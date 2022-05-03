Altus Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, released today final voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held virtually earlier today. A total of 38,087,845 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 84.63% of the 45,004,585 issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date on March 21, 2022.



Each of the nominees proposed for election as a director as listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022, was elected by a majority of votes to serve until the next annual meeting or until a successor is elected or appointed, as detailed below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Angela Brown 37,352,085 98.39 611,678 1.61 Colin Dyer 37,733,732 99.39 230,031 0.61 Anthony Gaffney 35,051,004 92.33 2,912,759 7.67 Michael Gordon 37,637,401 99.14 326,362 0.86 Anthony Long 35,219,079 92.77 2,744,684 7.23 Diane MacDiarmid 34,969,675 92.11 2,994,088 7.89 Raymond C. Mikulich 34,944,698 92.05 3,019,065 7.95 Janet Woodruff 34,797,086 91.66 3,166,677 8.34

The motion with respect to the appointment of the Company’s auditor, Ernst & Young LLP was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 37,637,942 (98.82%) votes were cast in favour, with 449,903 (1.18%) votes withheld.

The vote to approve the resolution to increase the number of authorized common shares to be reserved for issuance under the Company’s Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan was approved by a majority of votes. A total of 26,600,507 (70.07%) votes were cast in favour, with 11,363,256 (29.93%) votes against.

The advisory vote on approach to executive compensation was supported by a majority of votes, with a total of 27,966,920 (73.64%) votes cast in favour, and 10,009,340 (26.36%) votes against.

A replay of the Meeting is available through a webcast posted on the Company’s website, altusgroup.com, under the Investors/Investor relations section. As a reminder, the Company’s first quarter of 2022 results conference call and webcast is scheduled for tomorrow.

Q1 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investors/Investor relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free North America) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: available via webcast at altusgroup.com





