation-related activities such as third-party equipment maintenance and equipment leasing, and other business activities.

(2) Inter-segment eliminations represent transactions between reporting segments that are eliminated in consolidation.

OPERATING STATISTICS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 % Chg Truckload Transportation Services segment Average trucks in service 8,238 7,790 5.8 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,411 $ 4,055 8.8 % Total trucks (at quarter end) Company 7,960 7,360 8.2 % Independent contractor 265 375 (29.3)% Total trucks 8,225 7,735 6.3 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 26,185 22,710 15.3 % One-Way Truckload Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 186,760 $ 156,839 19.1 % Average trucks in service 3,064 2,856 7.3 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 3,040 2,815 8.0 % Average percentage of empty miles 11.75 % 11.35 % 3.5 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,690 $ 4,224 11.0 % Average % change YOY in revenues per total mile (1) 20.8 % 9.5 % Average % change YOY in total miles per truck per week (8.1)% (7.7)% Average completed trip length in miles (loaded) 716 853 (16.1)% Dedicated Trucking revenues, net of fuel surcharge (in 000’s) $ 285,601 $ 253,813 12.5 % Average trucks in service 5,174 4,934 4.9 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 5,185 4,920 5.4 % Average revenues per truck per week (1) $ 4,247 $ 3,957 7.3 %

Werner Logistics segment Average trucks in service 53 39 35.9 % Total trucks (at quarter end) 54 39 38.5 % Total trailers (at quarter end) 1,605 1,440 11.5 %

(1) Net of fuel surcharge revenues





Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we provide certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC Regulation G, including non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period because they exclude the effect of items that, in our opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as substitutes for their comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures. Although we believe that they improve comparability in analyzing our period to period performance, they could limit comparability to other companies in our industry if those companies define these measures differently. Because of these limitations, our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered measures of income generated by our business. Management compensates for these limitations by primarily relying on GAAP results and using non-GAAP financial measures on a supplemental basis.

The following tables present reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure as required by SEC Regulation G. In addition, information regarding each of the excluded items as well as our reasons for excluding them from our non-GAAP results is provided below.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – CONSOLIDATED

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 83,511 10.9 % $ 62,471 10.1 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,321 0.2 % 1,258 0.2 % Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (3) — — % (1,013 ) (0.1)% Amortization of intangible assets (4) 1,359 0.2 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 86,191 11.3 % $ 62,716 10.2 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Attributable to Werner and Non-GAAP

Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) $ Diluted EPS $ Diluted EPS Net income attributable to Werner and diluted EPS – (GAAP) $ 53,749 $ 0.82 $ 46,492 $ 0.68 Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,321 0.02 1,258 0.02 Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (3) — — (1,013 ) (0.02 ) Amortization of intangible assets, net of amount attributable to noncontrolling interest (4) 1,187 0.02 — — Loss on investments in equity securities (5) 9,806 0.15 — — Income tax effect of above adjustments (6) (3,079 ) (0.05 ) (61 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner and non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS $ 62,984 $ 0.96 $ 46,676 $ 0.68

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – TRUCKLOAD TRANSPORTATION SERVICES (TTS) SEGMENT

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 76,093 13.6 % $ 57,628 12.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) 1,321 0.2 % 1,258 0.3 % Amortization of intangible assets (4) 859 0.2 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 78,273 14.0 % $ 58,886 12.7 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating expenses and operating ratio – (GAAP) $ 482,324 86.4 % $ 405,321 87.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Insurance and claims (2) (1,321 ) (0.2)% (1,258 ) (0.3)% Amortization of intangible assets (4) (859 ) (0.2)% — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio $ 480,144 86.0 % $ 404,063 87.3 %





Three Months Ended

March 31, Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Expenses, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin, Net of Fuel Surcharge;

and Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Ratio, Net of Fuel Surcharge (1)



2022 2021 $ $ Operating revenues – (GAAP) $ 558,417 $ 462,949 Less: Trucking fuel surcharge (7) (79,815 ) (47,459 ) Operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge – (Non-GAAP) 478,602 415,490 Operating expenses – (GAAP) 482,324 405,321 Non-GAAP adjustments: Trucking fuel surcharge (7) (79,815 ) (47,459 ) Insurance and claims (2) (1,321 ) (1,258 ) Amortization of intangible assets (4) (859 ) — Non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge 400,329 356,604 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 78,273 $ 58,886 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge 16.4 % 14.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge 83.6 % 85.8 %

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – WERNER LOGISTICS SEGMENT

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income and

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Margin (1) $ % of

Op. Rev. $ % of

Op. Rev. Operating income and operating margin – (GAAP) $ 8,681 4.6 % $ 4,574 3.3 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Gain on sale of Werner Global Logistics (3) — — % (1,013 ) (0.7)% Amortization of intangible assets (4) 500 0.3 % — — % Non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin $ 9,181 4.9 % $ 3,561 2.6 %

(1) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin; non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Werner; non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share; non-GAAP adjusted operating revenues, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses; non-GAAP adjusted operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge; non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio; and non-GAAP adjusted operating ratio, net of fuel surcharge should be considered in addition to, rather than as substitutes for, GAAP operating income; GAAP operating margin; GAAP net income attributable to Werner; GAAP diluted earnings per share; GAAP operating revenues; GAAP operating expenses; and GAAP operating ratio, which are their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

(2) We accrued pre-tax insurance and claims expense for interest related to a previously disclosed excess adverse jury verdict rendered on May 17, 2018 in a lawsuit arising from a December 2014 accident. The Company is appealing this verdict. Additional information about the accident was included in our Current Report on Form 8-K dated May 17, 2018. Under our insurance policies in effect on the date of this accident, our maximum liability for this accident is $10.0 million (plus pre-judgment and post-judgment interest) with premium-based insurance coverage that exceeds the jury verdict amount. We continue to accrue pre-tax insurance and claims expense for Interest at $0.4 million per month until such time as the outcome of our appeal is finalized. Management believes excluding the effect of this item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in the Truckload Transportation Services segment in our Segment Information table.

(3) During first quarter 2021, we sold Werner Global Logistics (“WGL”) freight forwarding services for international ocean and air shipments to Scan Global Logistics Group, which resulted in the pre-tax gain on sale. Management believes excluding the effect of this unusual and infrequent item provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period. This item is included in our Werner Logistics segment in our Segment Information table.

(4) Amortization expense related to intangible assets acquired in the ECM Associated, LLC (“ECM”) and NEHDS Logistics, LLC (“NEHDS”) acquisitions on July 1, 2021 and November 22, 2021, respectively, is excluded because management does not believe it is indicative of our core operating performance. Amortization expense for ECM and NEHDS is included in our Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments, respectively, in our Segment Information table.

(5) Represents non-operating mark-to-market adjustments for unrealized gains/losses on our minority equity investments, which we account for under ASC 321, Investments - Equity Securities. We record changes in the value of our investments in equity securities in other expense (income) in our Income Statement. Management believes excluding the effect of gains/losses on our investments in equity securities provides a more useful comparison of our performance from period to period.

(6) The income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the incremental income tax rate excluding discrete items, and the income tax effect for 2021 has been updated to reflect the annual incremental income tax rate.

(7) Fluctuating fuel prices and fuel surcharge revenues impact the total company operating ratio and the TTS segment operating ratio when fuel surcharges are reported on a gross basis as revenues versus netting the fuel surcharges against fuel expenses. Management believes netting fuel surcharge revenues, which are generally a more volatile source of revenue, against fuel expenses provides a more consistent basis for comparing the results of operations from period to period.