Notification of transactions by members of the board and management

Company announcement no 10-2022
Søborg May 4, 2022
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S
On April 28, 2022 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue and a board member exercised warrants according to company announcement no 9-2022. The share issue and warrants exercise gave Konsolidator A/S proceeds of DKK 4 million.
In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:
|Name:
|Cecilia Hultén
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|28.04.2022
|Number of shares
|60,763
|Share price
|11.52
|Aggregated price
|699.990
|Name:
|Team FG Invest ApS
|Position:
|Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Sale of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|28.04.2022
|Number of shares
|85,358
|Share price
|11.52
|Aggregated price
|983.324
|Name:
|Ved Bækken ApS
|Position:
|Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Sale of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|28.04.2022
|Number of shares
|85,358
|Share price
|11.52
|Aggregated price
|983,324
|Name:
|Team FG Invest ApS
|Position:
|Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|28.04.2022
|Number of shares
|68.287
|Share price
|14,40
|Aggregated price
|983,332
|Name:
|Ved Bækken ApS
|Position:
|Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|28.04.2022
|Number of shares
|68.287
|Share price
|14,40
|Aggregated price
|983,332
|Name:
|Jesper Eigen Møller
|Position:
|Member of the board
|Name of issuer
|Konsolidator A/S
|ISIN Code:
|DK0061113511
|Type of securities
|Shares
|Type of transaction
|Exercise of warrants
|Market for the transaction
|Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
|Date of trade
|28.04.2022
|Number of shares
|118,055
|Share price
|8,80
|Aggregated price
|1,038,884
Contacts
- CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com
- CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com
Certified Adviser
- Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk
About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL
