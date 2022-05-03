LifeVantage Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company also announced the initiation of a quarterly dividend of $0.03 per common share.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Summary*:

Revenue of $50.0 million, a decrease of 3.0% from the prior year period. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue was down less than 1%;



Total active accounts declined 6.5% from the prior year period to 157,000 as growth of 4.3% in Asia/Pacific & Europe was more than offset by declines of 10.7% in the Americas;



Earnings per diluted share were $0.09, versus $0.12 a year ago;

Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.12, versus $0.20 a year ago;

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million, a decrease of 29.2% from the prior period;

Repurchased approximately 326,000 shares; and

Strong balance sheet with $17.8 million of cash and no debt.

* All comparisons are on a year over year basis and compare the third quarter of fiscal 2022 to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, unless otherwise noted.

“Activity levels improved in the third quarter but remained challenged. We are encouraged by recent trends and continue to expect that our ongoing efforts to transform our business will lead to accelerating sales and earnings growth in the future,” said Steve Fife, Chief Executive Officer of LifeVantage. “Based on our strong balance sheet and positive long-term outlook, we have initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.03, underscoring our confidence in our business model to deliver strong results and increase shareholder value. I’m pleased with our early progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening the alignment between product development and marketing as well as the evolution of our digital strategy. We are advancing our customer-focused narrative with sharper messaging and proprietary digital tools, improving experiences across the lifecycle of engagement and helping drive stronger outcomes for all stakeholders.”

Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

For the third fiscal quarter, the Company reported revenue of $50.0 million, a 3.0% decrease compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Excluding the negative impact of foreign currency fluctuations, third quarter revenue was down less than 1%. Revenue in the Americas decreased 8.2% compared to the prior year period and was partially offset by gains in Asia/Pacific & Europe where revenue increased 9.3%. Hosting in-person meetings continues to pose a challenge in certain markets but the Company remains committed to providing digital tools and support to distributors.

Gross profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $40.3 million, or 80.7% of revenue, compared to $42.8 million, or 82.9% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2021. The decline in gross profit margin was due to increased inventory obsolescence costs, higher shipping expenses, and mix shifts related to product and geography.

Commissions and incentives expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $23.2 million, or 46.4% of revenue, compared to $25.2 million, or 48.8% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2021. The decrease in commissions and incentives expense as a percentage of revenue reflects the timing and magnitude of incentive and promotional programs.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $15.3 million, or 30.6% of revenue, compared to $15.5 million, or 30.1% of revenue, for the same period in fiscal 2021. Adjusted for nonrecurring expenses, which are detailed in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables included at the end of this press release, adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $14.7 million, or 29.3% of revenue, compared to adjusted non-GAAP SG&A expenses for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 of $14.4 million, or 27.9% of revenue.

Operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.8 million compared to operating income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, adjusted non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $2.5 million compared to $3.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.1 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, which compares to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.12 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Accounting for non-GAAP adjustments noted previously, net of tax, adjusted non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 was $1.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, compared to $4.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2021.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity

The Company generated $5.2 million of cash from operations during the first nine months of fiscal 2022 compared to $7.9 million in the same period in fiscal 2021. Cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022 were $17.8 million, compared to $23.2 million at June 30, 2021 and there was no debt outstanding. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 0.3 million common shares for $1.7 million under its share repurchase program. During the nine months ended March 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 1.2 million common shares for $8.4 million under its share repurchase program.

Dividend Announcement

Today the Company announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend will be paid on May 31, 2022 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

The Company is reducing its guidance for fiscal 2022 to reflect results in the third quarter. Revenue for fiscal 2022 is now expected to be in the range of $204 million to $207 million compared to previous guidance of $212 million to $220 million. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 is now expected to be in the range of approximately $15 million compared to previous guidance of $18 million to $20 million. Adjusted earnings per share are now expected to be in the range of $0.52 to $0.56 compared to previous guidance of $0.67 to $0.71, which assumes a full year tax rate of approximately 23%. This guidance reflects the current trends in the business. The Company's guidance for adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA and adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share excludes any non-operating or non-recurring expenses that may materialize during fiscal 2022. The Company is not providing guidance for GAAP earnings per diluted share for fiscal 2022 due to the potential occurrence of one or more non-operating, one-time expenses, which the Company does not believe it can reliably predict.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold an investor conference call today at 2:30 p.m. MST (4:30 p.m. EST). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (877) 704-4453 from the U.S. International callers can dial (201) 389-0920. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Tuesday, May 10, 2022, by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the U.S. and entering confirmation code 13728413, or (412) 317-6671 from international locations, and entering the confirmation code 13728413.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at http://investor.lifevantage.com/events-and-presentations or directly at here. The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN) is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+™, ProBio™, IC Bright™, and Daily Wellness™ dietary supplements, TrueScience® is the Company's line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ™, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting optimism, satisfaction or disappointment with current prospects, as well as words such as "believe," "will," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," "look forward to," "goal," “may be,” and variations thereof, identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding executing against and the benefits of our key initiatives, future growth, including geographic and product expansion, the impact of COVID-19 on our business, expected financial performance and expected dividend payments in future quarters. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results or outcomes to be materially different from those anticipated and discussed herein. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, further deterioration to the global economic and operating environments as a result of future COVID-19 developments, as well as those discussed in greater detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q under the caption "Risk Factors," and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this document. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document, except as required by law.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define Non-GAAP EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income, net, and certain other adjustments. Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We define Non-GAAP Net Income as GAAP net income less certain tax adjusted non-recurring one-time expenses incurred during the period and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income divided by weighted-average shares outstanding.

We are presenting Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share because management believes that they provide additional ways to view our operations when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliation to net income, which we believe provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share are presented solely as supplemental disclosure because: (i) we believe these measures are a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business without the effect of these items; (ii) we believe that investors will find this data useful in assessing shareholder value; and (iii) we use Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share internally as benchmarks to evaluate our operating performance or compare our performance to that of our competitors. The use of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share has limitations and you should not consider these measures in isolation from or as an alternative to the relevant GAAP measure of net income prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity.

The tables set forth below present reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures to Net Income and Earnings per Share, our most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Reed Anderson, ICR

(646) 277-1260

reed.anderson@icrinc.com

LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,796 $ 23,174 Accounts receivable 2,798 2,925 Income tax receivable 805 1,038 Inventory, net 16,276 16,145 Prepaid expenses and other 7,383 4,772 Total current assets 45,058 48,054 Property and equipment, net 10,035 11,123 Right-of-use assets 11,760 13,700 Intangible assets, net 620 719 Deferred income tax asset 1,077 1,208 Equity securities 2,205 2,205 Other long-term assets 1,460 1,723 TOTAL ASSETS $ 72,215 $ 78,732 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,533 $ 6,744 Commissions payable 7,255 8,138 Income tax payable 78 830 Lease liabilities 2,688 2,151 Other accrued expenses 7,054 7,336 Total current liabilities 23,608 25,199 Long-term lease liabilities 13,876 16,032 Other long-term liabilities 700 694 Total liabilities 38,184 41,925 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock — par value $0.0001 per share, 40,000 shares authorized and 12,577 and 13,609 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 130,714 129,048 Accumulated deficit (96,184 ) (92,346 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (500 ) 104 Total stockholders’ equity 34,031 36,807 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 72,215 $ 78,732





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue, net $ 50,004 $ 51,570 $ 155,418 $ 165,405 Cost of sales 9,657 8,818 28,765 28,404 Gross profit 40,347 42,752 126,653 137,001 Operating expenses: Commissions and incentives 23,206 25,154 72,760 77,939 Selling, general and administrative 15,316 15,510 47,813 48,027 Total operating expenses 38,522 40,664 120,573 125,966 Operating income 1,825 2,088 6,080 11,035 Other expense: Interest expense, net (5 ) (2 ) (10 ) (17 ) Other expense, net (69 ) (255 ) (385 ) (263 ) Total other expense (74 ) (257 ) (395 ) (280 ) Income before income taxes 1,751 1,831 5,685 10,755 Income tax expense (610 ) (107 ) (1,149 ) (2,768 ) Net income $ 1,141 $ 1,724 $ 4,536 $ 7,987 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.34 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.12 $ 0.34 $ 0.55 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 13,195 14,071 13,261 14,175 Diluted 13,257 14,212 13,312 14,420





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Revenue by Region (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022

2021

2022

2021

Americas $ 33,444 67 % $ 36,421 71 % $ 104,600 67 % $ 116,979 71 % Asia/Pacific & Europe 16,560 33 % 15,149 29 % 50,818 33 % 48,426 29 % Total $ 50,004 100 % $ 51,570 100 % $ 155,418 100 % $ 165,405 100 % Active Accounts (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2022

2021

Change from

Prior Year Percent

Change Active Independent Distributors(1) Americas 38,000 61 % 42,000 67 % (4,000 ) (9.5 )% Asia/Pacific & Europe 24,000 39 % 21,000 33 % 3,000 14 % Total Active Independent Distributors 62,000 100 % 63,000 100 % (1,000 ) (1.6 )% Active Customers(2) Americas 70,000 74 % 79,000 75 % (9,000 ) (11.4 )% Asia/Pacific & Europe 25,000 26 % 26,000 25 % (1,000 ) (3.8 )% Total Active Customers 95,000 100 % 105,000 100 % (10,000 ) (9.5 )% Active Accounts(3) Americas 108,000 69 % 121,000 72 % (13,000 ) (10.7 )% Asia/Pacific & Europe 49,000 31 % 47,000 28 % 2,000 4.3 % Total Active Accounts 157,000 100 % 168,000 100 % (11,000 ) (6.5 )% (1) Active Independent Distributors have purchased product in the prior three months for retail or personal consumption. (2) Active Customers have purchased product in the prior three months for personal consumption only. (3) Total Active Accounts is the sum of Active Independent Distributor accounts and Active Customer accounts.





LIFEVANTAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2022

2021 2022 2021 GAAP Net income $ 1,141 $ 1,724 $ 4,536 $ 7,987 Interest Expense 5 2 10 17 Provision for income taxes 610 107 1,149 2,768 Depreciation and amortization(1) 838 860 2,443 2,643 Non-GAAP EBITDA: 2,594 2,693 8,138 13,415 Adjustments: Stock compensation expense (38 ) 668 1,362 2,115 Other expense, net 69 255 385 263 Other adjustments(2) 775 1,184 1,221 2,436 Total adjustments 806 2,107 2,968 4,814 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,400 $ 4,800 $ 11,106 $ 18,229 (1) Includes $101,000 of accelerated depreciation related to a change in lease term and $335,000 leasehold depreciation for the nine months ended March 31, 2021. (2) Other adjustments breakout: Class-action lawsuit expenses, net of recoveries $ 590 $ 645 $ 539 $ 858 Executive team litigation and severance expenses, net 185 168 651 691 Executive team recruiting and transition expenses — 371 31 392 Lease abandonment — — — 495 Total adjustments $ 775 $ 1,184 $ 1,221 $ 2,436



