Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

TORONTO, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.



The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the accompanying notes, our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. for the year ended December 31, 2021, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q1 2022 Headlines:

Revenue increased 13% (3% organic growth) to €203.8 million compared to €179.6 million in Q1 2021.

Net income increased to €20.4 million (€0.14 on a diluted per share basis) from a net loss net of €2,436.1 million (€52.40 on a diluted per share basis) primarily due to the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense in Q1 2021.

Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €13.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €5.7 million resulting in total consideration of €18.8 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased €16.2 million to €176.0 million compared to €159.8 million in Q1 2021 representing an increase of 10%.

(“FCFA2S”) decreased €30.1 million to €61.4 million compared to €91.5 million in Q1 2021 representing a decrease of 33%. On January 31, 2022, a dividend was paid in cash on the Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units in the aggregate amount of €66.6 million. Of this, €40.4 million was paid to CSI, €20.2 million was paid to the Joday Group and €6.0 million was paid to Ijssel B.V.

On February 1, 2022, all of the issued and outstanding Topicus Preferred Shares and Topicus Coop Preference Units were converted to Topicus Subordinate Voting Shares and Topicus Coop Ordinary Units respectively.

Subsequent to March 31, 2022, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €36.3 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.1 million resulting in total consideration of €43.4 million.

On March 22, 2022, Topicus announced its intention to submit a public tender offer for the entire issued share capital of Sygnity S.A., a software company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE: SGN) at a price of PLN (Polish zloty) 12.00 per ordinary share. The public tender offer was submitted on April 11, 2022. The anticipated acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including operational control of the business by Topicus, and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022.



Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was €203.8 million, an increase of 13%, or €24.2 million, compared to €179.6 million for the comparable period in 2021. The increase for the three-month period compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3%. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was €20.4 million compared to a net loss of €2,436.1 million for the same period in 2021. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.14 in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net loss per basic and diluted share of €52.40 for the same period in 2021. The net loss per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 primarily resulted from the €2,456.8 million redeemable preferred securities expense, €2,442.1 million of which is non-cash related.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, CFO increased €16.2 million to €176.0 million compared to €159.8 million for the same period in 2021 representing an increase of 10%.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, FCFA2S decreased €30.1 million to €61.4 million compared to €91.5 million for the same period in 2021 representing an decrease of 33%. The decline is primarily as a result of the dividend paid to the redeemable preferred securities holders.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

The change in the FCFA2S calculation to exclude dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders was as a result of the February 1, 2022 dividend paid on the preferred securities issued in conjunction with the acquisition of Topicus.com B.V. As of February 2, 2022 there are no outstanding preferred securities.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (€ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 176.0 159.8 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3 ) (0.2 ) Interest paid on other facilities (1.6 ) (1.5 ) Credit facility transaction costs - (2.2 ) Payments of lease obligations (4.5 ) (4.3 ) Property and equipment purchased (2.0 ) (0.8 ) Dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders (66.6 ) - 101.1 150.7 Less amount attributable to non-controlling interests (39.6 ) (59.2 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 61.4 91.5 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot. Comparative financial information amended to reflect the Combination as if it occurred before the start of the earliest period presented.

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash 217,049 75,326 86,278 Accounts receivable 89,916 70,725 71,079 Unbilled revenue 35,124 32,592 22,553 Inventories 687 570 568 Other assets 35,068 21,776 53,900 377,844 200,989 234,377 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 15,776 15,326 15,797 Right of use assets 54,203 54,382 58,742 Deferred income taxes 7,064 6,831 5,035 Other assets 8,250 6,655 4,908 Intangible assets 741,528 744,136 710,942 826,820 827,330 795,424 Total assets 1,204,665 1,028,319 1,029,801 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 101,688 46,489 24,625 Loan from CSI - 29,116 - Redeemable preferred securities - 66,614 3,694,452 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 153,174 135,993 133,481 Deferred revenue 223,851 82,179 193,158 Provisions 1,444 1,893 1,198 Acquisition holdback payables 11,365 8,876 11,040 Lease obligations 16,747 16,234 15,676 Income taxes payable 12,687 11,400 14,520 520,957 398,794 4,088,150 Non-current liabilities: Term loans 95,446 96,113 96,613 Loan from CSI 29,713 - - Deferred income taxes 125,378 125,004 139,751 Acquisition holdback payables 1,531 945 - Lease obligations 38,279 38,955 44,194 Other liabilities 16,185 12,877 10,014 306,532 273,893 290,573 Total liabilities 827,490 672,687 4,378,723 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares - 2,047,473 - Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Other equity - (1,009,996 ) (991,700 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 261 (380 ) (899 ) Retained earnings (deficit) 179,646 (1,782,113 ) (1,962,757 ) Non-controlling interests 157,855 1,061,236 (432,979 ) 377,175 355,632 (3,348,921 ) Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 1,204,665 1,028,319 1,029,801









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue License 5,467 4,930 Professional services 50,108 48,589 Hardware and other 2,242 1,345 Maintenance and other recurring 145,949 124,733 203,767 179,596 Expenses Staff 111,895 98,817 Hardware 719 634 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 17,475 15,721 Occupancy 1,537 1,373 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 6,098 4,212 Professional fees 3,797 2,520 Other, net 4,419 1,422 Depreciation 6,195 6,231 Amortization of intangible assets 22,978 20,411 175,112 151,341 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) - 2,456,796 Finance and other expenses (income) 1,731 3,018 1,731 2,459,814 Income (loss) before income taxes 26,924 (2,431,559 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) 11,222 10,363 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (4,657 ) (5,788 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 6,565 4,575 Net income (loss) 20,359 (2,436,134 ) Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 11,571 (2,065,123 ) Non-controlling interests 8,788 (371,011 ) Net income (loss) 20,359 (2,436,134 ) Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 79,924,764 39,412,386 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 129,322,452 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 0.14 (52.40 ) Diluted 0.14 (52.40 )









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net income (loss) 20,359 (2,436,134 ) Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 1,427 607 Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 1,427 607 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 21,786 (2,435,528 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 631 413 Non-controlling interests 796 194 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 1,427 607 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 12,202 (2,064,711 ) Non-controlling interests 9,584 (370,817 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 21,786 (2,435,528 )









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2022 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred Shares Capital

Stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss)

income Retained

earnings

(Deficit) Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2022 2,047,473 39,412 (1,009,996 ) (380 ) (1,782,113 ) (705,604 ) 1,061,236 355,632 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - 11,571 11,571 8,788 20,359 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other, net of income tax - - - 631 - 631 796 1,427 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 631 - 631 796 1,427 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 631 11,571 12,202 9,584 21,786 Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Conversion of preferred shares to subordinate voting shares (2,047,473 ) - 2,047,473 - - - - - Conversion of non-controlling interest preferred units to ordinary units and other movements in non-controlling interests - - 912,788 - - 912,788 (912,788 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with business combinations - - (23 ) 10 (53 ) (66 ) (177 ) (243 ) Reclassification of other equity to retained earnings (deficit) - - (1,950,242 ) - 1,950,242 - - - Balance at March 31, 2022 - 39,412 - 261 179,646 219,320 157,855 377,175









Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Three months ended March 31, 2021 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred Shares Capital

Stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss)

income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 - 39,412 - (1,409 ) 138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - (2,065,123 ) (2,065,123 ) (371,011 ) (2,436,134 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - 413 - 413 194 607 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 413 - 413 194 607 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 413 (2,065,123 ) (2,064,711 ) (370,817 ) (2,435,528 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - - 9,770 127 9,896 (9,896 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - - - (29 ) 220 191 2,602 2,793 Issuance of redeemable preferred securities - - (1,001,469 ) - (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 ) Dividends to shareholders of the Company - - - (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 ) Balance at March 31, 2021 - 39,412 (991,700 ) (899 ) (1,962,757 ) (2,915,943 ) (432,979 ) (3,348,921 )







