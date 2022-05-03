Talkspace Reports 2022 First Quarter Results

Revenue grew 11% year over year to $30 million

Strong growth in B2B, with sessions growing 68% and eligible lives up 54% versus the prior year

B2C customer acquisition metrics demonstrated improvement quarter-over-quarter

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkspace, Inc. (Nasdaq: TALK), a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company, today reported 2022 first quarter results as summarized below. All financial results refer to 2022 first quarter and the prior-year period unless otherwise stated.

Three Months Period ended March 31, 2022 Results Variance from Prior Year (In thousands unless otherwise noted, unaudited) Number of B2B eligible lives (in millions) 76.5 54 % Number of active members 1 64.5 10 % Number of completed B2B sessions 90.6 68 % Total revenue $ 30,150 11 % Gross profit $ 15,021 (13 )% Gross margin % 50 % ~(1,400) bps Operating expenses $ 36,229 21 % Net loss $ (20,360 ) (60% ) Adjusted EBITDA 2 $ (18,411 ) (74% ) Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,127 *

* = not meaningful

(1) Reflects active members at the end of the period.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, see “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results.”

“We delivered revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022, led by increasing demand for our business-to-business ("B2B") services, partially offset by a decline in our consumer business. Our business-to-consumer ("B2C") business began to demonstrate modest improvement in a number of operating metrics as a result of changes designed to better optimize our marketing investments,” said Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Fulk. “Importantly, we continued making progress on our operational priorities throughout the quarter.”



First Quarter 2022 Key Performance Metrics

The number of individuals eligible for Talkspace via their insurance or employer (B2B eligible lives) grew by 54% to 76.5 million, driven by expanded relationships with existing clients including Optum as well as the addition of Beacon.



Completed B2B sessions grew 68% to 90,600, driven primarily by growth in B2B eligible lives.



Active members grew 10% to 64,500, driven by strong growth in B2B, partially offset by fewer individual consumer subscribers (B2C clients) resulting primarily from lower marketing spend.



Conversion metrics and customer acquisition costs modestly improved in the quarter in our B2C business.

First Quarter 2022 Key Financial Metrics

Revenue grew 11% to $30 million, driven by 50% growth in B2B revenue partially offset by a 7% decline in B2C revenue. B2B revenue performance was driven by an increase in covered lives from health plan clients and new enterprise clients, and a higher number of completed B2B sessions. B2C revenue declined primarily due to reduced marketing spend, partially offset by a one-time $0.5 million non-cash reversal in deferred revenue associated with customers no longer active on Talkspace’s platform.



Gross profit declined 13% to $15 million, and gross margin declined to 50%, due primarily to a revenue mix shift toward the B2B business, a greater number of salaried therapists within Talkspace's network, and higher therapist hourly compensation expense.



Net loss was ($20) million, compared to a net loss of ($13) million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by increased general and administrative expenses and higher cost of revenues. Adjusted EBITDA loss was ($18) million, compared to ($11) million in the prior-year period.

Conference Call, Presentation Slides, and Webcast Details

Visit investors.talkspace.com to view a presentation related to 2022 first quarter results and business outlook and listen to a conference call scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (888) 660-0107 for U.S. participants or (409) 216-0599 for international participants (participant code 5293204). A replay will be available shortly after the call’s completion and remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Talkspace

Talkspace is a leading virtual behavioral healthcare company enabled by a purpose-built technology platform. As a digital healthcare company, all care is delivered through an easy-to-use and fully encrypted web and mobile platform, consistent with HIPAA and other state regulatory requirements.

Today, the need for care feels more urgent than ever. When seeking treatment, whether it’s psychiatry or adolescent, individual or couples therapy, Talkspace offers treatment options for almost every need. With Talkspace, members can send their dedicated therapists text, video, and voice messages anytime, from anywhere, and engage in live video sessions. As of March 31, 2022, over 2 million people have used Talkspace, and 76.5 million lives were covered for Talkspace through insurance and employee assistance programs or other network behavioral health paid benefit programs.

For more information about Talkspace commercial relationships, visit https://business.talkspace.com/. To learn more about online therapy, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/online-therapy/. To learn more about Talkspace Psychiatry, please visit https://www.talkspace.com/psychiatry.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

Financial Disclosures

The financial results reported in this press release are unaudited and subject to change as additional information becomes available pending completion of the audit.

Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Variance 2022 2021 $ % (in thousands, except percentages, share and per share data) Consumer revenue $ 17,260 $ 18,564 $ (1,304 ) (7.0 ) Commercial revenue 12,890 8,593 4,297 50.0 Total revenue 30,150 27,157 2,993 11.0 Cost of revenues 15,129 9,814 5,315 54.2 Gross profit 15,021 17,343 (2,322 ) (13.4 ) Operating expenses: Research and development, net 5,035 2,964 2,071 69.9 Clinical operations 1,776 2,077 (301 ) (14.5 ) Sales and marketing 21,408 22,251 (843 ) (3.8 ) General and administrative 8,010 2,608 5,402 *

Total operating expenses 36,229 29,900 6,329 21.2 Operating loss 21,208 12,557 8,651 68.9 Financial (income) expense, net (869 ) 173 (1,042 ) *

Loss before taxes on income 20,339 12,730 7,609 59.8 Taxes on income 21 8 13 *

Net loss $ 20,360 $ 12,738 $ 7,622 59.8 Net loss per share (1): Basic and Diluted $ 0.13 $ 0.93 $ (0.79 ) (85.7 ) Weighted average number of common shares (1): Basic and Diluted 154,083,443 13,762,205

* = not meaningful

(1) Prior period results have been adjusted to reflect the exchange of Old Talkspace’s common stock for Talkspace’s common stock at an exchange ratio of approximately 1.134140 in June 2021 as a result of the Business Combination.





Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets



March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,127 $ 198,256 Accounts receivable, net 6,312 5,512 Other current assets 5,039 9,562 Total current assets 195,478 213,330 Property and equipment, net 633 624 Intangible assets, net 3,086 3,436 Goodwill 6,134 6,134 Other long-term assets 82 82 Total assets $ 205,413 $ 223,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 9,490 $ 7,429 Deferred revenues 6,026 7,186 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,234 12,562 Total current liabilities 25,750 27,177 Warrant liabilities 3,195 4,070 Other long-term liabilities 191 86 Total liabilities 29,136 31,333 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 368,152 363,788 Accumulated deficit (191,890 ) (171,530 ) Total stockholders’ equity 176,277 192,273 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 205,413 $ 223,606







Talkspace, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (20,360 ) $ (12,738 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 429 462 Stock-based compensation 2,368 1,513 Warrant issuance cost and change in fair value (875 ) — Increase in accounts receivable, net (800 ) (1,666 ) Decrease (increase) in other current assets 4,923 (1,076 ) Increase in accounts payable 2,061 7,030 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenues (1,160 ) 2,878 Decrease in accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,837 ) (282 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 105 — Net cash used in operating activities (15,146 ) (3,879 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (88 ) (319 ) Net cash used in investing activities (88 ) (319 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of deferred issuance costs — (75 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 2,063 797 Payments for employee taxes withheld related to vested stock-based awards (558 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 1,505 722 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,729 ) (3,476 ) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 198,256 13,248 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (1) $ 184,527 $ 9,772





(1) As of March 31, 2022, amount includes restricted cash of $0.4 million maintained in a short-term certificate of deposit account and included within other current assets in the condensed consolidated balance sheet.





Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. We believe that the use of adjusted EBITDA is helpful to our investors as it is a metric used by management in assessing the health of our business and our operating performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measure as a tool for comparison. A reconciliation is provided below for this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review our GAAP financial measure and the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because adjusted EBITDA facilitates internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use this measure for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net loss adjusted to exclude (i) interest and other expenses (income), net, (ii) tax benefit and expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization (iv) stock-based compensation expense and (v) certain non-recurring expenses, where applicable.

Talkspace, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results to GAAP Results

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Net loss $ (20,360 ) $ (12,738 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 429 462 Financial (income) expense, net (1) (869 ) 173 Taxes on income 21 8 Stock-based compensation 2,368 1,513 Adjusted EBITDA $ (18,411 ) $ (10,582 )





1) For the three months ended March 31, 2022, financial (income) expense, net, primarily consisted of $0.9 million in gains resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, financial (income) expense, net, primarily consisted of $0.2 million in losses resulting from the revaluation of warrant liabilities.



