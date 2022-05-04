Arcadis Trading Update Q1 2022

Continued strong organic revenue and record backlog

Strong order intake inclusive of projects in energy transition, environmental restoration and new mobility, underpinning the strategy

Continued client demand for sustainable solutions and advisory, resulting in net revenue of €688 million and organic net revenue growth of 5.6%1)

Record backlog at €2.3 billion. Organic year-on-year backlog growth of 7.6%1)

Operating EBITA margin improved to 9.4% (Q1’21: 9.2%)

Net Working Capital of 12.9% (Q1’21: 15.3%) and DSO of 70 days (Q1’21: 78 days)

Amsterdam, 4 May 2022 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, sees a continued growing client demand across its Global Business Areas (GBAs), resulting in an organic net revenue growth of 5.6%, and an organic backlog growth of 7.6%. Operating EBITA margin increased to 9.4% (last year: 9.2%), driven by improved performance across all GBAs.

Peter Oosterveer, CEO Arcadis said: “The impact of the crisis in Ukraine is undoubtedly being felt all around the world. We are shocked and appalled by the senseless violence and suffering, and while Arcadis does not have any employees, offices, or live projects in either Ukraine, Russia or Belarus, we are supporting humanitarian efforts through donations and volunteering initiatives. With the war now into its third month, we call on all parties to do their utmost to bring the crisis to a peaceful end.

During the quarter we have seen a further increase of clients looking for alternative energy solutions as they accelerate the transition to net zero carbon emissions and prioritize secure and renewable sources, which has been an important contributor to the organic backlog growth of 7.6%, to a record level of €2.3 billion. The organic revenue growth also improved to 5.6% this quarter.

Notwithstanding the geopolitical instability, the increase in energy costs and high inflation in a number of regions, as well as renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in China, our order intake and record backlog this quarter positions us well for the remainder of the year.

Going forward, our focus will include a further increase of our efforts and investments to provide an attractive workplace for the most talented people in our industry. Our strong purpose of improving quality of life, combined with our global reach and our capabilities for delivering sustainable solutions to our clients creates a solid foundation for further growth.”

1)underlying growth excluding the impact of currency movements, acquisitions or footprint reductions, such as the Middle East, winddowns or divestments

KEY FIGURES

in € millions First quarter Period ended 31 March 2022 2022 2021 change Gross revenues 879 812 8% Net revenues 688 632 9% Organic growth1) 5.6% EBITDA 87 84 4% EBITDA margin 12.6% 13.2% EBITA 65 57 15% EBITA margin 9.5% 9.0% Operating EBITA2) 64 58 11% Operating EBITA margin 9.4% 9.2% Free Cash Flow3) -51 -39 -31% Net Working Capital % 12.9% 15.3% Days Sales Outstanding 70 78 Net Debt 205 376 -45% Backlog net revenues (billions) 2.3 2.1 11% Backlog organic growth (y-o-y)1) 7.6%

1) underlying growth excluding the impact of currency movements, acquisitions or footprint reductions, such as the Middle East, winddowns or divestments

2) excluding restructuring, acquisition & divestment costs

3) Free Cash flow: Cash Flow from Operations – Capex – Lease liabilities

INCOME STATEMENT & BACKLOG

Net revenues totaled €688 million and increased organically 5.6%. Growth was driven by all three GBAs, with Mobility being particularly strong in US and UK. The currency impact was 5%. The operating EBITA margin improved to 9.4% (Q1 2021: 9.2%), driven by all three GBAs.

At the end of March 2022 backlog was at a record high of €2.3 billion (Q1 2021: €2.1 billion). Organic backlog increased by 7.6% year-over-year, with a positive contribution of all three GBAs. Book to Bill was 1.141) in the quarter, driven by order intake from Key Clients.

1)Excluding footprint reductions, such as the Middle East, winddowns or divestments

BALANCE SHEET & CASH FLOW

Net working capital as a percentage of annualized gross revenues improved to 12.9% (Q1 2021: 15.3%) and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) decreased to 70 days (Q1 2021: 78 days), resulting from our disciplined working capital management. The balance sheet strengthened year-on-year, resulting in a significantly lower net debt of €205 million (Q1 2021: €376 million).

Good free cash flow performance of €-51 million during the first quarter (Q1 2021: €-39 million), considering the one-off effect in Q1 2021 of a very low accounts payable position as of Dec 31st, 2020.

REVENUES BY GLOBAL BUSINESS AREA

As of January 1st, 2022 Arcadis transitioned to a its new global structure and now operates through three Global Business Areas (GBAs): Resilience, Places and Mobility. This will enable clients to benefit from Arcadis’ global resources, expertise and capabilities.

RESILIENCE

The Resilience GBA focuses on services and solutions to protect, adapt and improve our natural environment and water resources, while sustainably powering our world for future generations.

During the first quarter, Arcadis’ clients have accelerated their investments in energy transition, notably in the UK and the Netherlands, and we experienced increased demand for consultancy services as well as remediation and restoration services for oil and gas clients. Arcadis’ US leadership position in PFAS remediation was scaled to Belgium, where the government has tightened the PFAS emission standards.

(41% of net revenues) in € millions First quarter Period ended 31 March 2022 2022 2021 change Net revenues 281 251 12% Organic growth1) 6.9%

PLACES

The Places GBA is focused on creating smart and sustainable places for owners, investors, users and communities across the real estate sector. The construction and operation of buildings generates up to 40% of annual global greenhouse gas emissions and one of Arcadis’ priorities is to help clients reduce carbon over the full lifecycle of their assets.

Growth in the first quarter was driven by UK and Australia, while China was impacted by COVID-19 lockdowns and CallisonRTKL declined year-on-year from turnaround measures. Strong order intake from clients developing intelligent buildings, including the development of Datacenters and Giga-factories for electric vehicle battery production.

(33% of net revenues) in € millions First quarter Period ended 31 March 2022 2022 2021 change Net revenues 228 219 4% Organic growth1) 1.1%

MOBILITY

With better transport links crucial to creating thriving and connected cities and communities, the Mobility GBA collaborates with transport owners, operators and contractors to deliver design, asset and program management for mobility solutions across the world. Drawing on Arcadis’ experience in rail, and electric vehicle adoption, we have seen strong revenue growth across the board and particularly in the US, UK and Australia.

(26% of net revenues) in € millions First quarter Period ended 31 March 2022 2022 2021 change Net revenues 179 162 11% Organic growth1) 9.4%

1)underlying growth excluding the impact of currency movements, acquisitions or footprint reductions, such as the Middle East, winddowns or divestments

FINANCIAL CALENDAR

12 May 2022 – Annual General Meeting of Shareholders 2021

28 July 2022 – Q2 and half year 2022 Results

27 October 2022 – Q3 2022 Trading update





