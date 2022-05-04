English Finnish













QPR Software Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Heikkonen)

On 6 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Oyj resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of shares 9067 have been purchased to Matti Heikkonen as follows:



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Matti Heikkonen

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: QPR Software Plc

LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14169/5/4

Transaction date: 2022-05-03

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008668

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9067 Unit price: 0.00 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 9067 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further information:

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

QPR Software Plc

Tel. +358 50 380 9893



