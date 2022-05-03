Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Raymond James, and Tampa Bay Bucs Team Up to Support Special Olympics Florida at 2022 Sunshine Bowl 

TAMPA, Fla., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida served as a co-presenting sponsor of the Special Olympics Florida Sunshine Bowl, a daylong celebration of football and fundraiser supporting Special Olympics athletes.



Coke Florida joined Raymond James and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the event’s host, as key Sunshine Bowl partners. The 2022 Sunshine Bowl took place on Saturday, April 30 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, home of the 2021 Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs.

“We are thrilled to once again lend our support to the Sunshine Bowl and the athletes it helps,” said Thomas Benford, President and Chief Operating Officer of Coca-Cola Beverages Florida. “Coke Florida is a local, family-owned business, and we know how crucial it is to support the communities we serve. We are honored to be part of this incredible event.”

In addition to serving as a presenting sponsor, Coke Florida fielded three teams in the Sunshine Bowl flag football tournament and provided numerous volunteers for the event. The day also included a punt, pass & kick competition, and a cheerleading clinic. Those 21 years and older enjoyed a blackjack tournament in the Hyundai Club at Raymond James Stadium to cap off the day. Jack in the Club, sponsored by E*Trade and Engel & Vöelkers, featured great music, a silent auction, and Tampa-inspired food and drinks.

“We are excited to once again partner with Coke Florida and Raymond James to ensure that these athletes from all parts of our state can enjoy a memorable day as they compete in this one-of-a-kind tournament,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. “The Buccaneers have a special history with Special Olympics Florida, and we look forward to continuing our support of these remarkable athletes and their families during a great day that is focused on inclusion at Raymond James Stadium.”

Now celebrating its 50th anniversary, Special Olympics Florida provides year-round sports programs, crucial health screenings and life-changing leadership programs to people with intellectual disabilities from across the state. It serves nearly 60,000 athletes and their families each year, offering its programs entirely free of charge.

“We are incredibly grateful to Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, Raymond James, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock. “These organizations have all stepped up to support our athletes and to help us build communities where people with intellectual disabilities are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”



To learn more about Special Olympics Florida, visit SpecialOlympicsFlorida.org .

