English Finnish

Vaisala Corporation

Managers’ Transactions

May 4, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. (EEST)



Vaisala Corporation: Managers’ Transactions – Jääskeläinen, Antti

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jääskeläinen, Antti

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Vaisala Oyj

LEI: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700RNDD7KU11HW873_20220503111127_14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-03

Venue: XHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900682

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 368 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 368 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

More information

Kaarina Muurinen, CFO

Tel. +358 40 577 5066

Vaisala Corporation



Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

vaisala.com



Vaisala is a global leader in environmental and industrial measurement. Building on over 85 years of experience, Vaisala provides observations for a better world. We are a reliable partner for customers around the world, offering a comprehensive range of innovative observation and measurement products and services. Headquartered in Finland, Vaisala employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange. vaisala.com twitter.com/VaisalaGroup linkedin.com