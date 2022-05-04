QPR Software Plc: Change in QPR Software Plc’s holding of treasury shares

English Finnish

















Change in QPR Software Plc’s holding of treasury shares

The Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Plc decided on 6 April 2022 that approximately 40 per cent of the annual compensation paid to the members of the Board of Directors will be paid in company shares. Based on this decision, QPR Software Plc has today assigned a total of 43,522 treasury shares to the members of the Board of Directors.

After the transfer of the said shares QPR Software Plc holds 413,487 treasury shares.





More information:

QPR SOFTWARE PLC

Jussi Vasama

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +358 50 380 9893

QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.

www.qpr.com





