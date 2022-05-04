Black Diamond Group Announces Approval of All Resolutions at 2022 Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI) announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 3, 2022. A total of 33,715,077 common shares, representing approximately 56.2% of Black Diamond’s issued and outstanding common shares, were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting.



The following nominees were elected as directors of Black Diamond for the ensuing year, with the specific voting results being as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Trevor Haynes 33,097,127 99.88 40,646 0.12 Brian Hedges 33,096,377 99.88 41,396 0.12 Robert J. Herdman 33,095,427 99.87 42,346 0.13 Barbara J. Kelley 32,089,587 96.84 1,048,186 3.16 Edward H. Kernaghan 33,067,126 99.79 70,647 0.21 Leilani Latimer 33,004,940 99.60 132,833 0.40 Steven Stein 33,094,327 99.87 43,446 0.13 Robert Wagemakers 32,148,523 97.01 989,250 2.99



In addition, the other resolution presented at the meeting, the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors, was approved by Black Diamond’s shareholders. Detailed voting results for all resolutions will be posted under Black Diamond’s profile at www.sedar.com.

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

