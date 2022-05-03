Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Updates 2022 Outlook

MINNEAPOLIS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: INSP) (Inspire), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Recent Business Highlights

Generated revenue of $69.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, a 72% increase over the same quarter last year

Achieved gross margin of 85.6% in the first quarter of 2022

Activated 74 new centers in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2022, bringing the net total to 733 U.S. medical centers providing Inspire therapy

Created 17 new U.S. sales territories in the first quarter of 2022, bringing the total to 174 U.S. sales territories

"The Inspire team’s performance in the first quarter resulted in a very strong beginning to the fiscal year, overcoming a challenging start in January and early February due to typical seasonality and the COVID Omicron surge," said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "The team was able to ramp up procedures and establish momentum in the second half of the quarter, and we are confident that these positive growth trends will continue for the remainder of the year. Therefore, we are raising our full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $336 million to $344 million, an increase from our prior guidance of $318 million to $326 million."

"One key factor driving the growth achieved during the quarter was the performance of our Advisor Care Program (ACP), which over 80% of the centers in the U.S. are currently leveraging. During the first quarter, we experienced a significant increase in the number of patient appointments generated through the ACP,” continued Mr. Herbert. “Moreover, we expanded our direct-to-consumer strategy by implementing national ad buys at the beginning of the year which resulted in a sharp rise in web activity that drove patient contacts to the ACP. Importantly, based on feedback derived from the ACP, we have come to understand that long sleep study wait times are a challenge for many patients. As such, we recently partnered with two privately held companies, EnsoData and Ognomy, to utilize innovative digital tools to further streamline the process for patients to receive Inspire therapy.”

“Our international business also continues to gain momentum. In Europe, despite significant impact from the COVID resurgence in the beginning of the year, we experienced a strong rebound in the second half of the quarter, primarily in Germany. Moreover, we are proud to have recently completed the first Inspire case in the United Kingdom and have been notified that the French authorities have approved Inspire therapy for reimbursement. We will work with the French authorities to establish the reimbursement levels over the next several quarters. In Asia, we continue to train a growing group of surgeons in Japan and are scheduling additional cases, though the COVID resurgence impacted this region, as well. Finally, the first Inspire cases are scheduled to be conducted in Singapore in the current quarter,” concluded Mr. Herbert.

During the quarter, Inspire activated 74 new centers, and deactivated 25 inactive centers, bringing the net total to 733 U.S. medical centers implanting Inspire therapy as of March 31, 2022. Inspire also added 17 new territories, bringing the total to 174 territories in the U.S.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue was $69.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a 72% increase from $40.4 million in the corresponding period in the prior year. U.S. revenue for the quarter was $66.4 million, an increase of 76% as compared to the prior year quarter. First quarter revenue outside the U.S. was $3.0 million, an increase of 14% as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Gross margin increased to 85.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to 85.2% for the corresponding prior year period, with the improvement primarily due to higher sales volumes and manufacturing efficiencies.

Operating expense increased to $75.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $50.1 million in the corresponding prior year period, an increase of 51%. This planned increase primarily reflected ongoing investments in the expansion of the U.S. and European sales organizations, direct-to-patient marketing programs, and continued product development efforts, as well as increased general corporate costs.

Net loss was $16.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, as compared to $16.2 million in the corresponding prior year period. The diluted net loss per share for the first quarter of 2022 was $0.61 per share, as compared to $0.60 in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $213.1 million, compared to $224.4 million at December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Given the positive trends during the first quarter, Inspire is increasing its full year 2022 revenue guidance to between $336 million to $344 million, which would represent growth of 44% to 47% over full year 2021 revenue of $233.4 million. This compares to the prior revenue guidance of $318 million to $326 million.

The Company is maintaining its full year 2022 gross margin guidance of 85% to 86%, its guidance relating to the opening of new U.S. medical centers of 52 to 56 per quarter for the remainder of the year, and its guidance related to the addition of new territories of 11 to 12 new territories per quarter for the remainder of the year.

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 69,382 $ 40,352 Cost of goods sold 10,004 5,981 Gross profit 59,378 34,371 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,870 8,154 Selling, general and administrative 63,564 41,906 Total operating expenses 75,434 50,060 Operating loss (16,056 ) (15,689 ) Other expense (income): Interest income (34 ) (57 ) Interest expense 527 523 Other expense, net 45 38 Total other expense 538 504 Loss before income taxes (16,594 ) (16,193 ) Income taxes 100 23 Net loss (16,694 ) (16,216 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized loss on investments (143 ) (20 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (16,837 ) $ (16,236 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.61 ) $ (0.60 ) Weighted average common shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 27,517,268 27,144,361



INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.

BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)