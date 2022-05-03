Rani Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Talat Imran, will present at two upcoming investor conferences in May:



Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference. Mr. Imran will present on Tuesday, May 10 at 5:20 PM Pacific Time / 8:20 PM Eastern Time.

H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference. Mr. Imran will present on Thursday, May 24 at 10:30 AM Pacific Time / 1:30 PM Eastern Time.

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for these conferences from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ranitherapeutics.com. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the respective presentations for approximately 90 days.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed RaniPill™ capsules, which are a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection or intravenous infusion of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using RaniPill™ capsules. For more information, visit ranitherapeutics.com.

