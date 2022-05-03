ClearPoint Neuro and Higgs Boson Health Announce Collaboration

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLPT) (the “Company”), a global therapy-enabling platform company providing navigation and delivery to the brain, today announced a collaboration with Higgs Boson Health (Durham, NC) to bring to market a patient-facing digital application based on the ‘ManageMySurgery’ platform and specializing in Drug Delivery to the Brain and Spine, as well as Brain Computer Interfaces. The ‘MyClearPoint™’ app will provide a number of important services connected to the patient including education, day-of-surgery planning, recovery, and quality-of-life tracking that will serve future regulatory and insurance submissions.

“The ManageMySurgery platform created by Higgs Boson, and available directly from the company or via the App store has been proven to positively impact patients as they prepare for and recover from important surgeries,” commented Joe Burnett, President and CEO of ClearPoint Neuro. “Patients can easily be overwhelmed by information from various and sometimes conflicting sources available to them. The goal of the ‘MyClearPoint’ app is to concentrate vital educational tools for the patient in the same tool that also helps them to prepare and organize the day of surgery for the patient and their family. The various waves of COVID have dramatically increased surgical cancellations and postponements. The Higgs Boson app has the proven ability to not only improve post-surgical recovery, but also has been shown in white paper studies to reduce day-of-surgery cancellations to improve hospital efficiency and patient treatment and recovery.”

“Higgs Boson is proud to partner with ClearPoint Neuro to advance targeted pharmaceutical delivery and deliver cutting-edge Brain Computer Interface (BCI) solutions. Together, we will help patients and families navigate their condition, clinical studies, procedures and stay on track for the best outcomes,” said Rajeev Dharmapurikar, CEO of Higgs Boson Health.

Studies in spine surgery and breast surgery have confirmed the effectiveness of Higgs Boson’s care navigation app in improving important patient-reported health outcomes. Use of Higgs Boson's platform by surgical patients and their care teams reduced healthcare resource utilization, improved patient satisfaction and boosted a variety of other patient-reported measures as captured by PROMIS® scoring.

“Higgs Boson’s partnership with ClearPoint Neuro exemplifies our shared patient-centric approach. As a neurosurgeon and entrepreneur, I am excited to be a part of these transformative neurorestorative approaches and make a meaningful impact at the intersection of precision neuroscience and digital health,” said Dr. Nandan Lad, Professor of Neurosurgery, Duke University and Cofounder of Higgs Boson Health.

“Our first two custom applications will be targeted to focus on ClearPoint Neuro partners in the BCI and drug delivery spaces,” commented Katelyn McKnight, West Clinical Operations Manager and Project Manager, Patient Education. “As a clinical specialist covering cases, I experience first-hand the disruption caused by day-of-surgery cancellations due to health reasons, staffing reasons, insurance denials and other such challenges. A pilot study at Duke University in Gastroenterology showed a 60% decrease in no-show and late cancellation rate in addition to better prep quality. If we can achieve similar results for neurosurgery, this will have a meaningful impact on efficiency, and more importantly, more patients will be treated sooner. We plan to offer this tool as a service to many pharma partners in the future as they prepare for clinical trial initiation and are looking for a tool to streamline the patient journey including recovery and quality-of-life reporting.”

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro’s mission is to improve and restore quality of life to patients and their families by enabling therapies for the most complex neurological disorders with pinpoint accuracy. Applications of the Company’s current product portfolio include deep brain stimulation, laser ablation, biopsy, neuro-aspiration, and delivery of drugs, biologics, and gene therapy to the brain. The ClearPoint® Neuro Navigation System has FDA clearance, is CE-marked, and is installed in over 60 active sites in the United States, Canada, and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro is partnered with approximately 40 biologics/pharmaceutical companies and academic centers, providing solutions for direct CNS delivery of therapeutics in pre-clinical studies and clinical trials worldwide. To date, more than 5,000 cases have been performed and supported by the Company’s field-based clinical specialist team, which offers support and services to our customers and partners worldwide. For more information, please visit www.clearpointneuro.com

About Higgs Boson Health

Higgs Boson’s mission is to harness the power of digital health to make lives better. Their care navigation platform for patients, providers and device companies enables a seamless, supportive, interactive care journey that keeps patients on track for the best possible experience and outcomes. It has multiple modules to support a variety of interventional and surgical care pathways. The platform has grown rapidly and served more than 60,000 patients to date. Higgs Boson has partnered with many device companies in supporting their therapies with a digital companion. Based in Durham, NC, Higgs Boson Health partners with leading medical device companies and academic health systems. To learn more, visit www.higgsbosonhealth.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning the Company’s plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures adopted to contain its spread; future revenue from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and risks inherent in the research and development of new products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before May 16, 2022.

