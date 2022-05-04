Interim Report Q1 2022

English Danish

The Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2022 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Søren Skou, states:

“In Q1 we delivered the best earnings quarter ever in A.P. Moller - Maersk with growth across Ocean, Logistics and Terminals. The increased earnings are driven by freight rates and by contracts being signed at higher levels. While global supply chains remain under significant pressure, we continue to demonstrate superior ability to help customers overcome logistic challenges. In Logistics, we enjoyed strong demand for products and solutions across our portfolio leading to the 5th quarter in a row with organic growth of more than 30pct. while Terminals presented its best quarter ever.”

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of External Communication, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

