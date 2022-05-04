Proactive news headlines including Aldoro Resources, KGL Resources, Tietto Minerals and Boadicea Resources

Sydney, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) is preparing for a maiden drill campaign at Wyemandoo critical metal pegmatite project in Western Australia with reverse circulation (RC) drilling expected to begin in the next five days, weather permitting. Click here

KGL Resources Ltd (ASX:KGL) has identified copper mineralised shoots at relatively shallow depth from a 22-hole diamond drilling program at the Reward Deposit within the Jervois Base Metal Project in the Northern Territory. Click here

Tietto Minerals Ltd (ASX:TIE) has confirmed significant metallurgical recoveries from heap leach test work of lower‐grade halo mineralisation at the APG deposit, part of the company’s 3.45Moz Abujar Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Click here

Boadicea Resources Ltd (ASX:BOA) has an active exploration quarter underway with teams on the ground in Western Australia and Queensland undertaking various scopes of work. Click here

AVZ Minerals Ltd (ASX:AVZ) welcomes the DRC Minister of Mines issuing a Ministerial Decree to award the Permit d’Exploitation (Mining Licence) for the flagship Manono Lithium and Tin Project. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) is offloading its non-uranium assets, one of which is the Kookynie Gold Project to be acquired by Regener8 Resources during that company’s listing to the ASX. Click here

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM, OTCQX:WRMCF) is out to raise roughly A$2.4 million through a share placement to institutional and sophisticated investors. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) is trading higher on inking a project financing mandate letter with a group of experienced European mining finance lenders for a €312.5 million senior secured project financing package. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) has raised A$1.4 million (before fees) through a private placement at the issue price of A$0.12 per share. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has encountered its largest-ever visual interval of 18.1 metres of 20% spodumene-bearing pegmatite in step-out hole 5 at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here

Peninsula Energy Ltd (ASX:PEN, OTCQB:PENMF) has detailed a major licence amendment for its flagship Lance Uranium Project in Wyoming, US. Click here

Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL) has intersected mineralised sulphides in all six reverse circulation (RC) holes drilled at Mine Lease prospect of the Norseman Project in WA, confirming the presence of nickel and copper with portable X-ray fluorescence (XRF) analyses. Click here

AuKing Mining Ltd (ASX:AKN) has confirmed multiple high-priority target zones ahead of its upcoming 2022 Koongie Park drill program. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) has appointed a contractor for the multi-stage hydraulic stimulation of the high-impact Flames 3-10-1S-3W WXH1, its third well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in the world-class Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma. Click here

Bellevue Gold Ltd (ASX:BGL) has continued the trend of steady growth in the resource of the flagship Bellevue Gold Project in Western Australia, increasing the indicated portion of the resource to 4.6 million tonnes at 11.2 g/t gold for 1.7 million ounces. Click here

About Proactive



Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.

In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com