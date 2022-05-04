Notification of transactions by members of the board and management

Company announcement no 10-2022

Søborg May 4, 2022

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

On April 28, 2022 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue and a board member exercised warrants according to company announcement no 9-2022. The share issue and warrants exercise gave Konsolidator A/S proceeds of DKK 4 million.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: 

Name:Cecilia Hultén
Position:Member of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.04.2022
Number of shares60,763
Share price11.52
Aggregated price699.990


Name:Team FG Invest ApS
Position:Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionSale of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.04.2022
Number of shares85,358
Share price11.52
Aggregated price983.324


Name:Ved Bækken ApS
Position:Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionSale of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.04.2022
Number of shares85,358
Share price11.52
Aggregated price983,324


Name:Team FG Invest ApS
Position:Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.04.2022
Number of shares68.287
Share price14,40
Aggregated price983,332
Name:Ved Bækken ApS
Position:Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.04.2022
Number of shares68.287
Share price14,40
Aggregated price983,332


Name:Jesper Eigen Møller
Position:Member of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionExercise of warrants
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade28.04.2022
Number of shares118,055
Share price8,80
Aggregated price1,038,884

About Konsolidator
Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

