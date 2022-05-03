Landsea Homes Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Expanded home sales revenue 92.5% to $298 million

First quarter net income of $13.1 million, $0.28 per diluted share

Total homes delivered increased 83.4% to 552 homes

Increased backlog by 83.4% to 1,605 homes for a total of $930.4 million

Adjusted home sales gross margin increased to 29.0%, from 17.9%

Authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $10 million shares of common stock, increasing the aggregate to up to $20 million

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) (“Landsea Homes” or the “Company”), a publicly traded homebuilder, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights vs. First Quarter 2021:

Total revenue grew 97.1% to $316.2 million compared to $160.4 million.

Total homes delivered increased 83.4% to 552 homes compared to 301 homes.

Net new home orders grew 50% to 637 homes with an average sales price (ASP) of $650,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.9 sales per active community. This compares to 426 net new home orders with an ASP of $606,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 5.3 sales per active community.

The average number of selling communities increased 101% to 54.4 communities compared to 27.0.

Total homes in backlog increased 83.4% to 1,605 homes with a dollar value of $930.4 million and an ASP of $580,000 at March 31, 2022. This compares to 875 homes with a dollar value of $492.7 million and an ASP of $563,000 at March 31, 2021.

Lots owned and controlled increased 95.1% to 12,768 lots.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue increased 930 basis points to 20.9% compared to 11.6% at March 31, 2021.

Adjusted homes sales gross margin increased to 29.0% compared to 17.9% at March 31, 2021.

Pretax Income was $18.1 million compared to a pretax loss of $11.2 million.

Net income was $13.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.1 million, or a loss of $0.16 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income was $32.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share.



Management Commentary

“2022 is off to a great start for Landsea Homes, as we delivered another quarter of strong profitability while making further progress in scaling our operations in some of the strongest homebuilding markets in the country,” said John Ho, chief executive officer of Landsea Homes. “We generated net income of $13 million, or earnings of $0.28 per diluted share in the first quarter, driven by a 93% year-over-year increase in home sales revenue and a significant improvement to our margin profile. On an adjusted basis, which excludes the impact of purchase price accounting for acquired inventory and losses associated with the remeasurement of warrant liability, net income for the quarter was $32.1 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. We believe these results are a testament to the underlying strength of the new home construction industry as well as to our ability to execute in what continues to be a challenging operational environment.”

Mr. Ho continued, “Net new orders for the quarter came in at 637, representing a 50% increase over the prior year period, as new home demand remained strong in each of our markets. We attribute this sales success to our continued focus on the more affordable segments of the market as well as to the appeal of our High-Performance Homes, which offers new home buyers a compelling value proposition and differentiates us from the competition. We believe that this combination of affordability and new home innovation will continue to be a winning strategy for our company.”

Mr. Ho concluded, “Earlier this week, Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious ‘Builder of the Year’ award by Builder Magazine, which is a great honor for our company and validation of our recent success. With the highest quarter-ending backlog in the Company’s history, a strong balance sheet and excellent product positioning in high growth markets, we believe that Landsea Homes is in a great position to build on this success. I am confident we have the right strategy and team in place with years of operational experience to navigate through today’s operational challenges and deliver strong results for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

Total revenue increased 97% to $316.2 million compared to $160.4 million in the first quarter of 2021 primarily driven by increases in average sales price across our divisions and the addition of our Florida, New York, and Texas operations.

Total homes delivered increased 83% to 552 homes at an average sales price of $540,000 compared to 301 homes delivered at an average sales price of $514,000 in the first quarter of 2021. The increase in deliveries was primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders (“Hanover”) in the first quarter of 2022, the start of deliveries in our Metro New York division, and the acquisition of Vintage Estate Homes (“Vintage Estate”) in the second quarter of 2021.

Net new home orders were 637 homes with a dollar value of $414.1 million, an average sales price of $650,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 3.9 sales per active community. This compares to 426 homes with a dollar value of $258.1 million, an average sales price of $606,000 and a monthly absorption rate of 5.3 sales per active community in the prior year period. The increase in new home orders was due to the Hanover and Vintage Estate acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021, respectively.

Total homes in backlog increased 83% to 1,605 homes with a dollar value of $930.4 million and an average sales price of $580,000 at March 31, 2022. This compares to 875 homes with a dollar value of $492.7 million and an average sales price of $563,000 at March 31, 2021. The increase in units and value is due to acquired inventory from our homebuilder acquisitions. Average sales price of backlog increased, primarily because of continued strong demand across our divisions, especially in Arizona, coupled with the addition of the Hanover and Vintage Estate operations and the higher priced luxury units sold in the New York segment.

Total lots owned or controlled at March 31, 2022, increased 95% to 12,768 compared to 6,546 at March 31, 2021, primarily due to the acquisition of Hanover Family Builders. Additionally, we have accelerated our asset-light strategy and now control 53% of our lots and own 47%.

Home sales gross margin increased to 20.9% from 11.6% in the prior year period. Adjusted home sales gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) increased to 29.0% compared to 17.9% in the prior year period. The lift was primarily due to price appreciation and an increase in gross margins within our California segment, partially offset by higher costs and strong performance from our Florida division.

Net income attributable to Landsea Homes increased to $13.1 million compared to a $7.1 million net loss in the prior year period. Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $32.8 million compared to $1.4 million in the prior year period. Net income per share on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.16 in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per share (a non-GAAP measure) on a fully diluted basis increased to $0.71 compared to $0.03 in the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased to $50.4 million compared to $8.1 million in the prior year period.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $247.9 million consisting of cash and cash equivalents and cash held in escrow of $85.2 million and $162.7 million in availability under the Company’s $585 million unsecured revolving credit facility. Total debt was $494.4 million compared to $461.1 million at December 31, 2021.

Landsea Homes’ ratio of debt to capital was 44.0% at March 31, 2022 and the Company’s net debt to net book capitalization (a non-GAAP measure) was 39.4% at March 31, 2022.

2022 Outlook

Second quarter 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 600 to 650

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $525,000

Full Year 2022

New home deliveries anticipated to be in a range of 2,700 to 2,900

Delivery ASPs expected to be in a range of $500,000 to $515,000

Home sales gross margin to be in a range of 20% to 22% on a GAAP basis, or 22% to 24% on an adjusted basis.



Stock Repurchase Program

On April 29, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors approved the repurchase of up to an additional $10 million of Company common stock pursuant to its previously announced repurchase program (the “Repurchase Program”). The Company completed the first phase of its repurchase program ultimately purchasing 1.16 million shares at an average price of $8.57. Under the Repurchase Program as amended, the Company may repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock with an aggregate value of up to $20 million through December 31, 2022.

Purchases of common stock pursuant to this authority may be made in open market transactions effected through a broker-dealer at prevailing market prices, in block trades, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws, including pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number or amount of shares of common stock, and it may modify, suspend or discontinue the program at any time. The Company will determine the timing and amount of repurchase in its discretion based on a variety of factors, such as the market price of the Company's common stock, corporate requirements, general market economic conditions and legal requirements.

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,858 $ 342,810 Cash held in escrow 8,349 4,079 Restricted cash — 443 Real estate inventories 1,110,423 844,792 Due from affiliates 5,033 4,465 Investment in and advances to unconsolidated joint ventures 186 470 Goodwill 70,242 24,457 Other assets 62,671 43,998 Total assets $ 1,333,762 $ 1,265,514 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 75,212 $ 73,734 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 116,587 97,724 Due to affiliates 2,357 2,357 Warrant liability 14,740 9,185 Notes and other debts payable, net 494,386 461,117 Total liabilities 703,282 644,117 Commitments and contingencies Equity Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 46,485,156 issued and 46,047,328 outstanding as of March 31, 2022, 46,281,091 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 531,367 535,345 Retained earnings 97,862 84,797 Total stockholders' equity 629,234 620,147 Noncontrolling interests 1,246 1,250 Total equity 630,480 621,397 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,333,762 $ 1,265,514

Landsea Homes Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue Home sales $ 297,966 $ 154,765 Lot sales and other 18,261 5,654 Total revenue 316,227 160,419 Cost of sales Home sales 235,702 136,841 Lot sales and other 15,371 4,780 Total cost of sales 251,073 141,621 Gross margin Home sales 62,264 17,924 Lot sales and other 2,890 874 Total gross margin 65,154 18,798 Sales and marketing expenses 19,148 9,931 General and administrative expenses 22,586 14,986 Total operating expenses 41,734 24,917 Income (loss) from operations 23,420 (6,119 ) Other income, net 264 (61 ) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated joint ventures (1 ) (21 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability (5,555 ) (4,950 ) Pretax income (loss) 18,128 (11,151 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,067 (4,065 ) Net income (loss) 13,061 (7,086 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (4 ) (12 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,065 $ (7,074 ) Income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ (0.16 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 45,347,369 44,245,847 Diluted 45,508,556 44,245,847

Home Deliveries and Home Sales Revenue

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 143 $ 62,015 $ 434 182 $ 59,672 $ 328 (21 )% 4 % 32 % California 128 115,552 903 119 95,093 799 8 % 22 % 13 % Florida 271 106,541 393 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 4 7,700 1,925 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 6 6,158 1,026 — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 552 $ 297,966 $ 540 301 $ 154,765 $ 514 83 % 93 % 5 %

Net New Home Orders, Dollar Value of Orders, and Monthly Absorption Rates

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate Homes Dollar Value ASP Monthly Absorption Rate (dollars in thousands) Arizona 139 $ 74,061 $ 533 4.6 283 $ 105,718 $ 374 6.3 (51 )% (30 )% 43 % (27 )% California 174 162,175 932 5.0 143 152,386 1,066 4.0 22 % 6 % (13 %) 25 % Florida 307 139,364 454 3.6 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 13 34,316 2,640 4.3 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Texas 4 4,182 1,046 0.4 — — — — N/A N/A N/A N/A Total 637 $ 414,098 $ 650 3.9 426 $ 258,104 $ 606 5.3 50 % 60 % 7 % (26 )%

Average Selling Communities

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 % Change Arizona 10.0 15.0 (33 )% California 11.7 12.0 (3 )% Florida 28.7 — N/A Metro New York 1.0 — N/A Texas 3.0 — N/A Total 54.4 27.0 101 %

Backlog

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 % Change Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP Homes Dollar Value ASP (dollars in thousands) Arizona 419 $ 193,278 $ 461 609 $ 218,978 $ 360 (31 )% (12 )% 28 % California 302 272,999 904 266 273,704 1,029 14 % — % (12 )% Florida(1) 840 376,458 448 — — — N/A N/A N/A Metro New York 34 77,303 2,274 — — — N/A N/A N/A Texas 10 10,372 1,037 — — — N/A N/A N/A Total 1,605 $ 930,410 $ 580 875 $ 492,682 $ 563 83 % 89 % 3 %

(1) Backlog acquired in Florida at the date of the Hanover acquisition was 522 homes with a value of $228,097 thousand.

Lots Owned or Controlled

March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total Lots Owned Lots Controlled Total % Change Arizona 3,132 1,669 4,801 3,042 1,675 4,717 2 % California 762 1,016 1,778 1,136 643 1,779 — % Florida 2,048 3,138 5,186 — — — N/A Metro New York 46 — 46 50 — 50 (8 )% Texas 39 918 957 — — — N/A Total 6,027 6,741 12,768 4,228 2,318 6,546 95 %

Home Sales Gross Margins

Home sales gross margin measures the price achieved on delivered homes compared to the costs needed to build the home. In the following table, we calculate gross margins adjusting for interest in cost of sales, inventory impairments (if applicable), and purchase price accounting for acquired work in process inventory (if applicable). This non-GAAP financial measure should not be used as a substitute for the Company's operating results in accordance with GAAP. An analysis of any non-GAAP financial measure should be used in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe this non-GAAP measure is meaningful because it provides insight into the impact that financing arrangements and acquisitions have on our homebuilding gross margin and allows for comparability of our gross margins to competitors that present similar information.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 % 2021 % (dollars in thousands) Home sales revenue $ 297,966 100.0 % $ 154,765 100.0 % Cost of home sales 235,702 79.1 % 136,841 88.4 % Home sales gross margin 62,264 20.9 % 17,924 11.6 % Add: Interest in cost of home sales 6,382 2.1 % 7,013 4.5 % Add: Inventory impairments — — % — — % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest and inventory impairments 68,646 23.0 % 24,937 16.1 % Add: Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 17,738 6.0 % 2,801 1.8 % Adjusted home sales gross margin excluding interest, inventory impairments, and purchase price accounting for acquired inventory $ 86,384 29.0 % $ 27,738 17.9 %

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

The following table presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management in evaluating operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (i) income tax expense (benefit), (ii) interest expenses, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) inventory impairments, (v) purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, (vi) (gain) loss on debt extinguishment, (vii) transaction costs related to the merger and business combinations, (viii) the impact of income or loss allocations from our unconsolidated joint ventures, (ix) gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and (x) gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of general economic performance that is not affected by fluctuations in interest, effective tax rates, levels of depreciation and amortization, and items considered to be non-recurring. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. Accordingly, we believe this measure is useful for comparing our core operating performance from period to period. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 13,061 $ (7,086 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 5,067 (4,065 ) Interest in cost of sales 6,389 7,067 Interest relieved to equity in net loss (income) of unconsolidated joint ventures 35 353 Interest expense — 11 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,623 914 EBITDA 26,175 (2,806 ) Purchase price accounting in cost of home sales 17,738 2,801 Transaction costs 948 3,479 Equity in net income of unconsolidated joint ventures, excluding interest relieved (34 ) (332 ) Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 5,555 4,950 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,382 $ 8,092

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is a non-GAAP financial measure that we believe is useful to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating our operating results and understanding our operating results without the effect of certain expenses that were historically pushed down by our parent company and other non-recurring items. We believe excluding these items provides a more comparable assessment of our financial results from period to period. Adjusted Net Income to Landsea Homes is calculated by excluding the effects of related party interest that was pushed down by our parent company, purchase accounting adjustments for acquired work in process inventory related to business combinations, the impact from our unconsolidated joint ventures, gain on forgiveness of PPP loan, and gain (loss) on remeasurement of warrant liability, merger related transaction costs, and tax-effected using a blended statutory tax rate. The economic activity related to our unconsolidated joint ventures is not core to our operations and is the reason we have excluded those amounts. We also adjust for the expense of related party interest pushed down from our parent company as we have no obligation to repay the debt and related interest.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,065 $ (7,074 ) Previously capitalized related party interest included in cost of sales 1,517 2,902 Equity in net loss of unconsolidated joint ventures 1 21 Purchase price accounting for acquired inventory 17,738 2,801 Merger related transaction costs — 2,656 Loss on remeasurement of warrant liability 5,555 4,950 Total adjustments 24,811 13,330 Tax-effected adjustments (1) 19,763 8,471 Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 32,828 $ 1,397 Net income (loss) attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 13,065 $ (7,074 ) Less: undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (289 ) 147 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 12,776 $ (6,927 ) Adjusted net income attributable to Landsea Homes Corporation $ 32,828 $ 1,397 Less: adjusted undistributed earnings allocated to participating shares (726 ) (29 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 32,102 $ 1,368 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.28 $ (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.28 $ (0.16 ) Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.03 Weighted shares outstanding Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - basic 45,347,369 44,245,847 Weighted average common shares outstanding used in EPS - diluted 45,508,556 44,245,847

(1) Our tax-effected adjustments are based on our federal rate and a blended state rate adjusted for certain discrete items..

Net Debt to Net Capital

The following table presents the ratio of debt to capital as well as the ratio of net debt to net capital which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio of debt to capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing total debt, net of issuance costs, by total capital (sum of total debt, net of issuance costs, plus total equity).

The non-GAAP ratio of net debt to net capital is computed as the quotient obtained by dividing net debt (which is total debt, net of issuance costs, less cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as well as cash held in escrow to the extent necessary to reduce the debt balance to zero) by net capital (sum of net debt plus total equity). The most comparable GAAP financial measure is the ratio of debt to capital. We believe the ratio of net debt to net capital is a relevant financial measure for investors to understand the leverage employed in our operations and as an indicator of our ability to obtain financing. We believe that by deducting our cash from our debt, we provide a measure of our indebtedness that takes into account our cash liquidity. We believe this provides useful information as the ratio of debt to capital does not take into account our liquidity and we believe that the ratio of net debt to net capital provides supplemental information by which our financial position may be considered.

See table below reconciling this non-GAAP measure to the ratio of debt to capital.