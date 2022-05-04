Enerflex Announces Election of Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX) ("Enerflex" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 4, 2022 were elected as directors of Enerflex until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. In light of the voting results, the details of which are set out below, Enerflex is further pleased to announce that Mr. Kevin Reinhart is the new Chair of the Board of Directors and Ms. Maureen Cormier Jackson, Mr. Michael Weill, and Mr. Stanley Marshall are the Chairs of the Audit Committee, Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committee, respectively.



Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the following nine nominees was elected as a director of Enerflex. A total of 64,324,002 common shares, representing 71.72% of the shares outstanding, were represented in person and by proxy at the meeting.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Fernando R. Assing 63,437,226 99.85 95,727 0.15 Maureen Cormier Jackson 63,441,170 99.86 91,738 0.14 W. Byron Dunn 61,951,726 97.51 1,581,227 2.49 Mona Hale 63,435,990 99.85 96,963 0.15 H. Stanley Marshall 57,249,840 90.11 6,283,113 9.89 Kevin J. Reinhart 61,506,875 96.81 2,026,078 3.19 Marc E. Rossiter 62,516,325 98.40 1,016,628 1.60 Juan Carlos Villegas 62,285,319 98.04 1,247,634 1.96 Michael A. Weill 54,049,636 85.07 9,483,317 14.93

About Enerflex

Enerflex is a single source supplier of natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment – plus related engineering and mechanical service expertise. The Company’s broad in-house resources provide the capability to engineer, design, manufacture, construct, commission, operate, and service hydrocarbon handling systems. Enerflex’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power equipment servicing the natural gas production industry.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada, Enerflex has approximately 2,100 employees worldwide. Enerflex, its subsidiaries, interests in associates and joint-operations operate in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Enerflex’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “EFX”. For more information about Enerflex, go to www.enerflex.com .



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Marc Rossiter Sanjay Bishnoi Stefan Ali President & Chief Executive Officer Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations Tel: 403.387.6325 Tel: 403.236.6857 Tel: 403.717.4953



