EPCOR releases sustainability performance update

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR has released its 2021 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Performance Update. The report, available online at www.epcor.com/ESG, demonstrates the company’s progress against 25 measures and 17 targets that were introduced last year.



“For some of the priorities within our sustainability agenda, we are already more than half way toward achieving our targets,” said Stuart Lee, President and CEO, EPCOR. “At the same time, we have set many ambitious goals and there are areas where we’re still early in our journey. Our 2021 performance update presents a balanced account of our progress, and includes information on our goals, risks and priorities.”

The past year we advanced a number of EPCOR’s multi-year ESG goals, including projects that will reduce carbon dioxide emissions from the company’s electricity supply, and implementation of Edmonton’s lead mitigation strategy. Substantial investments in water reclamation were also made in drought-challenged areas where EPCOR operates, helping drive toward the target of at least 90% reuse or recharging of treated effluent in the company’s U.S. operations.

“EPCOR’s ESG reporting describes how the organization is led, how we operate, and our dedication to high ethical standards,” said Jennifer Addison, SVP, Sustainability, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for EPCOR. “It details the focus on reducing our environmental footprint and mitigating the impacts of climate change. And it demonstrates the priority we place on the health and safety of our employees and the communities we serve, along with our commitment to delivering reliable and affordable utility services.”

To better protect Edmonton’s drinking water from river flooding events, EPCOR engaged with a number of community stakeholders in 2021, including representatives from 11 Indigenous Nations. The result was the development of shared outcomes and design principles that will inform key upgrades at Edmonton’s two water treatment plants. Community consultation also helped advance the implementation of EPCOR’s award-winning Stormwater Integrated Resource Plan, which is working to better protect Edmonton neighbourhoods from flooding through green infrastructure projects, such as dry ponds and improvements to drainage infrastructure that are reducing the inflow and infiltration of groundwater into the system.

A number of additional social commitments were also realized in 2021, including continued strong performance on team safety and utility reliability, keeping costs affordable for consumers, and donating more than $3 million to organizations that are working to ensure the health and vibrancy of our communities. Efforts to foster a diverse, supportive and inclusive workplace saw the introduction of four new employee resource groups.

EPCOR’s 2021 ESG Performance Update is a multi-media experience featuring the faces and voices of members of Team EPCOR and community partners who are driving change and innovation. Through feature stories and videos, the report covers:

how creativity and collaboration created a unique community park in the southwestern U.S.;

how a public-private partnership is improving the quality of Regina’s Wascana Creek;

how the COVID-19 pandemic became a moment of both responsibility and opportunity in supporting teams and evolving the way we work;

how support for a University of Alberta program is removing barriers to learning for Indigenous students; and

how EPCOR and Enoch Cree Nation are working together to help the Maskêkosihk people meaningfully reclaim their connection to former reserve lands; and much more.



Multimedia Quick Links

Quick facts

EPCOR released its 2020 ESG Report, Leading for the Future in August 2021.

The report launched 25 measures and 17 targets that reflect the ESG factors rated most material to the company and its stakeholders.

EPCOR will continue to report against these measures and targets in its 2022 performance update next spring, prior to a new materiality assessment occurring before the release of the 2023 ESG report.



About EPCOR



EPCOR, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is committed to conducting its business and operations safely and responsibly. Environmental stewardship, public health and community well-being are at the heart of EPCOR’s mission to provide clean water and safe, reliable energy. EPCOR is an Alberta Top 75 employer, and is ranked among Corporate Knights’ 2021 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada.

For more information, contact:

Laura Ehrkamp,

EPCOR Media Relations

(780) 721-9001 | epcormedia@epcor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b66078a3-9a64-4164-96ea-f588792541f7