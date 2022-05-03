Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2022 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 13% (3% organic growth) to €203.8 million compared to €179.6 million in Q1 2021.
  • Net income increased to €20.4 million (€0.14 on a diluted per share basis) from a net loss net of €2,436.1 million (€52.40 on a diluted per share basis) primarily due to the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense in Q1 2021.
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €13.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €5.7 million resulting in total consideration of €18.8 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €16.2 million to €176.0 million compared to €159.8 million in Q1 2021 representing an increase of 10%.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €30.1 million to €61.4 million compared to €91.5 million in Q1 2021 representing a decrease of 33%.
  • On January 31, 2022, a dividend was paid in cash on the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units in the aggregate amount of €66.6 million. Of this, €40.4 million was paid to CSI, €20.2 million was paid to the Joday Group and €6.0 million was paid to Ijssel B.V.
  • On February 1, 2022, all of the issued and outstanding Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively.
  • Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €36.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.1 million resulting in total consideration of €43.4 million.
  • On March 22, 2022, Topicus announced its intention to submit a public tender offer for the entire issued share capital of Sygnity S.A., a software company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SGN) at a price of PLN (Polish zloty) 12.00 per ordinary share. The public tender offer was submitted on April 11, 2022. The anticipated acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including operational control of the business by Topicus, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.

Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was €203.8 million, an increase of 13%, or €24.2 million, compared to €179.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3%. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was €20.4 million compared to a net loss of €2,436.1 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.14 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of €52.40 for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense, €2,442.1 million of which is non-cash related.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, CFO increased €16.2 million to €176.0 million compared to €159.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 10%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €30.1 million to €61.4 million compared to €91.5 million for the same period in 2021 representing an decrease of 33%. The decline is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the redeemable preferred securities holders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

The change in the FCFA2S calculation to exclude dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders was as a result of the February 1, 2022 dividend paid on the preferred securities issued in conjunction with the acquisition of Topicus.com B.V. As of February 2, 2022 there are no outstanding preferred securities.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

  Three months ended
March 31,		 
  2022 2021  
 (€ in millions, except percentages)
     
Net cash flows from operating activities 176.0 159.8  
Adjusted for:    
Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3)(0.2) 
Interest paid on other facilities (1.6)(1.5) 
Credit facility transaction costs - (2.2) 
Payments of lease obligations (4.5)(4.3) 
Property and equipment purchased (2.0)(0.8) 
Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders (66.6)-  
     
  101.1 150.7  
Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (39.6)(59.2) 
     
Free cash flow available to shareholders 61.4 91.5  
     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.    
Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.
     

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

  1.  See Non-IFRS measures. 


Topicus.com Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position   
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
     
Unaudited   
  March 31, 2022December 31, 2021March 31, 2021
     
Assets   
     
Current assets:   
 Cash217,04975,326 86,278 
 Accounts receivable89,91670,725 71,079 
 Unbilled revenue35,12432,592 22,553 
 Inventories687570 568 
 Other assets35,06821,776 53,900 
  377,844200,989 234,377 
     
Non-current assets:   
 Property and equipment15,77615,326 15,797 
 Right of use assets54,20354,382 58,742 
 Deferred income taxes7,0646,831 5,035 
 Other assets8,2506,655 4,908 
 Intangible assets741,528744,136 710,942 
  826,820827,330 795,424 
     
Total assets1,204,6651,028,319 1,029,801 
     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   
     
Current liabilities:   
 Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans101,68846,489 24,625 
 Loan from CSI-29,116 - 
 Redeemable preferred securities-66,614 3,694,452 
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities153,174135,993 133,481 
 Deferred revenue223,85182,179 193,158 
 Provisions1,4441,893 1,198 
 Acquisition holdback payables11,3658,876 11,040 
 Lease obligations16,74716,234 15,676 
 Income taxes payable12,68711,400 14,520 
  520,957398,794 4,088,150 
     
Non-current liabilities:   
 Term loans95,44696,113 96,613 
 Loan from CSI29,713- - 
 Deferred income taxes125,378125,004 139,751 
 Acquisition holdback payables1,531945 - 
 Lease obligations38,27938,955 44,194 
 Other liabilities16,18512,877 10,014 
  306,532273,893 290,573 
     
Total liabilities827,490672,687 4,378,723 
     
     
Shareholders' Equity:   
 Preferred shares-2,047,473 - 
 Capital stock39,41239,412 39,412 
 Other equity-(1,009,996)(991,700)
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)261(380)(899)
 Retained earnings (deficit)179,646(1,782,113)(1,962,757)
 Non-controlling interests157,8551,061,236 (432,979)
  377,175355,632 (3,348,921)
     
     
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity1,204,6651,028,319 1,029,801 



Topicus.com Inc.   
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)   
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
     
    
Unaudited   
  Three months ended March 31,
  2022  2021 
     
Revenue   
License5,467  4,930 
Professional services50,108  48,589 
Hardware and other2,242  1,345 
Maintenance and other recurring145,949  124,733 
  203,767  179,596 
Expenses   
Staff111,895  98,817 
Hardware719  634 
Third party license, maintenance and professional services17,475  15,721 
Occupancy1,537  1,373 
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 6,098  4,212 
Professional fees3,797  2,520 
Other, net4,419  1,422 
Depreciation6,195  6,231 
Amortization of intangible assets22,978  20,411 
  175,112  151,341 
     
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)-  2,456,796 
Finance and other expenses (income)1,731  3,018 
  1,731  2,459,814 
     
Income (loss) before income taxes26,924  (2,431,559)
     
Current income tax expense (recovery)11,222  10,363 
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)(4,657) (5,788)
Income tax expense (recovery)6,565  4,575 
     
Net income (loss)20,359  (2,436,134)
     
Net income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus11,571  (2,065,123)
Non-controlling interests8,788  (371,011)
Net income (loss)20,359  (2,436,134)
     
Weighted average shares   
 Basic shares outstanding79,924,764  39,412,386 
 Diluted shares outstanding129,841,819  129,322,452 
     
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus   
 Basic0.14  (52.40)
 Diluted0.14  (52.40)
     



Topicus.com Inc.   
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)   
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
    
    
    
 Three months ended March 31,
 2022 2021 
    
Net income (loss)20,359 (2,436,134)
    
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):   
    
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other1,427 607 
    
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax1,427 607 
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period21,786 (2,435,528)
    
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus631 413 
Non-controlling interests796 194 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)1,427 607 
    
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:   
Equity holders of Topicus12,202 (2,064,711)
Non-controlling interests9,584 (370,817)
Total comprehensive income (loss)21,786 (2,435,528)



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
          
Unaudited        
Three months ended March 31, 2022        
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
  Preferred SharesCapital
Stock		Other equityAccumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income		Retained
earnings
(Deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
          
Balance at January 1, 20222,047,473 39,412(1,009,996)(380)(1,782,113)(705,604)1,061,236 355,632 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
          
Net income (loss)- -- - 11,571 11,571 8,788 20,359 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
          
Foreign currency translation differences from        
 foreign operations and other, net of income tax- -- 631 - 631 796 1,427 
          
Total other comprehensive income (loss)        
 for the period- -- 631 - 631 796 1,427 
          
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period- -- 631 11,571 12,202 9,584 21,786 
          
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
          
 Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares(2,047,473)-2,047,473 - - - - - 
          
 Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests- -912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788)- 
          
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations- -(23)10 (53)(66)(177)(243)
          
 Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit)- -(1,950,242)- 1,950,242 - - - 
          
Balance at March 31, 2022- 39,412- 261 179,646 219,320 157,855 377,175 



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)    
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Unaudited         
Three months ended March 31, 2021        
           
   Attributable to equity holders of Topicus  
   Preferred SharesCapital
Stock		Other equityAccumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income		Retained
earnings
(deficit)		TotalNon-controlling
interests		Total equity
           
Balance at January 1, 2021-39,412- (1,409)138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:        
           
Net income (loss)--- - (2,065,123)(2,065,123)(371,011)(2,436,134)
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from        
 foreign operations and other--- 413 - 413 194 607 
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period--- 413 - 413 194 607 
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period--- 413 (2,065,123)(2,064,711)(370,817)(2,435,528)
           
           
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity        
           
 Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests--9,770 127  9,896 (9,896)- 
           
 Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements--- (29)220 191 2,602 2,793 
           
 Issuance of redeemable preferred securities--(1,001,469)-  (1,001,469)(124,797)(1,126,267)
           
 Dividends to shareholders of the Company---  (36,425)(36,425)(18,175)(54,600)
           
Balance at March 31, 2021-39,412(991,700)(899)(1,962,757)(2,915,943)(432,979)(3,348,921)



Topicus.com Inc.   
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows   
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
      
    
Unaudited   
   Three months ended March 31,
   2022  2021 
      
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:   
 Net income (loss)20,359  (2,436,134)
 Adjustments for:   
  Depreciation6,195  6,231 
  Amortization of intangible assets22,978  20,411 
  Redeemable preferred securities expense (income)-  2,456,796 
  Finance and other expenses (income)1,731  3,018 
  Income tax expense (recovery)6,565  4,575 
 Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities   
  exclusive of effects of business combinations128,627  112,914 
 Income taxes (paid) received(10,418) (8,008)
 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities176,037  159,803 
      
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:   
 Interest paid on lease obligations(280) (203)
 Interest paid on other facilities(1,555) (1,550)
 Increase (decrease) in revolving credit facility55,000  5,032 
 Proceeds from issuance of term loans346  65,843 
 Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group(1,817) - 
 Repayments of term loans(617) - 
 Credit facility transaction costs-  (2,245)
 Payments of lease obligations(4,511) (4,323)
 Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders(66,614) - 
 Dividends paid to common shareholders-  (54,600)
 Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities(20,048) 7,954 
      
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:   
 Acquisition of businesses(13,158) (146,648)
 Cash obtained with acquired businesses2,677  14,968 
 Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts(1,760) (4,668)
 Property and equipment purchased(2,026) (766)
 Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities(14,267) (137,115)
      
Effect of foreign currency on   
 cash and cash equivalents(0) (0)
      
Increase (decrease) in cash141,722  30,643 
      
Cash, beginning of period75,326  55,635 
      
Cash, end of period217,049  86,278 