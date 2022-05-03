BlueLinx Announces Increase in Share Repurchase Authorization to $100 Million and Entry Into $60 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

MARIETTA, Ga., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) (“the company”), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, announced today that its Board of Directors increased the company’s share repurchase authorization to $100 million, up $75 million from the previous authorization, and that it entered into an Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement (“ASR”) with Jefferies LLC (“Jefferies”) to repurchase $60 million of the company’s common stock under the $100 million share repurchase authorization.



“These actions demonstrate our confidence in our long-term strategy, continued improvement in our execution and commitment to delivering shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation,” said Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Based on our comprehensive analysis, we believe the expected future cash generation profile of our business, even in a slower growth environment, is significantly undervalued and that repurchasing shares of BlueLinx is a compelling and attractive investment.”

Under the ASR agreement the company will make an initial payment of $60 million with an initial delivery of 553,584 shares of the company’s common stock based on BlueLinx’s closing price on May 2, 2022. The final number of shares repurchased under the ASR will be based on the average of the volume-weighted price of BlueLinx’s common stock during the term of the transaction and will be subject to adjustments related to the terms and conditions of the ASR agreement. The ASR is expected to be completed in the second half of 2022.

Under its amended $100 million share repurchase authorization, the company may repurchase its common stock at any time or from time to time, without prior notice, subject to prevailing market conditions and other considerations. The amended repurchase authorization expires at the end of fiscal 2023. Through the end of the fiscal first quarter of 2022, the company repurchased 81,331 shares of its common stock in open market purchases under the program for a total of $6.4 million.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing over 40 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to approximately 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com , which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

