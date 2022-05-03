AVCT Names New Chief Product Officer and Chief Revenue Officer To Focus On Cloud Collaboration Through The Kandy Platform

ATLANTA, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVCT) (the “Company”) today announced several changes to its management team, including the addition of two new senior executives: Chief Product Officer Jay Patel and Chief Revenue Officer Chris Koeneman who will both report directly to AVCT’s Chief Executive Officer Darrell J. Mays. Kevin Keough transitioned from the role of President into the role of Chief Transformation Officer and is also reporting to Mr. Mays.



“Jay and Chris bring a wealth of relevant industry experience and expertise to our cloud-based, real-time communications platform Kandy that will be instrumental in helping drive a new strategy going forward,” said Mr. Mays. “In recent months, Kandy has developed and aligned around a refined cloud communications strategy; Kevin’s role will be to work with the team to drive the comprehensive transformation to this new strategy,” said Mays.

Mr. Patel joins Kandy following his role as Chief Product Officer at Vonage where he led the product management for Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), and Communications platform as a Service (CPaaS) product lines. Mr. Patel spent 27 years with Motorola and Motorola Mobility, ultimately serving as the Vice President of Strategy following Motorola Mobility’s sale to Google and Vice President of Engineering, following the division’s sale to Lenovo. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“We are in the middle a transformation of business communications to the cloud. I’m excited to be part of the Kandy team that is uniquely positioned to help accelerate this transformation,” said Mr. Patel.

Mr. Koeneman is an international sales and marketing executive who brings extensive experience with both public and private companies to Kandy. He most recently served as Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing for Aware, Inc, where he oversaw significant revenue growth and an expansion to cloud services. Prior to Aware, Mr. Koeneman held several senior sales positions in technology corporations including Cisco Systems, Avici Systems, ADTRAN, and MOBI, which was acquired by Tangoe. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Journalism from Indiana University and completed his Master’s in Business Administration at Georgia State University.

“Kandy is bringing to market the innovation that allows a dispersed, work-from-anywhere enterprise to collaborate and operate efficiently. I am pleased to be part of the Kandy team that will transform cloud communications,” said Mr. Koeneman.

AVCT previously announced the sale of its Computex business unit to Calian Group, completing AVCT’s transition to a pure-play cloud communications and collaboration company.

“With these strategic changes to our leadership team, I am confident the Company is well-positioned to maximize the Kandy platform’s core competencies in cloud communications to drive shareholder value,” said AVCT’s Chairman of the Board Michael Tessler.

About American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is a premier global cloud communications offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS capabilities. Our mission is to provide global technology solutions with a superior customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.avctechnologies.com.

About Kandy

Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications platform offering proprietary UCaaS, CPaaS, CCaaS, Microsoft Teams Direct Routing as a Service, and SIP Trunking as a Service capabilities. Kandy enables service providers, enterprises, software vendors, systems integrators, partners, and developers to enrich their applications and services with real-time contextual communications, providing a more engaging user experience. With Kandy, companies of all sizes and types can quickly embed real-time communications capabilities into their existing applications and business processes. For more information visit https://kandy.io

Contact:

Info@avctechnologies.com



