Sachem Capital Revenue Increases 80.3% to $10.3 Million for the First Quarter 2022

Achieves $3.4 Million of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

and $4.5 Million of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings

Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

BRANFORD, Conn., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The company will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, as well as its outlook for the balance of the year.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer stated: “Revenue for the first quarter of 2022 increased 80.3% to $10.3 million, reflecting our continued execution and the growing demand for our loan products. We attribute this success to our ability to close quickly and our flexibility in structuring loans to suit the needs of borrowers. We are also diversifying our loan portfolio, both geographically and within new asset classes. Overall, we have built a highly scalable business model, as illustrated by the fact we achieved $3.4 million of net income attributable to common shareholders and $4.5 million of non-GAAP adjusted earnings, which is described below, for the first quarter of 2022.”

Results of operations

Total revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $10.3 million compared to approximately $5.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $4.6 million, or 80.3%. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to an increase in our lending operations. For the 2022 period, interest income was approximately $8.5 million compared to approximately $4.5 million for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $4.0 million or 87.8%. Origination fees were approximately $1.6 million compared to approximately $517,000 for the 2021 period, representing an increase of approximately $1.1 million or 216.5%. Other income and fee income, including late fees and processing fees, all of which we relate to our lending operations, were approximately $805,000 for the 2022 period compared to approximately $529,000 for the 2021 period, an increase of approximately $276,000 or 52.2%. Income unrelated to our lending operations, including investment income, income from partnership investments and net rental income, for the 2022 period was approximately $554,000 compared to $264,000 for the comparable 2021 period. On the other hand, loss on sale of investment securities and unrealized losses on investment securities for the 2022 period were approximately $1.2 million. The unrealized losses on investment securities were reflected by a 1.4% loss in our investment portfolio during the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended March 31, 2022 were approximately $5.9 million compared to approximately $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of approximately 68.6%. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in our unsecured indebtedness, particularly our unsecured unsubordinated five-year notes, which helped finance the growth of our loan portfolio. In the 2022 period, interest and amortization of deferred financing costs was approximately $3.9 million compared to approximately $2.5 million in the same 2021 period, an increase of $1.4 million or 58.2%. The balance of the increase in operating expenses was primarily attributable to (i) impairment loss, which increased approximately $236,000, (ii) compensation, fees and taxes, which increased approximately $402,000, and (iii) general and administrative expenses, which increased approximately $242,000.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we reported an unrealized gain on investment securities of approximately $243,000 reflecting the decrease in prior unrealized losses since December 31, 2021. For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, we reported an unrealized loss on investment securities of approximately $7,500 reflecting the decrease in the market value of such securities since December 31, 2020.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to approximately $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was approximately $4.5 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to approximately $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted earnings is calculated as net income attributable to common shareholders, prior to the effect of unrealized gains (losses) on securities available-for-sale. Adjusted earnings should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) as shown in our statements of comprehensive income. Adjusted earnings is a non-GAAP (i.e., generally accepted accounting principles) metric that is sometimes used to evaluate the operations and/or financial condition of a company. However, it should not be considered as an alternative to the typical GAAP metrics such as net income or loss or cash flows from operating activities, as a measure of our financial condition or liquidity, nor is adjusted earnings indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs or cash available for distribution to shareholders. Rather, adjusted earnings may be helpful to investors when analyzing Sachem’s business performance because it excludes the effects of certain non-cash charges that the company believes are not necessarily indicative of its operating performance. It should be noted that Sachem’s manner of calculating adjusted earnings may differ from the calculations of similar metrics used by other companies.

For the Period Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Adjusted earnings: Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,429,700 $ 2,183,101 Add: Unrealized losses on investment securities 1,052,230 — Adjusted earnings attributable to common shareholders $ 4,481,930 $ 2,183,101

Financial Condition

Total assets at March 31, 2022 were approximately $481.8 million compared to approximately $418.0 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $63.8 million, or 15.3%. The increase was due primarily to the increase of our mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $61.3 million, an increase in investments in partnerships of approximately $11.4 million, offset in part by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of approximately $9.2 million.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2022 were approximately $282.4 million compared to approximately $237.9 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $44.5 million, or approximately 18.7%. This increase is principally due to an increase in the repurchase facility of approximately $7.9 million and the notes payable, net of deferred financing costs, of approximately $48.5 million, offset by decreases in the accrued dividends payable of approximately $3.9 million and line of credit of approximately $9.9 million.

Total shareholders’ equity at March 31, 2022 was approximately $199.4 million compared to approximately $180.1 million at December 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $19.3 million. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $15.5 million from the sale of common shares and our net income attributable to common shareholders of approximately $4.5 million.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

BALANCE SHEETS

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,863,469 $ 41,938,897 Investment securities 35,510,232 60,633,661 Mortgages receivable 353,627,221 292,301,209 Interest and fees receivable 3,988,127 3,693,645 Other receivables 304,796 94,108 Due from borrowers 3,841,663 3,671,016 Prepaid expenses 229,071 271,291 Property and equipment, net 2,153,604 2,172,185 Real estate owned 6,312,818 6,559,010 Investments in partnerships 17,413,855 6,055,838 Other assets 364,208 306,440 Deferred financing costs, net 155,542 264,451 Total assets $ 481,764,606 $ 417,961,751 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $7,226,079 and $5,747,387) $ 209,050,671 $ 160,529,363 Repurchase facility 26,945,149 19,087,189 Mortgage payable 750,000 750,000 Line of credit 23,279,364 33,178,031 Accrued dividends payable — 3,927,600 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 512,473 501,753 Advances from borrowers 16,629,966 15,066,114 Deferred revenue 4,876,284 4,643,490 Other notes 24,294 30,921 Accrued interest 286,642 164,729 Total liabilities 282,354,843 237,879,190 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding 1,903 1,903 Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 35,513,887 and 32,730,004 issued and outstanding 35,514 32,730 Paid-in capital 201,168,304 185,516,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (233,208 ) (476,016 ) Accumulated deficit (1,562,750 ) (4,992,450 ) Total shareholders’ equity 199,409,763 180,182,561 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 481,764,606 $ 417,961,751





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 8,511,375 $ 4,531,232 Investment income 271,472 242,691 Income from partnership investments 272,488 17,373 Loss on sale of investment securities (154,135 ) (129,440 ) Origination fees, net 1,637,627 517,428 Late and other fees 128,864 35,929 Processing fees 65,855 35,975 Rental income, net 10,042 4,184 Unrealized losses on investment securities (1,052,230 ) — Other income 610,017 456,809 Total revenue 10,301,375 5,712,181 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 3,898,389 2,464,755 Professional fees 230,715 231,756 Compensation, fees and payroll taxes 993,962 592,087 Exchange fees 12,329 12,329 Other expenses and other taxes 64,704 21,809 Depreciation 22,239 19,602 General and administrative expenses 401,233 159,608 Loss on sale of real estate 65,838 2,134 Impairment loss 260,500 25,000 Total operating costs and expenses 5,949,909 3,529,080 Net income 4,351,466 2,183,101 Preferred stock dividend (921,766 ) — Net income attributable to common shareholders 3,429,700 2,183,101 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 242,808 (7,494 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,672,508 $ 2,175,607 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,892,883 22,138,006 Diluted 34,898,666 22,138,006





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 4,351,466 $ 2,183,101 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount 469,251 244,105 Write-off of deferred financing costs — 72,806 Depreciation expense 22,239 19,602 Stock based compensation 106,879 4,107 Impairment loss 260,500 25,000 Loss on sale of real estate 65,838 2,134 Unrealized loss on investment securities 1,052,230 — Loss on sale of investment securities 154,135 129,440 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Interest and fees receivable (395,924 ) (62,544 ) Other receivables (210,688 ) (345,905 ) Due from borrowers (292,302 ) (499,376 ) Prepaid expenses 42,220 (102,175 ) (Decrease) increase in: Accrued interest 121,913 (3,344 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,720 163,661 Deferred revenue 232,794 84,984 Advances from borrowers 1,563,852 873,460 Total adjustments 3,203,657 605,955 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,555,123 2,789,056 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investment securities (27,545,183 ) (22,755,450 ) Proceeds from the sale of investment securities 51,705,055 23,606,780 Purchase of interests in investment partnerships, net (11,358,017 ) (1,843,398 ) Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 622,737 370,792 Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned (177,336 ) (160,361 ) Purchase of property and equipment (3,658 ) (35,867 ) Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (88,735,230 ) (31,661,577 ) Principal collections on mortgages receivable 27,106,768 30,506,173 Costs in connection with investment activities (57,768 ) (98,210 ) NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (48,442,632 ) (2,071,118 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds from line of credit — 105,340 Net proceeds from repurchase facility 7,857,960 — Repayment of mortgage payable — (767,508 ) Repayment of line of credit (9,898,667 ) — Principal payments on notes payable (6,627 ) (5,632 ) Dividends paid on Common Stock (3,927,600 ) (2,654,977 ) Dividends paid on Preferred Stock (921,766 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses 15,547,815 1,542,465 Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes 50,000,000 — Financings costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes (1,839,034 ) — NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED FOR) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 56,812,081 (1,780,312 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 15,924,572 (1,062,374 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR 41,938,897 19,408,028 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 57,863,469 $ 18,345,654





SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Continued)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Interest paid $ 3,307,225 $ 2,445,468

SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended March 31, 2022 amounted to $420,547.