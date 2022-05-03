Enact Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter GAAP Net Income of $165 million, or $1.01 per diluted share

First quarter Adjusted Net Operating Income of $165 million, or $1.01 per diluted share

First quarter return on equity of 16.2% and adjusted operating return on equity of 16.2%

Record Insurance-in-Force of $232 billion, a 10% increase from first quarter 2021

PMIERs Sufficiency of 176% or $2,261 million

Book value per share of $24.86

RALEIGH, N.C., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

"We had an excellent first quarter and a very strong start to our first full year as a public company,” said Rohit Gupta, President and CEO of Enact. “Through execution of our growth and risk management strategy and benefits of our differentiated competitive position, we delivered strong financial results, including record insurance in force and favorable loss performance. Importantly, we maintained a very strong balance sheet and delivered against our capital allocation priorities with the initiation of a dividend program under which we will pay an initial dividend of $0.14 per share in the second quarter of 2022. Going forward, we are well positioned to navigate current market dynamics, enabling continued growth and value creation for all of our shareholders.”

Key Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data or otherwise noted) 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Net Income (loss) $165 $154 $125 Diluted Net Income (loss) per share $1.01 $0.94 $0.77 Adjusted Operating Income (loss) $165 $154 $126 Adj. Diluted Operating Income (loss) per share $1.01 $0.94 $0.77 NIW ($B) $19 $21 $25 Primary IIF ($B) $232 $227 $210 Persistency 76% 69% 56% Net Premiums Earned $234 $237 $253 Losses Incurred $(10) $6 $55 Loss Ratio (4)% 3% 22% Operating Expenses $57 $59 $61 Expense Ratio 24% 25% 24% Net Investment Income $35 $35 $35 Return on Equity 16.2% 14.8% 12.8% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity 16.2% 14.8% 12.9% PMIERs Sufficiency ($) $2,261 $2,003 $1,764 PMIERs Sufficiency (%) 176% 165% 159%

First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $165 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with $125 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $154 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The sequential improvement in net income was primarily driven by lower losses from favorable reserve development, partially offset by lower premiums. The increase in net income from the first quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by lower losses from favorable reserve development in the current quarter, lower new delinquencies in the current quarter and unfavorable reserve development in the first quarter of 2021, offset partially by lower premiums in the current quarter.

Adjusted net operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was $165 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, compared with $126 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021 and $154 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

New insurance written (NIW) was $19 billion, down 25% compared to $25 billion in the first quarter of 2021, driven by lower estimated originations and down 12% compared to $21 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 driven by seasonally lower purchase originations. Our new insurance written for the first quarter was comprised of 91% monthly premium policies and 92% purchase originations.

Primary Insurance-In-Force was $232 billion, up 10% compared to $210 billion in the first quarter of 2021 and up 2% compared to $227 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Persistency for the first quarter of 2022 was 76%, up from 56% in the first quarter of 2021 and 69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The continued increase in persistency towards historical norms was primarily driven by an increase in mortgage rates and an ongoing decline in the percentage of our in-force policies with mortgage rates above current rates.

Net premiums earned were $234 million, down 7% compared to $253 million in the first quarter of 2021 and down 1% compared to $237 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net earned premium yield was down from the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by the lapse of older, higher-priced policies as compared to our new insurance written and lower single premium cancellations. The decrease in net earned premium yield versus the first quarter of 2021 was also driven by higher ceded premiums in the current quarter.

Losses incurred for the first quarter of 2022 were $(10) million and the loss ratio was (4)%, compared to $55 million and 22%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, driven by favorable reserve development in the current quarter of $50 million and lower new delinquencies. Current quarter losses incurred and the loss ratio also compared favorably to results of the fourth quarter 2021 of $6 million and 3%, respectively, driven by favorable reserve development of $50 million partially offset by higher new delinquencies from recent large books that are aging and going through their normal loss development pattern.

Percentage of loans in default at quarter end was 2.40%, compared to 4.48% as of March 31, 2021, and 2.65% as of December 31, 2021, as cures continued to outpace new delinquencies.

Operating expenses in the current quarter were $57 million and the expense ratio was 24%, compared to $61 million and 24%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021, driven by lower allocations from our Parent partially offset by incremental expenses associated with standing-up certain public company activities. Operating expenses and the expense ratio were $59 million and 25%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 included $1 million of strategic transaction preparation costs and restructuring costs.

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2022 was $35 million, flat sequentially and as compared to first quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on equity for the first quarter of 2022 was 16.2%, and annualized adjusted operating return on equity was 16.2%. Current-quarter results compare favorably to both the first quarter 2021 results of 12.8% and 12.9% and the fourth quarter 2021 results of 14.8% and 14.8%, respectively. Sequential improvements in both return on equity and adjusted operating return on equity were driven, in part, by lower losses in the current quarter, the execution of a $200 million special cash dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the change in unrealized gains / losses in our asset portfolio.



Capital and Liquidity

We executed two excess-of-loss reinsurance transactions with a panel of reinsurers. The first transaction provides up to $294 million of loss coverage on a portion of current and expected new insurance written for the 2022 book year. The second provides $325 million of loss coverage on a portfolio of existing mortgage insurance policies written from July 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021.

PMIERs sufficiency was 176% and $2,261 million above the published PMIERs requirements compared to 159% and $1,764 million above the published PMIERs requirements in the first quarter of 2021. The sequential increase in PMIERs sufficiency was driven by our execution of two reinsurance transactions, business cash flows and lower delinquencies, partially offset by NIW and the amortization of existing reinsurance transactions.

PMIERs sufficiency benefited from a 0.30 multiplier applied to the risk-based required asset factor for certain non-performing loans, which resulted in a reduction of the published PMIERs required assets by an estimated $272 million at the end of the current quarter, compared to $1,012 million at the end of the first quarter 2021 and $390 million at the end of the fourth quarter 2021. These amounts are gross of incremental reinsurance benefits from the elimination of the 0.30 multiplier.

Enact Holdings, Inc. held $243 million of cash as of March 31, 2022, a decrease of $21 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the semi-annual interest payment on our 2020 debt issuance.

Recent Events

In April, we announced that our Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a dividend program under which the Company intends to pay a quarterly cash dividend. The inaugural quarterly dividend for the second quarter of 2022 will be $0.14 per share, payable on May 26, 2022 to common shareholders of record on May 9, 2022. Future dividend payments are subject to quarterly review and approval by our Board of Directors and our Parent and will be targeted to be paid in the third month of each subsequent quarter. Our primary mortgage insurance operating company, Enact Mortgage Insurance Corporation (“EMICO”), completed a distribution to Enact Holdings Inc. (“EHI”). We intend to use these proceeds and future EMICO distributions to fund the quarterly dividend as well as to bolster our financial flexibility at EHI and return additional capital to shareholders.



Exhibit A: Consolidated Statements of Income (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 REVENUES: Premiums $234,279 $236,864 $252,542 Net investment income 35,146 35,246 35,259 Net investment gains (losses) (339) 5 (956) Other income 502 727 1,738 Total revenues 269,588 272,842 288,583 LOSSES AND EXPENSES: Losses incurred (10,446) 5,972 55,374 Acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals 54,262 55,630 57,622 Amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles 3,090 3,600 3,838 Interest expense 12,776 12,771 12,737 Total losses and expenses 59,682 77,973 129,571 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 209,906 194,869 159,012 Provision for income taxes 45,276 41,335 33,881 NET INCOME $164,630 $153,534 $125,131 Net investment (gains) losses 339 (5) 956 Costs associated with reorganization 222 89 — Taxes on adjustments (118) (17) (201) Adjusted Operating Income $165,073 $153,601 $125,886 Loss ratio(1) (4)% 3% 22% Expense ratio(2) 24% 25% 24% Earnings Per Share Data: Net Income per share Basic $1.01 $0.94 $0.77 Diluted $1.01 $0.94 $0.77 Adj operating income per share Basic $1.01 $0.94 $0.77 Diluted $1.01 $0.94 $0.77 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 162,841 162,840 162,840 Diluted 163,054 162,985 162,840

(1)The ratio of losses incurred to net earned premiums.

(2)The ratio of acquisition and operating expenses, net of deferrals, and amortization of deferred acquisition costs and intangibles to net earned premiums. Expenses associated with strategic transaction preparations and restructuring costs decreased the expense ratio by zero percentage point for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and one percentage point for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Exhibit B: Consolidated Balance Sheets (amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Assets 1Q22 4Q21 1Q21 Investments: Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value $5,093,084 $5,266,339 $5,106,128 Short term investments — — 12,500 Total investments 5,093,084 5,266,339 5,118,628 Cash and cash equivalents 440,160 425,828 431,335 Accrued investment income 32,565 31,061 28,821 Deferred acquisition costs 27,000 27,220 28,544 Premiums receivable 40,381 42,266 42,454 Deferred tax asset 56,060 — — Other assets 103,157 73,059 49,921 Total assets $5,792,407 $5,865,773 $5,699,703 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Loss reserves $625,279 $641,325 $603,528 Unearned premiums 236,410 246,319 280,742 Other liabilities 141,125 130,604 121,609 Long-term borrowings 741,004 740,416 738,711 Deferred tax liability — 1,586 19,787 Total liabilities 1,743,818 1,760,250 1,764,377 Equity: Common stock 1,628 1,628 1,628 Additional paid-in capital 2,374,568 2,371,861 2,368,782 Accumulated other comprehensive income (140,690) 83,581 136,960 Retained earnings 1,813,083 1,648,453 1,427,956 Total equity 4,048,589 4,105,523 3,935,326 Total liabilities and equity $5,792,407 $5,865,773 $5,699,703 Book value per share $24.86 $25.21 $24.17 U.S. GAAP ROE(1) 16.2% 14.8% 12.8% Net investment (gains) losses 0.0% 0.0% 0.1% Costs associated with reorganization 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Taxes on adjustments 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Adjusted Operating ROE(2) 16.2% 14.8% 12.9% Debt to Capital Ratio 15% 15% 16%

(1)Calculated as annualized net income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity



(2)Calculated as annualized adjusted operating income for the period indicated divided by the average of current period and prior periods’ ending total stockholders’ equity