HII Recognizes BlueZone Group as Authorized REMUS Service Center

MCLEAN, Va., May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today the selection of its Australian sales partner, BlueZone Group, as an authorized REMUS autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) service center. The Newcastle-based company will provide local support to REMUS AUVs for the Royal Australian Navy and other regional customers.



HII and BlueZone Group will host an official agreement signing on May 10, 2022, during the Indo-Pacific International Maritime Exposition at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, Australia. The signing will take place in the HII booth, #1J1 at 2:00 p.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time.

“We’re excited to provide this increased capability for Australia through our partner BlueZone Group,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group at HII’s Mission Technologies division. “This depot-level support is essential for the expanded use of AUVs in the region and will allow for increased operational availability of systems for critical defense missions.”





A photo accompanying this news release is available at: https://newsroom.hii.com/releases/hii-bluezone-remus-service-center.

As a REMUS service center, BlueZone can perform level three depot support, maintenance, and repair of REMUS AUVs at its facility. Services will include regularly scheduled maintenance, repair of modules and components, upgrades, battery conditioning and replacement, and sensor integration. BlueZone will also be equipped to fully test systems and train end users on their operations.

Elizabeth Karpiel, BlueZone Group CEO, said that “a BlueZone Group Depot Level Maintenance and Sustainment Facility will maximise ‘up-time’ for REMUS users in the Asia-Pacific region and build capability in Remote and Autonomous System (RAS) support. An Australian based BlueZone facility will provide a regional capability in experienced, efficient, and highly responsive sustainment. BlueZone’s 22 years sustaining Australia’s maritime RAS make us the ideal partner for HII in the region.”

REMUS first entered the Australia market in 2007 when the Royal Australian Navy acquired REMUS 600. HII has since deployed hundreds of AUVs across the globe.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

