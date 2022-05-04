Juniper Systems Limited Releases New Geode GNS3 GNSS Receiver

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Juniper Systems Limited, a manufacturer of rugged handheld computers and GNSS receivers, launched its rugged Geode™ GNS3 GNSS Receiver, delivering real-time data collection with sub-metre, sub-foot, and decimetre accuracy options. The Geode GNS3 GNSS Receiver is now available worldwide.



This all-new GNSS receiver offers a scalable platform so users can obtain the level of accuracy they need now, with the option to increase accuracy in the future. Plus it’s available without the huge price tag or complexity of other precision receivers.

‘This new Geode offers expanded accuracy options to our users’, said Mr John Florio, Geode product manager at Juniper Systems, Inc. ‘We set out to deliver a product that is scalable to our users’ needs. The GNS3 allows users to obtain a receiver that fits their accuracy needs at the moment, while allowing them to obtain greater accuracy through subscriptions when that need arises’.

Available in both single-frequency and upgradable multi-frequency antenna configurations, users have the level of accuracy needed to adapt to a job’s requirements. The Geode GNS3S (single frequency) offers precise sub-metre accuracy with a single frequency antenna. The Geode GNS3M, with a multi-frequency antenna, allows for scalable accuracy, including support for all constellations on L1, L2, and L5 frequencies.

Multi-frequency signal tracking, together with Atlas L-Band correction subscriptions, provide accuracy to the decimetre level. As with previous Geode receivers, SBAS corrections are available for sub-metre accuracy in certain regions. Both models also support local differential GNSS RTK/CORS network corrections through the Geode Connect NTRIP Client.

‘The Geode is such a flexible device; we designed it to be used across a broad spectrum of industries’, said Mr Simon Bowe, managing director of Juniper Systems Limited. ‘Atlas correction capability and scalable accuracy allow the Geode to be used in markets such as railway maintenance, asset tracking, water utility locating, agriculture and irrigation mapping, forest services, environmental sciences, wildlife management, and other remote location mapping projects where other correction services are not available, or which require a higher degree of accuracy’.

Like all products from Juniper Systems, rugged features are inherent to the Geode GNS3 design. Tested against U.S. standard MIL-STD-810G, it withstands drops, shock, vibration and temperature extremes. The enclosure is rated IP68, sealed against moisture and dust ingress.

The Geode GNS3 continues to offer flexible connectivity and can be used with devices running on Microsoft® Windows, Android™, or Apple® operating systems. Its all-in-one design makes it compact for easy portability. It features only a single button for easy use. The USB-C port provides for data transfer and fast charging, and an antenna port allows use of an external antenna, if desired.

Geode GNS3 single- and multi-frequency receivers are available now through Juniper Systems Limited and our reseller partners. Visit our Geode product page for more information.

About Juniper Systems Limited

