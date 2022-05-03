Redemption of $350,000,000 notes due June 22, 2027

English French

MONTRÉAL, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX:LB) (“Laurentian Bank”) today announced its intention to redeem all outstanding $350,000,000 4.25% Notes due June 22, 2027 (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (subordinated indebtedness) (the “Notes”) at 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption will occur on June 22, 2022. Formal notice will be delivered to the registered holders of Notes in accordance with the terms and conditions set forth in the related trust indenture.



The redemption has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions and will be financed out of the general funds of Laurentian Bank. This redemption is part of Laurentian Bank’s ongoing management of its Tier 2 capital.

