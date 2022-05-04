Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Worth USD 8398 Million by 2027 at 8.92% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Real-Time PCR Market Information by Product, Application, End User and Region – Forecast till 2027” the market is expected to cross USD 8,398.55 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.92% during the forecast period.

Market Scope:

The Real-Time PCR (qPCR) test is a qualitative detection of nucleic acid from a patient's specimen who is suffering from Coronavirus 2 severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS CoV-2). The accumulation of amplification product is measured in real time as the reaction occurs, with product measurement after each cycle in real-time PCR. The introduction of a fluorescent reporter molecule in each reaction well allows for real-time detection of PCR products, which results in enhanced fluorescence as the amount of product DNA increases. DNA-binding dyes and fluorescently labeled sequence-specific primers or probes are among the fluorescence chemistries used for this purpose. The fluorescence signal is monitored as amplification occurs using specialized heat cyclers with fluorescence detecting modules. The overall amount of amplicon produced is proportional to the observed fluorescence; the amount of amplicon produced in each cycle is calculated using the change in fluorescence over time.

Competitive Landscape:

The major market players are

ABL SA Group(Luxembourg)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Analytik Jena AG(Germany)

BD (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Fluidigm Corporation(US)

Lumex Instruments(US)

Primerdesign Ltd(UK)

QIAGEN (Germany)

Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)

Thermo Fisher Scientific(US)

TOYOBO Inc. (Japan)

Vela Diagnostics (Singapore)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a surge in interest in real-time PCR (qPCR) for quick diagnosis. Pharmaceutical corporations are involved in research and development and collaborate with biotechnology firms. Furthermore, over the study period, advanced technologies in the real-time PCR (qPCR) procedure are expected to push real-time PCR (qPCR) market expansion. As a result of the growing demand for real-time PCR (qPCR) for the treatment of the current COVID-19 outbreak and technological improvements, healthcare providers may now identify the infection level in real-time. This is one of the most important elements driving the growth of the real-time PCR (qPCR) industry.

The growth of the real-time PCR (qPCR) market is aided by technological advancements in the form of superior qPCR equipment and the increased prevalence of targeted diseases. Consistent efforts by PCR manufacturers to create novel systems and kits for molecular testing, together with increased R&D spending by key manufacturers, are expected to move the real-time PCR (qPCR) market forward over the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

However, there are risks in the Real-Time PCR (qPCR) business, including difficult regulatory scenarios, high costs, the potential of eliciting false negative and positive results, and the inability of emerging nations to fund research.

COVID-19 Analysis

Over the projection period, increased COVID-19 prevalence is expected to positively impact real-time PCR (qPCR) market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic is intensifying as the coronavirus outbreak increases, necessitating more effective and rapid testing. The real-time PCR (qPCR) kit is one of the most in-demand procedures in the healthcare business, resulting in a spike in demand for these kits. This feature is expected to have a beneficial impact on real-time PCR (qPCR) market growth, assisting in the growth of the real-time PCR (qPCR) industry.

Many research institutions and universities are assisting by offering real-time PCR (qPCR) platforms for various testing, which is one of the most accurate laboratory methods for detecting, tracking, and researching the COVID-19 virus. Additionally, government actions that facilitate the use of approved real-time PCR (qPCR) kits to diagnose COVID-19 are a positive aspect. During the COVID-19 outbreak, false-negative results were mostly caused by evaluating viral load kinetics in diverse anatomic areas of patients, as well as sampling protocols carried out by real-time PCR (qPCR). False

negative results might arise from the presence of amplification inhibitors in the sample or an inadequate number of organisms in the sample as a result of improper collection, transportation, or handling.

Market Segmentation

The market is divided into four categories: Reagents & Consumables, Instruments, Software, and Services.

Clinical, Research, Forensics, and Others are the different types of applications in the market.

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Research Organizations, and Forensic Laboratories are the end user segments of the market.

Regional Insights

Due to the presence of constant technical breakthroughs followed by discoveries, the market in North America accounted for the biggest share in 2020, spurring the adoption of novel molecular approaches by the region's main companies.

Supportive government Real-Time PCR (qPCR) procedures and rising demand for Real-Time PCR testing to combat infectious diseases such as COVID-19 are driving the European real-time PCR (qPCR) market. Furthermore, growing demand for rapid diagnostics, rising frequency of infectious and genetic illnesses, and rapid technical breakthroughs are propelling the real-time PCR (qPCR) market forward.

Throughout the assessment period, the worldwide real-time PCR (qPCR) market is predicted to rise rapidly in Asia-Pacific. Because of the existence of government and private sector companies that regulate biotechnology products, the Asia-Pacific regional market is expected to grow rapidly. In India, for example, the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) regulate biotechnology product manufacturing and guidelines. These organizations provide manufacturing or technology transfer instructions, as well as people and funding for production.

Manufacturing, screening technologies, the biotechnology industry, and assays are all driving the real-time PCR (qPCR) market in the rest of the world. Another factor driving the growth of the real-time PCR (qPCR) market in this region is the growing number of government programs aimed at improving the healthcare sector.

