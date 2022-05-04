QPR Software Oyj Managers’ Transactions 04 May 2022 at 9 AM
QPR Software Plc: Managers’ Transactions (Ervi)
On 6 April 2022, the Annual General Meeting of QPR Software Oyj resolved that the annual base fee of the company's Board of Directors is paid in the company shares and cash so that approximately 40% is payable in the company shares to be purchased on the Board members' behalf, and the rest in cash. In accordance with this resolution, a total of shares 16 321 have been purchased to Pertti Ervi as follows:
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Pertti Ervi
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: QPR Software Plc
LEI: 7437003V4S76KM56UW70
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 14167/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-05-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008668
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 16 321 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 16 321 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
____________________________________________
Further information:
Jussi Vasama
Chief Executive Officer
QPR Software Plc
Tel. +358 50 380 9893
About QPR Software
QPR Software Plc (Nasdaq Helsinki) provides process mining, performance management, and enterprise architecture solutions for digital transformation, strategy execution, and business process improvement in over 50 countries. QPR software allows customers to gain valuable insights for informed decisions that make a difference.
