IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size [2022-2027] Worth USD 15920 million, at CAGR 9.6% | ITAD Market Trends, Share, Growth Rate, Type & Application, Key Players, Revenue, Major Regions,Challenges, Forecast Research | Market Reports World

About IT Asset Disposition (ITAD):

IT asset disposition (ITAD) is the business built around disposing of obsolete or unwanted equipment in a safe and ecologically-responsible manner. ITAD vendors specialize in the process of streamlining disposition of IT assets, while minimizing costs and maximizing recouping of losses. Businesses have a heavy replacement cycle of IT equipment. Enterprises with worn out old equipment are faced regularly with decisions of whether to refurbish or resell, recycle or dispose of business equipment.

North America is expected to lead the global ITAD market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The North American market is expected to grow significantly due to significant growth in the I industry.

The region is expected to remain the largest T asset disposal (ITAD) market for the next few years.

Another factor is strict government policies that encourage organizations to adopt the means to safely and properly dispose of their assets.

Europe is the second largest ITAD market in the world.

Data security and regulation are supporting growth in the ITAD market in Europe.

Countries such as Germany, France and the UK have already shown significant demand for ITAD services.

“The global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is projected to reach US$ 15920 million by 2027, from US$ 8391 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2021-2027.”

Arrow Electronics, Inc.

Sims Recycling Ltd.

IBM

HPE

Atlantix Global Systems

Iron Mountain Incorporated.

GEEP

Dell Inc.

ITRenew Inc.

Apto Solutions, Inc.

CloudBlue

Dataserv

TES-AMM Pte Ltd.

LifeSpan International, Inc.

By Type:

De-Manufacturing and Recycling

Remarketing and Value Recovery

Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

By Application:

BFSI

Government & Public

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Media and Media and Entertainment

Other

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

What is the growth potential of the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?

Which product segment will take the lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the years to come?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) industry in the years to come?

What are the most significant challenges that the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market could face in the future?

Who are the leading companies in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to stay in the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?

