Avelead Secures New RevID™ Contract with Michigan-Based Health Care System

Large Health System Chooses Automated Charge Reconciliation to Help Eliminate Revenue Leakage

Atlanta, Georgia, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avelead, a Streamline Health Company (NASDAQ: STRM), today announced that it has signed a contract with an eight-hospital, Cerner-EHR based health system in Michigan. The system will use Avelead’s industry-leading automated charge reconciliation solution to help eliminate revenue leakage organization-wide.

Avelead’s flagship RevID solution eliminates revenue leakage before it happens by helping identify, review and reconcile potential charge mistakes prior to billing. In addition, RevID’s real-time visibility and control enables greater accountability within the revenue system, providing a top-down view of departmental performance.

“The selection of RevID by a leading healthcare provider in Michigan further validates the solution’s capabilities, and the value of eliminating revenue leakage,” said Jawad Shaikh, President and CEO, Avelead. “Thanks to our partnership with Cerner, we continue to increase the footprint of our powerful revenue cycle solutions. We look forward to serving this award-winning hospital system and working with our expanding list of healthcare partners to put an end to lost revenue.”

About Avelead

Avelead, a Streamline Health Company, empowers hospitals and health systems to thrive by eliminating leaking revenue from every healthcare setting. With Avelead’s results-based software, hospitals can proactively identify discrepancies, centralize data, and confirm revenue capture for improved financial performance. Avelead’s unique healthcare solutions currently support more than 140 providers across the country. For more information about Avelead’s services and solutions, visit www.avelead.com

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

