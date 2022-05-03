New York Mortgage Trust Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: NYMT) (“NYMT,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) today reported results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.



Summary of First Quarter 2022:

(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Net loss attributable to Company's common stockholders $ (84,343 ) Net loss attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ (0.22 ) Undepreciated loss (1) $ (64,205 ) Undepreciated loss per common share (1) $ (0.17 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Company's common stockholders $ (86,531 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to Company's common stockholders per share (basic) $ (0.23 ) Yield on average interest earning assets 6.80 % Net interest income $ 29,879 Portfolio net interest income (2) $ 39,536 Portfolio net interest margin 3.87 % Book value per common share at the end of the period $ 4.36 Undepreciated book value per common share at the end of the period (1) $ 4.45 Economic return on book value (3) (5.11)% Economic return on undepreciated book value (4) (4.01)% Dividends per common share $ 0.10





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Excludes interest expense generated by our subordinated debentures, convertible notes, senior unsecured notes and mortgages payable on real estate. Our calculation of portfolio net interest margin may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies who may use a different calculation. (3) Economic return on book value is based on the periodic change in GAAP book value per common share plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period. (4) Economic return on undepreciated book value is based on the periodic change in undepreciated book value per common share, a non-GAAP financial measure, plus dividends declared per common share, if any, during the period.

Key Developments:



Investing Activities

Purchased approximately $782.5 million in residential loans and $45.2 million in single-family rental properties.

Funded multi-family joint venture investments and mezzanine lending investments for approximately $137.7 million and $19.2 million, respectively, and received approximately $31.8 million in proceeds from redemptions of mezzanine lending investments.

Financing Activities

Completed a securitization of residential loans, resulting in approximately $286.1 million in net proceeds to the Company after deducting expenses associated with the transaction. The Company utilized the net proceeds to repay approximately $195.6 million on an outstanding repurchase agreement related to residential loans.

Completed a securitization of business purpose loans, resulting in approximately $223.5 million in net proceeds to the Company after deducting expenses associated with the transaction. The Company utilized the net proceeds to repay approximately $121.1 million on an outstanding repurchase agreement related to business purpose loans.

Redeemed our convertible notes at maturity for $138.0 million.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program for up to $200.0 million of the Company's common stock.

Subsequent Developments:

Entered into non-mark-to-market, non-recourse repurchase agreement with a new counterparty with a maximum aggregate purchase price of $750 million to fund the purchase of business purpose loans.

Management Overview

Jason Serrano, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented: “In a challenging quarter with the Fed attempting to regain control of inflation, markets experienced heightened volatility, particularly with respect to interest rates. The volatility combined with a rapidly rising interest rate environment caused the fixed income market to underperform, driving the Company’s undepreciated book value down by 6%. Although the value of many mortgage-related assets fell during the quarter, we were able to strengthen our balance sheet by completing multiple loan securitizations, further protecting the Company against abrupt changes in financing availability while lowering the Company’s cost of funds.

During the quarter, we continued to execute on our strategic plan to generate high portfolio turnover by increasing our allocation to high coupon, short duration residential investor loans that we believe are supported by solid underlying fundamentals. Through our strong proprietary pipelines in this sector, we nearly doubled net investment activity with cash raised organically through a combination of maturity paydowns and financing activity of unencumbered loans. These investments helped push our portfolio yield to the highest level in nearly 10 years. We believe our focus on short duration residential loans and our strong cash position will better enable us to rapidly reposition our portfolio in a higher rate environment and patiently seize on superior market opportunities.”

Capital Allocation

The following tables set forth, by investment category, our allocated capital at March 31, 2022, our interest income and interest expense, and the average yield, average portfolio financing cost, and portfolio net interest margin for our average interest earning assets for the three months ended March 31, 2022 (dollar amounts in thousands):

Single-Family (1) Multi-

Family Other Total Residential loans $ 3,953,427 $ — $ — $ 3,953,427 Consolidated SLST CDOs (754,264 ) — — (754,264 ) Multi-family loans — 110,208 — 110,208 Investment securities available for sale 75,499 31,576 38,705 145,780 Equity investments — 193,194 32,106 225,300 Equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties (2) — 367,055 — 367,055 Single-family rental properties 83,780 — — 83,780 Total investment portfolio carrying value 3,358,442 702,033 70,811 4,131,286 Liabilities: Repurchase agreements (910,097 ) (16,952 ) — (927,049 ) Residential loan securitization CDOs (1,143,855 ) — — (1,143,855 ) Senior unsecured notes — — (96,870 ) (96,870 ) Subordinated debentures — — (45,000 ) (45,000 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3) 97,321 — 271,230 368,551 Other (11,722 ) (13,861 ) (43,862 ) (69,445 ) Net Company capital allocated $ 1,390,089 $ 671,220 $ 156,309 $ 2,217,618 Company Recourse Leverage Ratio (4) 0.5x Portfolio Recourse Leverage Ratio (5) 0.4x





(1) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. Consolidated SLST is presented on our condensed consolidated balance sheets as residential loans, at fair value and collateralized debt obligations, at fair value. Our investment in Consolidated SLST as of March 31, 2022 was limited to the RMBS comprised of first loss subordinated securities and IOs issued by the securitization with an aggregate net carrying value of $214.1 million. (2) Represents the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family apartment communities. A reconciliation of the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties to the condensed consolidated financial statements is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (3) Excludes cash in the amount of $33.3 million and restricted cash in the amount of $2.1 million held in the Company's equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties. Restricted cash is included in the Company’s accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets in other assets. (4) Represents the Company's total outstanding repurchase agreement financing, subordinated debentures and senior unsecured notes divided by the Company's total stockholders' equity. Does not include Consolidated SLST CDOs amounting to $754.3 million, residential loan securitization CDOs amounting to $1.1 billion and mortgages payable on real estate amounting to $1.1 billion as they are non-recourse debt for which the Company has no obligation. (5) Represents the Company's outstanding repurchase agreement financing divided by the Company’s total stockholders’ equity.

Net Interest Income - Three Months Ended March 31, 2022: Single-Family (1) Multi-

Family Other Total Interest Income (2) $ 46,823 $ 3,312 $ 2,388 $ 52,523 Interest Expense (12,975 ) (12 ) (9,657 ) (22,644 ) Net Interest Income (Expense) $ 33,848 $ 3,300 $ (7,269 ) $ 29,879 Portfolio Net Interest Margin - Three Months Ended March 31, 2022: Average Interest Earning Assets (3) (4) $ 2,926,764 $ 142,584 $ 22,496 $ 3,091,844 Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets (5) 6.40 % 9.29 % 42.46 % 6.80 % Average Portfolio Financing Cost (6) (2.93 ) (2.39 ) — (2.93)% Portfolio Net Interest Margin (7) 3.47 % 6.90 % 42.46 % 3.87 %





(1) The Company, through its ownership of certain securities, has determined it is the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST and has consolidated the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST in the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements. Interest income amounts represent interest income earned by securities that are owned by the Company. A reconciliation of net interest income from the Single-Family portfolio to the condensed consolidated financial statements is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) Includes interest income earned on cash accounts held by the Company. (3) Average Interest Earning Assets for the period indicated excludes all Consolidated SLST assets other than those securities owned by the Company. (4) Average Interest Earning Assets is calculated each quarter based on daily average amortized cost for the respective periods. (5) Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets was calculated by dividing our annualized interest income relating to our interest earning assets by our Average Interest Earning Assets for the respective periods. (6) Average Portfolio Financing Cost was calculated by dividing our annualized interest expense relating to our interest earning assets by our average interest bearing liabilities, excluding the interest expense generated by our subordinated debentures, convertible notes, senior unsecured notes and mortgages payable on real estate of approximately $0.5 million, $0.4 million, $1.6 million and $7.2 million, respectively. Average interest bearing liabilities is calculated each quarter based on daily average outstanding balance for the respective periods. (7) Portfolio Net Interest Margin is the difference between our Yield on Average Interest Earning Assets and our Average Portfolio Financing Cost, excluding the weighted average cost of subordinated debentures, convertible notes, senior unsecured notes and mortgages payable on real estate.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for federal income tax purposes. NYMT is an internally managed REIT in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing primarily mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets, including joint venture equity investments in multi-family apartment communities. For a list of defined terms used from time to time in this press release, see “Defined Terms” below.

Defined Terms

The following defines certain of the commonly used terms that may appear in this press release: “RMBS” refers to residential mortgage-backed securities backed by adjustable-rate, hybrid adjustable-rate, or fixed-rate residential loans; “Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of residential loans guaranteed by a government sponsored enterprise (“GSE”), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”), or an agency of the U.S. government, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (“Ginnie Mae”); “ABS” refers to debt and/or equity tranches of securitizations backed by various asset classes including, but not limited to, automobiles, aircraft, credit cards, equipment, franchises, recreational vehicles and student loans; “non-Agency RMBS” refers to RMBS that are not guaranteed by any agency of the U.S. Government or any GSE; “IOs” refers collectively to interest only and inverse interest only mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the interest component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “POs” refers to mortgage-backed securities that represent the right to the principal component of the cash flow from a pool of mortgage loans; “CMBS” refers to commercial mortgage-backed securities comprised of commercial mortgage pass-through securities issued by a GSE, as well as PO, IO or mezzanine securities that represent the right to a specific component of the cash flow from a pool of commercial mortgage loans; “multi-family CMBS” refers to CMBS backed by commercial mortgage loans on multi-family properties; “CDO” refers to collateralized debt obligation and includes debt that permanently finances the residential loans held in Consolidated SLST, and the Company's residential loans held in securitization trusts and non-Agency RMBS re-securitization that we consolidate or consolidated in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated SLST” refers to a Freddie Mac-sponsored residential loan securitization, comprised of seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans, of which we own the first loss subordinated securities and certain IOs, that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Consolidated VIEs” refers to variable interest entities ("VIE") where the Company is the primary beneficiary, as it has both the power to direct the activities that most significantly impact the economic performance of the VIE and a right to receive benefits or absorb losses of the entity that could be potentially significant to the VIE and that we consolidate in our financial statements in accordance with GAAP; “Multi-Family” portfolio includes multi-family CMBS, preferred equity and mezzanine loan investments and certain equity investments that invest in multi-family assets, including joint venture equity investments; “Single-Family” portfolio includes residential loans, Agency RMBS, non-Agency RMBS and single-family rental properties; and “Other” portfolio includes ABS and equity investments in entities that invest in residential assets or originate residential loans.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS Residential loans, at fair value $ 3,953,427 $ 3,575,601 Multi-family loans, at fair value 110,208 120,021 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 145,780 200,844 Equity investments, at fair value 225,300 239,631 Cash and cash equivalents 303,762 289,602 Real estate, net 1,534,833 1,017,583 Other assets 268,442 215,019 Total Assets (1) $ 6,541,752 $ 5,658,301 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 927,049 $ 554,259 Collateralized debt obligations ($754,264 at fair value and $1,143,855 at amortized cost, net as of March 31, 2022 and $839,419 at fair value and $682,802 at amortized cost, net as of December 31, 2021) 1,898,119 1,522,221 Convertible notes — 137,898 Senior unsecured notes 96,870 96,704 Subordinated debentures 45,000 45,000 Mortgages payable on real estate, net 1,083,371 709,356 Other liabilities 187,981 161,081 Total liabilities (1) 4,238,390 3,226,519 Commitments and Contingencies Redeemable Non-Controlling Interest in Consolidated Variable Interest Entities 53,361 66,392 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 31,500,000 and 29,500,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, 22,284,994 shares issued and outstanding ($557,125 aggregate liquidation preference) 538,221 538,221 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 800,000,000 shares authorized, 381,249,031 and 379,405,240 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 3,812 3,794 Additional paid-in capital 2,357,910 2,356,576 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (410 ) 1,778 Accumulated deficit (681,915 ) (559,338 ) Company's stockholders' equity 2,217,618 2,341,031 Non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 32,383 24,359 Total equity 2,250,001 2,365,390 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 6,541,752 $ 5,658,301





(1) Our condensed consolidated balance sheets include assets and liabilities of consolidated variable interest entities ("VIEs") as the Company is the primary beneficiary of these VIEs. As of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, assets of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,872,784 and $2,940,513, respectively, and the liabilities of consolidated VIEs totaled $3,030,539 and $2,235,665, respectively.

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 NET INTEREST INCOME: Interest income $ 58,501 $ 50,039 Interest expense 28,622 19,699 Total net interest income 29,879 30,340 NON-INTEREST (LOSS) INCOME: Realized gains, net 3,806 7,058 Unrealized (losses) gains, net (83,659 ) 26,166 Income from equity investments 6,053 3,399 Income from real estate 25,589 1,495 Other income 1,427 1,602 Total non-interest (loss) income (46,784 ) 39,720 GENERAL, ADMINISTRATIVE AND OPERATING EXPENSES: General and administrative expenses 14,358 11,441 Expenses related to real estate 47,989 2,924 Portfolio operating expenses 9,489 4,830 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 71,836 19,195 (LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (88,741 ) 50,865 Income tax (benefit) expense (22 ) 66 NET (LOSS) INCOME (88,719 ) 50,799 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 14,869 1,409 NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY (73,850 ) 52,208 Preferred stock dividends (10,493 ) (10,297 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMPANY'S COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (84,343 ) $ 41,911 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.11 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding-basic 380,795 378,881 Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted 380,795 380,815

NEW YORK MORTGAGE TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY (LOSS) EARNINGS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Total net interest income $ 29,879 $ 30,772 $ 31,031 $ 31,475 $ 30,340 Total non-interest (loss) income (46,784 ) 39,333 49,412 43,276 39,720 Total general, administrative and operating expenses 71,836 34,063 28,046 23,121 19,195 (Loss) income from operations before income taxes (88,741 ) 36,042 52,397 51,630 50,865 Income tax (benefit) expense (22 ) 1,162 1,215 15 66 Net (loss) income (88,719 ) 34,880 51,182 51,615 50,799 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest in consolidated variable interest entities 14,869 1,296 394 1,625 1,409 Net (loss) income attributable to Company (73,850 ) 36,176 51,576 53,240 52,208 Preferred stock dividends (10,493 ) (10,994 ) (11,272 ) (10,296 ) (10,297 ) Preferred stock redemption charge — (2,722 ) (3,443 ) — — Net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders (84,343 ) 22,460 36,861 42,944 41,911 Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.22 ) $ 0.06 $ 0.10 $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 380,795 379,346 379,395 379,299 378,881 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 380,795 380,551 380,983 381,517 380,815 Yield on average interest earning assets 6.80 % 6.57 % 6.39 % 6.31 % 6.03 % Portfolio net interest income $ 39,536 $ 37,722 $ 37,044 $ 36,288 $ 33,891 Portfolio net interest margin 3.87 % 3.63 % 3.25 % 2.97 % 2.42 % Undepreciated (loss) earnings (1) $ (64,205 ) $ 31,045 $ 42,190 $ 44,021 $ 42,625 Undepreciated (loss) earnings per common share (1) $ (0.17 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.11 Book value per common share $ 4.36 $ 4.70 $ 4.74 $ 4.74 $ 4.71 Undepreciated book value per common share (1) $ 4.45 $ 4.74 $ 4.76 $ 4.75 $ 4.71 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series B Preferred Stock (2) $ — $ — $ 0.48 $ 0.48 $ 0.48 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series C Preferred Stock (2) $ — $ — $ — $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series D Preferred Stock $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series E Preferred Stock $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 $ 0.49 Dividends declared per preferred share on Series F Preferred Stock (3) $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.47 $ — $ — Dividends declared per preferred share on Series G Preferred Stock (4) $ 0.44 $ 0.25 $ — $ — $ —





(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measure is included below in "Reconciliation of Financial Information." (2) The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of its Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock in December 2021 and July 2021, respectively. (3) For the three months ended September 30, 2021, dividends declared represents the cash dividend for the long initial dividend period that began on July 7, 2021 and ended on October 14, 2021. (4) For the three months ended December 31, 2021, dividends declared represent the cash dividend for the short initial dividend period that began on November 24, 2021 and ended on January 14, 2022.

Reconciliation of Financial Information

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including undepreciated earnings and undepreciated book value per common share. Our management team believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered with our GAAP financial statements, provide supplemental information useful for investors as it enables them to evaluate our current performance using the same metrics that management uses to operate the business. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies, who may use different calculations. Because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our GAAP financial results and the reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP should be carefully evaluated.

Undepreciated (Loss) Earnings

Undepreciated (loss) earnings is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders excluding the Company's share in depreciation expense and lease intangible amortization expense related to operating real estate, net. By excluding these non-cash adjustments from our operating results, we believe that the presentation of undepreciated (loss) earnings provides a consistent measure of our operating performance and useful information to investors to evaluate the effective net return on our portfolio. In addition, we believe that presenting undepreciated (loss) earnings enables our investors to measure, evaluate, and compare our operating performance to that of our peers.

A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders to undepreciated (loss) earnings for the respective periods ended is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net (loss) income attributable to Company's common stockholders $ (84,343 ) $ 22,460 $ 36,861 $ 42,944 $ 41,911 Add: Depreciation expense on operating real estate 6,159 2,237 1,655 296 193 Amortization of lease intangibles related to operating real estate 13,979 6,348 3,674 781 521 Undepreciated (loss) earnings $ (64,205 ) $ 31,045 $ 42,190 $ 44,021 $ 42,625 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 380,795 379,346 379,395 379,299 378,881 Undepreciated (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.17 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.11

Undepreciated Book Value Per Common Share

Undepreciated book value per common share is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP book value excluding the Company's share of cumulative depreciation and lease intangible amortization expenses related to operating real estate, net held at the end of the period. By excluding these non-cash adjustments, undepreciated book value reflects the value of the Company’s rental property portfolio at its undepreciated basis. The Company's rental property portfolio includes single-family rental homes directly owned by the Company and consolidated multi-family apartment communities. We believe that the presentation of undepreciated book value per common share is useful to investors and us as it allows management to consider our investment portfolio exclusive of non-cash adjustments to operating real estate, net and facilitates the comparison of our financial performance to that of our peers.

A reconciliation of GAAP book value to undepreciated book value and calculation of undepreciated book value per common share as of the dates indicated is presented below (amounts in thousands, except per share data):

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Company's stockholders' equity $ 2,217,618 $ 2,341,031 $ 2,357,793 $ 2,321,161 $ 2,308,853 Preferred stock liquidation preference (557,125 ) (557,125 ) (561,027 ) (521,822 ) (521,822 ) GAAP book value 1,660,493 1,783,906 1,796,766 1,799,339 1,787,031 Add: Cumulative depreciation expense on operating real estate 9,772 4,381 2,144 489 193 Cumulative amortization of lease intangibles related to operating real estate 25,303 11,324 4,976 1,302 521 Undepreciated book value $ 1,695,568 $ 1,799,611 $ 1,803,886 $ 1,801,130 $ 1,787,745 Common shares outstanding 381,249 379,405 379,286 379,372 379,273 GAAP book value per common share (1) $ 4.36 $ 4.70 $ 4.74 $ 4.74 $ 4.71 Undepreciated book value per common share (2) $ 4.45 $ 4.74 $ 4.76 $ 4.75 $ 4.71





(1) GAAP book value per common share is calculated using the GAAP book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated. (2) Undepreciated book value per common share is calculated using the undepreciated book value and the common shares outstanding for the periods indicated.

Equity Investments in Consolidated Multi-Family Properties



We invest in joint venture investments that own multi-family apartment communities which the Company determined to be VIEs and for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. As a result, we are required to consolidate these entities' underlying assets, liabilities, income and expenses in our condensed consolidated financial statements with non-controlling interests for the third-party ownership of the joint ventures' membership interests.

A reconciliation of our net equity investments in consolidated multi-family properties to our condensed consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2022 is shown below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,340 Real estate, net 1,451,053 Lease intangible, net (a) 41,759 Other assets 23,153 Total assets $ 1,549,305 Mortgages payable on real estate, net $ 1,083,371 Other liabilities 13,135 Total liabilities $ 1,096,506 Redeemable non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs $ 53,361 Non-controlling interest in Consolidated VIEs $ 32,383 Net equity investment $ 367,055





(a) Included in other assets in the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets.

Consolidated SLST



We determined that Consolidated SLST is a VIE and that we are the primary beneficiary of Consolidated SLST. As a result, we are required to consolidate Consolidated SLST’s underlying seasoned re-performing and non-performing residential loans including its liabilities, income and expenses in our condensed consolidated financial statements. We have elected the fair value option on the assets and liabilities held within Consolidated SLST, which requires that changes in valuations in the assets and liabilities of Consolidated SLST be reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations.

A reconciliation of our net interest income generated by our Single-Family portfolio to our condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 is set forth below (dollar amounts in thousands):

Interest income, residential loans $ 41,467 Interest income, investment securities available for sale 1,954 Interest income, Consolidated SLST 9,380 Interest expense, Consolidated SLST CDOs (5,978 ) Interest income, Single-Family, net 46,823 Interest expense, repurchase agreements (5,519 ) Interest expense, residential loan securitizations (7,456 ) Net interest income, Single-Family $ 33,848



