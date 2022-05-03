Parker Announces Retirement of Vice President - Corporate Finance Robin J. Davenport

CLEVELAND, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that Robin J. Davenport, Vice President - Corporate Finance, will retire effective December 31, 2022, after 19 years of dedicated service to the company.

“Robin should take pride in all she has accomplished throughout her career and nearly two decades with Parker,” said Todd Leombruno, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “As a corporate finance leader, Robin not only served as Parker’s primary contact to the investment community but helped lead the company through several phases of growth and expansion, navigate periods of economic recession, successfully complete several multi-billion-dollar acquisitions and ultimately achieve record financial performance. We are grateful for her contributions and skillful leadership.”

Davenport joined Parker in 2004 as Vice President of Business Planning and Development. In that role she oversaw approximately 60 strategic transactions adding more than $3.5 billion in annualized revenues. In 2014, Davenport was appointed Vice President - Corporate Finance with lead responsibility for Parker’s global treasury, corporate credit, investor relations, risk management and economics functions, along with business planning and development. In addition to augmenting Parker’s capital allocation strategy, Davenport instilled rigorous acquisition and integration processes, leading corporate finance on the completed acquisitions of CLARCOR, LORD Corporation, and Exotic Metals Forming Company and the pending acquisition of Meggitt plc, all with a combined $6.5 billion in annual revenue. Davenport also championed the launch of Peer W, Parker’s first business resource group focused on attracting and developing women leaders through career pathing, mentoring and networking. Under her guidance, Peer W has grown from a local pilot to a fully developed global network with chapters in more than 30 countries.

Before joining Parker, Davenport was Vice President, Business Development and Planning for CNH Capital Corporation (formerly Case Capital Corporation). Prior to CNH, she was Vice President and Regional Senior Lending Officer for Firstar Corporation (now U.S. Bank).

Davenport currently serves on the Board of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI) and is a member of the audit committee. She also is a board member for the Cleveland Leadership Center, serves on the Finance Committee of the Greater Cleveland Foodbank, and is Chair of the Manufacturers Alliance Investor Relations Council. She is member of the National Investor Relations Institute, Financial Executives International and In Counsel with Women. Previously, she served on the boards of the Cleveland Institute of Art, Gordon Square Arts District, In Counsel with Women and St. Joseph’s Academy.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 66 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

###

Attachment