Magna Announces 2022 Annual and Special Meeting Results

Aurora, Ontario, CANADA

AURORA, Ontario, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today announced voting results from its 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 232,806,238 Common Shares or 78.92% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of each item of business, as follows:

a.        Election of Directors        

Nominee

Votes FORNomineeVotes FOR
Peter G. Bowie99.39%Mary Lou Maher99.75%
Mary S. Chan99.41%William A. Ruh99.77%
Hon. V. Peter Harder98.92%Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera97.74%
Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO)99.52%Dr. Thomas Weber98.87%
Dr. Kurt J. Lauk99.37%Lisa S. Westlake99.17%
Robert F. MacLellan99.53%  

                                                        
b.        Other Items of Business

Item

Votes FOR
Reappointment of Deloitte99.69%
Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan98.77%
Say on Pay93.16%


Based on the voting results, each of the 11 nominees was elected with a substantial majority. Similarly, Deloitte was reappointed as Magna’s independent auditors and the Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan resolution and Say on Pay resolution were approved, in each case by a substantial majority. Detailed voting results are included as Appendix “A” to this press release.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com │ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice-President, Corporate Communications & PR
tracy.fuerst@magna.com │ 248.761.7004

OUR BUSINESS (1)
Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 161,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 340 manufacturing operations and 89 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

____________________________

(1) Manufacturing operations, product development, engineering and sales centres and employee figures include certain equity-accounted operations.


Appendix “A”

VOTING RESULTS - 2022 ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Resolution
Votes ForVotes Withheld/Against

#

%

#

%
Elect Peter G. Bowie as Director231,374,17599.391,421,9790.61
Elect Mary S. Chan as Director231,435,06699.411,370,9380.59
Elect Hon. V. Peter Harder as Director230,298,85198.922,507,1531.08
Elect Seetarama S. Kotagiri (CEO) as Director231,697,56099.521,108,4440.48
Elect Dr. Kurt J. Lauk as Director231,341,81199.371,464,1930.63
Elect Robert F. MacLellan as Director231,714,11799.531,091,8870.47
Elect Mary Lou Maher as Director232,227,93499.75578,0700.25
Elect William A. Ruh as Director232,277,36299.77528,6420.23
Elect Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera as Director227,555,24297.745,250,7622.26
Elect Dr. Thomas Weber as Director230,169,24598.872,636,7591.13
Elect Lisa S. Westlake as Director230,868,40199.171,937,6030.83
Re-Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors232,087,04099.69718,9640.31
Ratification of 2022 Treasury PSU Plan229,952,69698.772,853,0781.23
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation216,883,76193.1615,915,2926.84

