Aquaponics Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2028] | Aquaponics Statistics, Market Demand, Trends, Key Players, Type & Application, Stakeholders, Production Capacity, Sales, Revenue, Challenges and Forecast Research | Market Reports World

Aquaponics refers to any system that combines conventional aquaculture (raising aquatic animals such as snails, fish, crayfish or prawns in tanks) with hydroponics (cultivating plants in water) in a symbiotic environment. In normal aquaculture, excretions from the animals being raised can accumulate in the water, increasing toxicity. In an aquaponics system, water from an aquaculture system is fed to a hydroponic system where the by-products are broken down by Nitrifying bacteria into nitrates and nitrites, which are utilized by the plants as nutrients, and the water is then recirculate back to the aquaculture system.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aquaponics market size is estimated to be worth US$ 34 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 65 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.5% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Media Filled Growbeds (MFG) accounting for the Aquaponics global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Academic segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Aquaponics key players include Nelson and Pade, Aquaponic Source, Backyard Aquaponics, Aquaponics USA, Gothic Arch Greenhouses, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 70%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe, total with a share about 20 percent. In terms of product, DWC is the largest segment, with a share about 40%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Construction, followed by Family, Academic, and Commercial, etc.

Nelson and Pade

Aquaponic Source

Backyard Aquaponics

Aquaponics USA

PentairAES

Gothic Arch Greenhouses

Stuppy

ECF Farm Systems

Urban Farmers

PFAS

EcoGro

Aquaponic Lynx

Aquaponics Place

Endless Food Systems

Aonefarm

Japan Aquaponics

Evo Farm

Water Farmers

Media Filled Growbeds (MFG)

Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

Deep Water Culture (DWC)

Others

Academic

Commercial

Family

Others

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

